ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Centro, CA

Comments / 0

Related
holtvilletribune.com

Longtime Ocotillo Resident Continues Quest to Protect Environment

OCOTILLO — The first time that Edie Harmon got involved in an environmental issue in her newly adopted hometown of Ocotillo, it turned out to be a controversy of binational proportions that took years of litigation to resolve. It was 1977. She and her husband, James, had just relocated...
OCOTILLO, CA
NBC San Diego

Debate Over Height of Replacement Border Wall Planned at Friendship Park

Law enforcement agents and immigration advocates are debating the height of a replacement border wall planned at Friendship Park near Imperial Beach. Those plans, which are on hold for now, call for a 30-foot tall barrier to replace the current 18-foot wall. It's a point of contention between U.S. Customs and Border Protection and those who wish to maintain the culture of the park, as well as advocates concerns about the safety of migrants desperate enough to try and scale the barrier.
IMPERIAL BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
El Centro, CA
City
Calexico, CA
El Centro, CA
Lifestyle
kawc.org

Ducey’s Border Wall Construction is “Political Theater,” says Environment Researcher

Governor Doug Ducey may be violating the law by not following contracting processes to conduct construction on sections of the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. Friday, Gov. Ducey announced construction had begun on border gaps within the Yuma Sector of the U.S.-Mexico border, a 126 mile stretch between the Yuma-Pima County line in Arizona and the Imperial Sand Dunes in California. He signed an Executive Order outlining his reasons the state needs to act, saying the state cannot wait for federal action.
ARIZONA STATE
thedesertreview.com

Gil Rebollar to run for Brawley City Council

BRAWLEY — Lifelong resident and "Brawley Boy," Gil Rebollar has announced that he is running for Brawley City Council. "I am running for city council because Brawley families, children, and residents deserve a Stronger Brawley," said Rebollar. "A Stronger Brawley means a Safer Brawley, a More Beautiful Brawley, and a Family-Focused Brawley."
BRAWLEY, CA
thedesertreview.com

Community raises funds for beloved “Paletero Veloz”

EL CENTRO — For decades Hector Carrillo has served dozens upon hundreds of local children and families as the “Paletero Mas Veloz de El Centro,” or the Fastest Popsicle Salesman in El Centro, scooting around at full sprints on-foot, pushing a refrigerated cart to sell paletas, popsicles, and other goodies to children at organized sports or families post Sunday church services.
EL CENTRO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frida Kahlo
kyma.com

San Luis, Arizona prison unit out of power due to storm

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Corrections has confirmed one of the units inside the state prison complex in San Luis is still without power due to a recent storm in Yuma County. AZ DOC said the Cheyenne Unit has portable coolers along with fans, water,...
SAN LUIS, AZ
kyma.com

Imperial Valley prepares to adjust to new COVID-19 CDC guidelines

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Public Health Department says COVID-19 cases are going down. This, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, eases COVID-19 restrictions. The CDC said on Thursday thanks to immunity and science, restrictions such as social distancing and quarantine are no longer...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
kyma.com

Lots of wonderful viewer photos with the ongoing weather activity

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Viewers across the Desert Southwest continue to share their weather pictures of the active monsoon season we've been experiencing the past several days. Take a look at some of the pictures:. COURTESY TRACEY DOMINGUEZ. COURTESY JOEL SOLORIO. COURTESY SUSANNE RODGERS. COURTESY JIM ROSS. COURTESY DAVID...
YUMA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Localevent#Local Life#Mexico#Festival#Independence Day#Photography#Parade#The Grito De Dolores#The Mexican Consulate#Mexican Cultural Icon#Mexicali
kxoradio.com

Recreational Vehicle Burns Thursday

(Recreational vehicle fire)...It was reported Thursday evening. Yuma Fire responded to the call. They arrived on scene, at Friendship Park and found a large motorhome in the parking lot with heavy smoke and flames coming from it. The first two engines on scene were able to quickly knock down the fire. The occupants of the motorhome, 4 adults and 4 teenagers, and 3 dogs, were all able to evacuate the vehicle safely.. There were also six cats in the motorhome, 2 made it out safely.. The parking lot was full at the time of the fire, but crews were able to keep the fire from spreading. The motorhomes sustained serious damage and the Red Cross was called in to assist the family.
YUMA, AZ
kawc.org

Yuma Regional Medical Center announces newest class of family and community medicine residents

Yuma Regional Medical Center officials today announced their 10th class of Family and Community Medicine residents. Yuma Regional officials said as recent medical school graduates, the eight doctors will spend the next three years in rotations alongside medical specialists in areas including pediatrics, cardiology, emergency medicine, orthopedics, kidney care, women’s health and gastroenterology.
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

More power outages following severe weather in desert southwest

WINTERHAVEN, Calif. (KECY, KYMA) - The Imperial Irrigation District is reporting 293 customers are currently without power in Winterhaven as storms roll through the desert southwest. 42 more power poles are also down due to wind according to the Imperial County Fire Department. Arizona Public Service also says over 1,000...
WINTERHAVEN, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
thedesertreview.com

IID works to restore power after storm downs poles near Winterhaven, Bard

WINTERHAVEN — Imperial Irrigation District crews have been working around the clock to restore electrical service to IID customers in eastern Imperial County after a powerful windstorm took down 68 power poles in the Winterhaven and Bard areas Wednesday night, August 10. Initially, 853 customers were without power when...
WINTERHAVEN, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: Aug. 4-9

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Aug. 4 and Aug. 9. 12:07 p.m.: Deputies responded to a distress call 30 miles between Palo Verde and Picacho State Park. An individual was stuck on a sandbar out on the water and had been attempting to dislodge himself for over an hour.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy