Ville Platte, LA

RPSO warns of jury duty scam

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking parish residents to be aware of callers who are claiming to be with the federal government and are attempting to defraud you over “missed jury duty.”. RPSO said the scammers will indicate they are with the...
Louisiana man lands in jail for third DWI

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Gary Lee Davis, 37, of Kaplan, remains behind bars after a recent arrest by the Duson Louisiana Police Department. That arrest took place on Friday, August 12. After that arrest, Davis was then moved to the Assumption Parish Jail where he remains on $50,200 bond.
12 From Louisiana Arrested for Narcotics and Other Crimes in Connection with Drug Trafficking Organization

12 From Louisiana Arrested for Narcotics and Other Crimes in Connection with Drug Trafficking Organization. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 12, 2022, that in December of last year, Troopers assigned to the LSP Criminal Investigations Division, Baton Rouge Field Office (LSP CID BRFO) began an investigation into allegations that 43-year-old Elie Edwards of New Roads, Louisiana, was selling heroin and methamphetamine in Pointe Coupee Parish. LSP led a seven-month cooperative investigation with several federal, state, and local law enforcement organizations. Troopers found several members of a Drug Trafficking Organization (DTO) led by Edwards.
EPSO assists FBI in capturing fugitive

On August 8, 2022, the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office investigations division assisted the FBI in located a wanted. fugitive facing federal charges unrelated to Evangeline Parish. The FBI was able to obtain information that the suspect. was living inside the city limits of Ville Platte Louisiana. The suspect was...
Vermilion Parish Task Force makes narcotics arrests in early August

According to Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Public Information Officer Eddie Langlinais, the Vermilion Municipal and Sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force made the following arrests for narcotics related offenses within the parish:. On Aug. 4, Lacey Derouen, 27, homeless, was arrested in Abbeville and charged with the following:. •Possession...
One From Louisiana Arrested and Authorities Seeking Another in Connection with Molestation of A Juvenile and Cruelty to Juveniles

One From Louisiana Arrested and Authorities Seeking Another in Connection with Molestation of A Juvenile and Cruelty to Juveniles. On August 11, 2022, the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, detectives arrested Colby Case Manuel, 28, of Louisiana Avenue, in Lake Arthur, Louisiana, on a warrant for molestation of a juvenile and cruelty to juveniles.
Over 600 grams of methamphetamine are seized

On the 11 th of August 2022 the Evangeline Parish Sheriff Departments Narcotics Unit, conducted a. traffic stop on a car for a traffic violation in Ville Platte. Agents conducted a interview and K-9 Diego. was deployed, and gave a positive indication of the presence of narcotics. Agents then conducted...
Two From Louisiana Arrested After Striking a Cow When Deputies Discover They Both Have Warrants

Two From Louisiana Arrested After Striking a Cow When Deputies Discover They Both Have Warrants. Louisiana – On August 11, 2022, the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 04:18 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the area of Highway 26 and Ardoin Road in regard to a cow in the roadway. When deputies arrived, they discovered the cow had been hit by a vehicle.
