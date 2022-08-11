Read full article on original website
Appeals Court disqualifies police chief from re-election
The chief's only opponent in his race for re-election, Al Perry Thomas, filed a legal challenge to Lartigue's candidacy.
RPSO warns of jury duty scam
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking parish residents to be aware of callers who are claiming to be with the federal government and are attempting to defraud you over “missed jury duty.”. RPSO said the scammers will indicate they are with the...
Louisiana man lands in jail for third DWI
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Gary Lee Davis, 37, of Kaplan, remains behind bars after a recent arrest by the Duson Louisiana Police Department. That arrest took place on Friday, August 12. After that arrest, Davis was then moved to the Assumption Parish Jail where he remains on $50,200 bond.
12 From Louisiana Arrested for Narcotics and Other Crimes in Connection with Drug Trafficking Organization
12 From Louisiana Arrested for Narcotics and Other Crimes in Connection with Drug Trafficking Organization. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 12, 2022, that in December of last year, Troopers assigned to the LSP Criminal Investigations Division, Baton Rouge Field Office (LSP CID BRFO) began an investigation into allegations that 43-year-old Elie Edwards of New Roads, Louisiana, was selling heroin and methamphetamine in Pointe Coupee Parish. LSP led a seven-month cooperative investigation with several federal, state, and local law enforcement organizations. Troopers found several members of a Drug Trafficking Organization (DTO) led by Edwards.
Need help with your Entergy bill? Here are the details
Starting tomorrow at 9 a.m., you can apply online to get a one-time credit on your Entergy bill. There are income requirements to qualify.
A Crowley neighborhood protested a homeless shelter and now they are protesting a transitional home
Homeowners in a residential area fought to keep a homeless shelter out of their neighborhood. Now they are continuing their fight against what will possibly be a transitional home in the same exact place.
Louisiana man deals with surprise $2,900 water bill
Acadiana man deals with surprise $2,700 water bill from Lafayette Utilities System
EPSO assists FBI in capturing fugitive
On August 8, 2022, the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office investigations division assisted the FBI in located a wanted. fugitive facing federal charges unrelated to Evangeline Parish. The FBI was able to obtain information that the suspect. was living inside the city limits of Ville Platte Louisiana. The suspect was...
Vermilion Parish Task Force makes narcotics arrests in early August
According to Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Public Information Officer Eddie Langlinais, the Vermilion Municipal and Sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force made the following arrests for narcotics related offenses within the parish:. On Aug. 4, Lacey Derouen, 27, homeless, was arrested in Abbeville and charged with the following:. •Possession...
Jars of soil and shared prayers used to memorialize victims killed in Youngsville lynchings
As music gently played and a singing bowl chimed, a few dozen Lafayette Parish residents on Saturday honored the lives of two Black men killed in lynchings in the Youngsville area in the 1800s. The ceremony was part of an Equal Justice Initiative effort known as the Community Remembrance Project,...
One From Louisiana Arrested and Authorities Seeking Another in Connection with Molestation of A Juvenile and Cruelty to Juveniles
One From Louisiana Arrested and Authorities Seeking Another in Connection with Molestation of A Juvenile and Cruelty to Juveniles. On August 11, 2022, the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, detectives arrested Colby Case Manuel, 28, of Louisiana Avenue, in Lake Arthur, Louisiana, on a warrant for molestation of a juvenile and cruelty to juveniles.
Work on Nonco's sainthood cause nears completion in Arnaudville, Vatican postulator says
RICHARD — Auguste Robert “Nonco” Pelafigue was born in 1888 in the shadow of Château de Beaucens, the remains of an ancient castle in a small commune near the foot of the Pyrenees Mountains in southwestern France. But Pelafigue, who died in 1977 after a long...
Lafayette Police officer recovering after being dragged by vehicle
According to the Lafayette Police Department (LPD), an Officer was hit and dragged by a vehicle early Sunday morning.
VPSO Lieutenant booked with DWI after crash
State Police say the crash was minor and there were no injuries reported, but the deputy was impaired.
Over 600 grams of methamphetamine are seized
On the 11 th of August 2022 the Evangeline Parish Sheriff Departments Narcotics Unit, conducted a. traffic stop on a car for a traffic violation in Ville Platte. Agents conducted a interview and K-9 Diego. was deployed, and gave a positive indication of the presence of narcotics. Agents then conducted...
VIDEO: Lafayette officers lift vehicle off of fellow officer after being hit by Lake Charles man
Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - KPLC has obtained new video showing Lafayette officers lifting a vehicle after one of their officers was hit and dragged approximately 100 feet. The officer, identified as Brian Rozas, was hospitalized in serious condition after police say 24-year-old Jaylin Terrel Chavis of Lake Charles hit him when trying to avoid a traffic stop.
Watch Lafayette Police Officers Heroically Lift Car Off of Fellow Cop After it Dragged Him Nearly 100 Yards
A Lafayette Police officer is currently hospitalized after he was run over and dragged nearly 100 feet during a traffic stop over the weekend.
Two From Louisiana Arrested After Striking a Cow When Deputies Discover They Both Have Warrants
Two From Louisiana Arrested After Striking a Cow When Deputies Discover They Both Have Warrants. Louisiana – On August 11, 2022, the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 04:18 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the area of Highway 26 and Ardoin Road in regard to a cow in the roadway. When deputies arrived, they discovered the cow had been hit by a vehicle.
