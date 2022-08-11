Read full article on original website
Suspect in Arson of an Occupied Tent Captured With Help of Multiple Agencies, Says DNSO
This is a press release from the Del Norte County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be. Sheriff Garrett Scott would like to commend the Yurok Tribal Police Department for an outstanding investigation and the arrest of Nikwich Nez, who posed a serious threat to the public.
Captured! HCSO Arrests One Suspect in Yesterday’s Looting of a Property Under Evacuation Order
Today, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department booked one of the suspects in yesterday’s looting of a property under evacuation orders in Trinity County because of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex. They booked Winkle White, age 38, into the Humboldt County Correctional Facility at 5:21 p.m. This morning, Sheriff...
TCSO Arrests Suspect, Charges Him With Committing Arson During State of Emergency
On August 11, 2022 shortly before 5:00 am, the Trinity County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center received a report of several structure fires at the Old Bridge RV Park in Lewiston, Ca. Fire units and TCSO Deputies responded. While the Fire crews extinguished the fires, Deputies found witnesses in the area that reported a male subject was observed leaving the fires after they were ignited.
Trinity County man arrested for starting fires at RV park
LEWISTON, Calif. - Deputies arrested a man in Trinity County who they believe started several structure fires at an RV park on Thursday. Trinity County sheriff’s deputies said they responded to a report of several structure fires at the Old Bridge RV Park in Lewiston at about 5 a.m.
K9 Nordy, Retired Fortuna Police Dog, Passes
Information from the Facebook page of the Fortuna Police:. It is with a heavy heart we share the passing of retired Fortuna Police Officer K9 Nordy. K9 Nordy joined the Fortuna Police Department in 2014. K9 Nordy served with two handlers during his time with the Fortuna Police Department. K9 Nordy served with Officer Soeth from 2014-2015 and then he served with Sergeant Primofiore from 2016-2019.
[UPDATE 8:02 p.m.] Law Enforcement Searching for Suspects in Willow Creek
Since before 7 p.m., law enforcement (this includes the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department, the California Highway Patrol and the Trinity County Sheriff’s Department) are searching for at least two suspects in an unknown criminal event in Willow Creek between the evacuated Bigfoot Subdivision and downtown by the Chevron. One suspect was reportedly spotted by a member of the public in the 100 block of The Terrace Lane.
Three People Arrested On Burglary And Fraud Charges In Humboldt County
The investigation began back in June, 2022 over reports of a residential and commercial burglary. Several people have been arrested in connection with several burglaries and thefts in the Humboldt County area.
Fortuna Man Arrested for DUI in Yesterday’s Major Injury Accident North of Leggett
This is a press release from the California Highway Patrol. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On August 12, 2022, at approximately 7:11 PM, a gold Toyota Tundra driven by Tyson Young was traveling...
Law Enforcement Seeking Looters in Willow Creek
Law enforcement are seeking two alleged looters in Willow Creek after the two men reportedly burglarized a property before 7 p.m. on Friday, August 12 in an area of Trinity County evacuated because of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex. Officers unleashed a K-9 at one point in the northeastern part...
Two Redding Residents Arrested Following Strong-Arm Robbery of Booze and Food at the Valley West Ray’s Food Place, Arcata Police Say
On 08/10/22, at approximately 1225 hours, officers from the Arcata Police Department were dispatched to Rays Food Place (5000 Valley West Blvd) on the report of a robbery in progress. Upon arrival, officers were advised by the on-site security officer, two males had entered the business and filled a cart...
Woman Arrested for Arson, Says HCSO
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On August 9, 2022, at about 4:10 p.m. Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a...
66-Year-Old Willits Woman Dies in Car Accident Along Sherwood Road
The following is a press release issued by the California Highway Patrol, Garberville Office:. On August 11, 2022, at approximately 10:20 AM, Cherie Peck was driving a silver Chevrolet Silverado and traveling south on Sherwood Road, south of Lupine Way. For reasons still under investigation, the Chevrolet crossed over the double yellow lines into the northbound lanes, and then left the roadway while becoming airborne. The Chevrolet turned in a clockwise direction while turning to its right and collided with a tree. Sherwood Road was closed in both directions for just under two hours for the scene investigation and vehicle recovery. It remains under investigation whether or not drugs or alcohol were a factor in this crash.
Thursday’s Duplex Fire in Old Town Eureka Was Caused by Arson, Investigation Finds
PREVIOUSLY: (VIDEO) Fire in Duplex on Old Town’s Second Street Prompting Large Response. On 8/11/2022 at 1:44 P.M. Humboldt Bay Fire was dispatched to a reported structure fire on the 800 Block of Second Street in Eureka. Three engines, a ladder truck, and Battalion Chief responded to the incident. The first arriving Humboldt Bay Fire unit found heavy fire coming from the rear porch area of a duplex apartment building.
Harris Street Closed to Protect First Responders
Humboldt County Roads, following a request from CAL FIRE, has closed Harris Street in Eureka between Hubbard Lane and Viale Avenue. This closure is to facilitate the safety of first responders and support staff assigned to the CAL FIRE incident base camp operating out of Redwood Acres Fairground. This section of Harris Street is restricted to emergency response vehicles and civilian personnel working under contract and assigned by CAL FIRE to the Six Rivers Lightning Complex.
An Ambulance is Responding to the Site of a Two-Vehicle Collision on E Street in Eureka
According to scanner traffic, a two-vehicle collision occurred around 11:15 a.m. on August 11th. Fire personnel and City Ambulance have been requested to the cross of Grotto and E streets in Eureka. The driver of one of the vehicles is reported to possibly be unresponsive. The vehicles may be blocking...
Fortuna Police searching for missing man last seen one week ago
FORTUNA, Calif. — The Fortuna Police Department is looking for leads in finding a 48-year-old man that was last seen in Fortuna one week ago. Police published a missing poster for Lewis William Leckliter on Tuesday afternoon. Leckliter is described as a white man with brown hair and hazel...
Good News as Firefighters Claw Out 12% Containment on the Six Rivers Lightning Complex
In spite of warmer and drier weather yesterday, firefighters on the Six Rivers Lightning Complex felt confident enough in some of the lines they had drawn to start declaring partial containment–12%! The Complex is now 15,232 acres an increase of 1264 acres in the last 24 hours. Yesterday evening,...
Humboldt County Search and Rescue Announce the Certification of Ivy and Milo
The Humboldt County Search and Rescue announced via their Facebook page that after two years, Ivy and Milo are now a Mission Ready Area Team with the California Rescue Dog Association. Thank you for your hard work and dedication.
Local Tattoo Artist in Horrible Motorcycle Crash; Friends Raising Funds
The Six Rivers National Forest has closed the Lower Trinity Ranger District, which is basically everything in the Willow Creek area south and just east of the Square. See a detailed map here. Pursuant to 16 U.S.C. § 551 and 36 C.F.R. § 261.50(a) and (b), and to provide for...
Humboldt Last Week is Humboldt County’s news podcast: Bigfoot-area fires | Embattled reelection? | Logging arson | Hospital protests | Wind economy | More
Lightning-caused fires near Willow Creek have been a challenge to contain, embattled Arcata City Council member Brett Watson noted he’ll seek reelection, loggers and protesters pointed fingers at each other over an arson fire, protests continue over conditions at local Providence hospitals, new state goals are likely to positively impact local offshore wind energy, additional college-level sports entertainment options emerge as ‘Crabs season closes, the Eureka Street Art Festival once again rained beauty on local structures, monkeypox made it to Humboldt County, Cal Poly Humboldt researchers believe new fiber optic lines could help us better detect future earthquakes, the City Manager in Brookings is on leave after being accused of theft from a business, moving some old concrete thing somehow made the news, local event picks, and more.
