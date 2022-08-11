(Recreational vehicle fire)...It was reported Thursday evening. Yuma Fire responded to the call. They arrived on scene, at Friendship Park and found a large motorhome in the parking lot with heavy smoke and flames coming from it. The first two engines on scene were able to quickly knock down the fire. The occupants of the motorhome, 4 adults and 4 teenagers, and 3 dogs, were all able to evacuate the vehicle safely.. There were also six cats in the motorhome, 2 made it out safely.. The parking lot was full at the time of the fire, but crews were able to keep the fire from spreading. The motorhomes sustained serious damage and the Red Cross was called in to assist the family.

YUMA, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO