ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
kymkemp.com

TCSO Arrests Suspect, Charges Him With Committing Arson During State of Emergency

On August 11, 2022 shortly before 5:00 am, the Trinity County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center received a report of several structure fires at the Old Bridge RV Park in Lewiston, Ca. Fire units and TCSO Deputies responded. While the Fire crews extinguished the fires, Deputies found witnesses in the area that reported a male subject was observed leaving the fires after they were ignited.
LEWISTON, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Trinity County man arrested for starting fires at RV park

LEWISTON, Calif. - Deputies arrested a man in Trinity County who they believe started several structure fires at an RV park on Thursday. Trinity County sheriff’s deputies said they responded to a report of several structure fires at the Old Bridge RV Park in Lewiston at about 5 a.m.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eureka, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Humboldt County, CA
Humboldt County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Eureka, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
kymkemp.com

K9 Nordy, Retired Fortuna Police Dog, Passes

Information from the Facebook page of the Fortuna Police:. It is with a heavy heart we share the passing of retired Fortuna Police Officer K9 Nordy. K9 Nordy joined the Fortuna Police Department in 2014. K9 Nordy served with two handlers during his time with the Fortuna Police Department. K9 Nordy served with Officer Soeth from 2014-2015 and then he served with Sergeant Primofiore from 2016-2019.
FORTUNA, CA
kymkemp.com

[UPDATE 8:02 p.m.] Law Enforcement Searching for Suspects in Willow Creek

Since before 7 p.m., law enforcement (this includes the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department, the California Highway Patrol and the Trinity County Sheriff’s Department) are searching for at least two suspects in an unknown criminal event in Willow Creek between the evacuated Bigfoot Subdivision and downtown by the Chevron. One suspect was reportedly spotted by a member of the public in the 100 block of The Terrace Lane.
WILLOW CREEK, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Violent Crime#Humboldt County Sheriff#The Correctional Facility
kymkemp.com

Law Enforcement Seeking Looters in Willow Creek

Law enforcement are seeking two alleged looters in Willow Creek after the two men reportedly burglarized a property before 7 p.m. on Friday, August 12 in an area of Trinity County evacuated because of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex. Officers unleashed a K-9 at one point in the northeastern part...
WILLOW CREEK, CA
kymkemp.com

Woman Arrested for Arson, Says HCSO

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On August 9, 2022, at about 4:10 p.m. Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

66-Year-Old Willits Woman Dies in Car Accident Along Sherwood Road

The following is a press release issued by the California Highway Patrol, Garberville Office:. On August 11, 2022, at approximately 10:20 AM, Cherie Peck was driving a silver Chevrolet Silverado and traveling south on Sherwood Road, south of Lupine Way. For reasons still under investigation, the Chevrolet crossed over the double yellow lines into the northbound lanes, and then left the roadway while becoming airborne. The Chevrolet turned in a clockwise direction while turning to its right and collided with a tree. Sherwood Road was closed in both directions for just under two hours for the scene investigation and vehicle recovery. It remains under investigation whether or not drugs or alcohol were a factor in this crash.
GARBERVILLE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
lostcoastoutpost.com

Thursday’s Duplex Fire in Old Town Eureka Was Caused by Arson, Investigation Finds

PREVIOUSLY: (VIDEO) Fire in Duplex on Old Town’s Second Street Prompting Large Response. On 8/11/2022 at 1:44 P.M. Humboldt Bay Fire was dispatched to a reported structure fire on the 800 Block of Second Street in Eureka. Three engines, a ladder truck, and Battalion Chief responded to the incident. The first arriving Humboldt Bay Fire unit found heavy fire coming from the rear porch area of a duplex apartment building.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Harris Street Closed to Protect First Responders

Humboldt County Roads, following a request from CAL FIRE, has closed Harris Street in Eureka between Hubbard Lane and Viale Avenue. This closure is to facilitate the safety of first responders and support staff assigned to the CAL FIRE incident base camp operating out of Redwood Acres Fairground. This section of Harris Street is restricted to emergency response vehicles and civilian personnel working under contract and assigned by CAL FIRE to the Six Rivers Lightning Complex.
EUREKA, CA
krcrtv.com

Fortuna Police searching for missing man last seen one week ago

FORTUNA, Calif. — The Fortuna Police Department is looking for leads in finding a 48-year-old man that was last seen in Fortuna one week ago. Police published a missing poster for Lewis William Leckliter on Tuesday afternoon. Leckliter is described as a white man with brown hair and hazel...
FORTUNA, CA
kymkemp.com

Humboldt Last Week is Humboldt County’s news podcast: Bigfoot-area fires | Embattled reelection? | Logging arson | Hospital protests | Wind economy | More

Lightning-caused fires near Willow Creek have been a challenge to contain, embattled Arcata City Council member Brett Watson noted he’ll seek reelection, loggers and protesters pointed fingers at each other over an arson fire, protests continue over conditions at local Providence hospitals, new state goals are likely to positively impact local offshore wind energy, additional college-level sports entertainment options emerge as ‘Crabs season closes, the Eureka Street Art Festival once again rained beauty on local structures, monkeypox made it to Humboldt County, Cal Poly Humboldt researchers believe new fiber optic lines could help us better detect future earthquakes, the City Manager in Brookings is on leave after being accused of theft from a business, moving some old concrete thing somehow made the news, local event picks, and more.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy