Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WMTW
Person held in Cumberland County Jail dies in cell
PORTLAND, Maine — According to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, a person being held at the Cumberland County Jail died at the facility Sunday. Just before 6 a.m., a corrections officer found the person unresponsive in their cell. The officer, jail medical staff and Portland first responders were unable...
WGME
Investigation underway after inmate dies at Cumberland County Jail
PORTLAND (WGME) -- An investigation is underway after an inmate died at the Cumberland County Jail Sunday morning. Officials say they found an offender unresponsive in their cell sometime Sunday morning. An officer called for assistance and began life-saving measures, but the jail medical staff and Portland MEDCU were unsuccessful...
WMTW
Police: Man threatened restaurant employee, barricaded himself inside Portland apartment
PORTLAND, Maine — Authorities have arrested a man who they say threatened the employee of a Portland restaurant with a knife and then barricaded himself inside an apartment. The Portland Police Department announced the arrest of Ryan Nutter following Thursday's incident. According to authorities, Nutter walked into the Front...
WMTW
Stolen cannon, guns among items found during arrest of wanted Mainer
LIBERTY, Maine — A stolen cannon is among the items found at a home while authorities searched for a wanted person. Officials searched for 27-year-old Cole Libby at a home on School Ridge Road in Liberty. Libby, who is wanted in multiple counties, had around 50 grams of fentanyl, officials say.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxbangor.com
Three arrested in Liberty , stolen items found
LIBERTY- An attempt to locate a wanted person in Waldo County ended with 3 people being arrested. On August 4 State Police went to School Ridge Road in Liberty. They found Cole Libby,27, at his home and arrested him on warrants from 3 different counties. Troopers say Libby was also...
foxbangor.com
Grand jury indicts man for murder
ELLSWORTH- The Hancock County Grand Jury has indicted a Portland man for murder. Raymond Lester,35, was arrested in connection with a fatal hit and run in Acadia National Park in June. Nichole Mokeme,35, died in the incident that happened near the Schoodic Education and Research Center in Winter Harbor. Police...
Lewiston Man in Custody After Chasing & Shooting at a Woman He Didn’t Even Know
A suspect is in custody following a chaotic scene in Lewiston, Maine on Thursday morning. The Lewiston Sun Journal is reporting that a man from Tall Pines Drive was apprehended and arrested after allegedly chasing a woman he didn't know and firing at her with a handgun through Lewiston's Riverwalk.
Lewiston man chased woman firing gun, authorities say
LEWISTON, Maine — A Lewiston man was arrested on Thursday after police say he chased a woman and fired a gun at her. A news release from the Lewiston Police Department stated around 10 a.m. that police were called to a walking trail along the Androscoggin River. Authorities received a report that a woman was being chased by a man with a handgun.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wabi.tv
Police say man shot at woman on Lewiston walking trail
LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - A man is facing charges after police say he shot at a woman on a walking trail in Lewiston Thursday morning. Kody Ouellette, 22, of Lewiston is charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, along with other charges.
Fairfield police investigate armed robbery at Circle K
FAIRFIELD, Maine — Fairfield police received a report of an armed robbery around 2:29 a.m. on Friday at Circle K at 149 Norridgewock Rd. According to a news release issued by the Fairfield Police Department on Friday afternoon, upon arriving at the scene, Officer Trevor Knowles, officers from the Waterville Police Department, and troopers from the Maine State Police found the suspects had fled.
wgan.com
Local man dead after fire at Waldo County home
A man is dead after a fire in Waldo County. The Maine Dept. of Public Safety says the fire broke out at about 2 a.m. Friday at a home on Moe’s Cove Rd. in Industry. A family of four lived in the home. The mother and two children, ages...
WMUR.com
Survivors of Randolph motorcycle crash say they're still coming to terms with trial verdict
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Some of the motorcyclists who survived the 2019 Randolph crash in which seven motorcyclists were killed say they have more questions than answers after the man accused of causing the crash was found not guilty. Crash survivors Dawn Brindley and Manuel Ribeiro said the not guilty...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WGME
Massachusetts woman accused of breaking into Maine home with gun, attacking homeowner
PARSONSFIELD (WGME) -- A Massachusetts woman is accused of breaking into a York County home with a gun and then brawling with the homeowner. Late Friday night, the York County Sheriff's Office says 41-year-old Kinley MacDonald of Boston broke into a home in Parsonsfield with a gun and duct tape.
Portland police respond to incident involving 'barricaded subject'
PORTLAND, Maine — Update 4:40 p.m.:. Sheridan Street was reopened following an incident involving a "barricaded subject" in Portland Thursday afternoon, according to the Portland Police Department. The subject was seen being brought to a a cruiser around 4:30 p.m. No further information was released. Original story:. Portland police...
One Man Died in House Fire; Mother & Children are Safe, Industry, Maine
Officials with the State Fire Marshal's Office are investigating a fatal house fire in Industry, Maine early Friday morning, August 12, 2022. A family of four lived at the 14 Moe’s Cove Road residence in Franklin County. A 6 year old and a 10 year old made it out of the home safely along with their mother. The sounds of a smoke alarm alerted them of the fire, said Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety.
Truck driver acquitted in deaths of 7 motorcycle riders in ICE custody, faces deportation
NORTH HAVERHILL, N.H. — A truck driver who is a citizen of the Ukraine has been taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and now faces deportation, just one day after he was acquitted of all charges in connection with a crash in New Hampshire that left seven motorcyclists dead, an official said.
34-Year-Old Maine Man Killed in Motorcycle vs Subaru Collision Over The Weekend
It has been a very deadly year for motorcycle riders here in the Pine Tree State. So deadly, in fact, that Maine is on track to set a record for motorcycle-related fatalities in 2022. According to the Kennebec Journal, there is sadly now another name to add to the growing...
WMUR.com
Five injured after SUV crashes into Wolfeboro building
WOLFEBORO, N.H. — Five people are recovering from minor injuries after the SUV they were riding in slammed into a building in Wolfeboro. Wolfeboro Fire-Rescue said the crash happened Thursday afternoon on Central Avenue. They said two people were taken to the hospital. The other three were treated at the scene.
lcnme.com
Four-Vehicle Crash Closes Route 17
A four-vehicle crash on Route 17 in Jefferson, Wednesday, Aug. 3, sent two individuals to the hospital, and closed the road for several hours while investigators and responders cleared the scene. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Ivy Mae Young, 31, of Gardiner was operating a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox...
Farmington man found in ditch following fatal motorcycle crash
READFIELD, Maine — A Farmington man died Saturday night after being found in a ditch in Readfield with his crashed motorcycle nearby. The Kennebec County Sheriff's Office identified the man who died as Richard L. Goucher, 63, of Farmington. A preliminary investigation showed his motorcycle failed to make a corner and went off the road, according to the sheriff's office.
Comments / 0