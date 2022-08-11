ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mechanic Falls, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMTW

Person held in Cumberland County Jail dies in cell

PORTLAND, Maine — According to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, a person being held at the Cumberland County Jail died at the facility Sunday. Just before 6 a.m., a corrections officer found the person unresponsive in their cell. The officer, jail medical staff and Portland first responders were unable...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
WGME

Investigation underway after inmate dies at Cumberland County Jail

PORTLAND (WGME) -- An investigation is underway after an inmate died at the Cumberland County Jail Sunday morning. Officials say they found an offender unresponsive in their cell sometime Sunday morning. An officer called for assistance and began life-saving measures, but the jail medical staff and Portland MEDCU were unsuccessful...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
WMTW

Police: Man threatened restaurant employee, barricaded himself inside Portland apartment

PORTLAND, Maine — Authorities have arrested a man who they say threatened the employee of a Portland restaurant with a knife and then barricaded himself inside an apartment. The Portland Police Department announced the arrest of Ryan Nutter following Thursday's incident. According to authorities, Nutter walked into the Front...
WMTW

Stolen cannon, guns among items found during arrest of wanted Mainer

LIBERTY, Maine — A stolen cannon is among the items found at a home while authorities searched for a wanted person. Officials searched for 27-year-old Cole Libby at a home on School Ridge Road in Liberty. Libby, who is wanted in multiple counties, had around 50 grams of fentanyl, officials say.
LIBERTY, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mechanic Falls, ME
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
Mechanic Falls, ME
Crime & Safety
foxbangor.com

Three arrested in Liberty , stolen items found

LIBERTY- An attempt to locate a wanted person in Waldo County ended with 3 people being arrested. On August 4 State Police went to School Ridge Road in Liberty. They found Cole Libby,27, at his home and arrested him on warrants from 3 different counties. Troopers say Libby was also...
LIBERTY, ME
foxbangor.com

Grand jury indicts man for murder

ELLSWORTH- The Hancock County Grand Jury has indicted a Portland man for murder. Raymond Lester,35, was arrested in connection with a fatal hit and run in Acadia National Park in June. Nichole Mokeme,35, died in the incident that happened near the Schoodic Education and Research Center in Winter Harbor. Police...
ELLSWORTH, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Lewiston man chased woman firing gun, authorities say

LEWISTON, Maine — A Lewiston man was arrested on Thursday after police say he chased a woman and fired a gun at her. A news release from the Lewiston Police Department stated around 10 a.m. that police were called to a walking trail along the Androscoggin River. Authorities received a report that a woman was being chased by a man with a handgun.
LEWISTON, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mechanic#Violent Crime#The Sun Journal
wabi.tv

Police say man shot at woman on Lewiston walking trail

LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - A man is facing charges after police say he shot at a woman on a walking trail in Lewiston Thursday morning. Kody Ouellette, 22, of Lewiston is charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, along with other charges.
LEWISTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Fairfield police investigate armed robbery at Circle K

FAIRFIELD, Maine — Fairfield police received a report of an armed robbery around 2:29 a.m. on Friday at Circle K at 149 Norridgewock Rd. According to a news release issued by the Fairfield Police Department on Friday afternoon, upon arriving at the scene, Officer Trevor Knowles, officers from the Waterville Police Department, and troopers from the Maine State Police found the suspects had fled.
FAIRFIELD, ME
wgan.com

Local man dead after fire at Waldo County home

A man is dead after a fire in Waldo County. The Maine Dept. of Public Safety says the fire broke out at about 2 a.m. Friday at a home on Moe’s Cove Rd. in Industry. A family of four lived in the home. The mother and two children, ages...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland police respond to incident involving 'barricaded subject'

PORTLAND, Maine — Update 4:40 p.m.:. Sheridan Street was reopened following an incident involving a "barricaded subject" in Portland Thursday afternoon, according to the Portland Police Department. The subject was seen being brought to a a cruiser around 4:30 p.m. No further information was released. Original story:. Portland police...
Q 96.1

One Man Died in House Fire; Mother & Children are Safe, Industry, Maine

Officials with the State Fire Marshal's Office are investigating a fatal house fire in Industry, Maine early Friday morning, August 12, 2022. A family of four lived at the 14 Moe’s Cove Road residence in Franklin County. A 6 year old and a 10 year old made it out of the home safely along with their mother. The sounds of a smoke alarm alerted them of the fire, said Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety.
INDUSTRY, ME
WMUR.com

Five injured after SUV crashes into Wolfeboro building

WOLFEBORO, N.H. — Five people are recovering from minor injuries after the SUV they were riding in slammed into a building in Wolfeboro. Wolfeboro Fire-Rescue said the crash happened Thursday afternoon on Central Avenue. They said two people were taken to the hospital. The other three were treated at the scene.
WOLFEBORO, NH
lcnme.com

Four-Vehicle Crash Closes Route 17

A four-vehicle crash on Route 17 in Jefferson, Wednesday, Aug. 3, sent two individuals to the hospital, and closed the road for several hours while investigators and responders cleared the scene. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Ivy Mae Young, 31, of Gardiner was operating a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox...
JEFFERSON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Farmington man found in ditch following fatal motorcycle crash

READFIELD, Maine — A Farmington man died Saturday night after being found in a ditch in Readfield with his crashed motorcycle nearby. The Kennebec County Sheriff's Office identified the man who died as Richard L. Goucher, 63, of Farmington. A preliminary investigation showed his motorcycle failed to make a corner and went off the road, according to the sheriff's office.
FARMINGTON, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy