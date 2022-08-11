Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Season preview: Depth chart, strengths, questions and predictions for Michigan's cornerback room
After a long offseason, the 2022 college football season isn't too far away. In less than a month, the Michigan football team's 2022 season will be underway, as it prepares to defend its Big Ten title and College Football Playoff appearance. So now, with fall camp ongoing, we're taking a...
Michigan legacy and Top247 WR eyeing return trip for rivalry game
Michigan welcomed many prospects to campus last month for the huge summer recruiting event, the Barbecue at the Big House. One of the top visitors in that weekend was Charlotte (NC) Providence Day School 2024 four-star wide receiver Channing Goodwin. He recaps his latest trip to Ann Arbor. “It went...
Grant Newsome previews the Michigan tight ends: All, Schoonmaker can battle for Mackey
When Grant Newsome discussed the Michigan football team's tight ends in the spring, the first-year position coach said he expected Erick All and Luke Schoonmaker would compete against each other to be named the best in college football. Several months later, Newsome hasn't changed that opinion. "I think they have...
Michigan basketball: Juwan Howard praises improvements from Hunter Dickinson, Kobe Bufkin
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan men’s basketball team replaces four starters from a season ago, and the program’s upcoming trip to Europe will give Juwan Howard and Co. a valuable opportunity to incorporate five freshmen and two transfers. But as the Wolverines have practiced together ahead...
Michigan's most important players of the 2022 season: No. 3 Mazi Smith
As the 2022 Michigan football season approaches, we at 247Sports are bringing back our annual series counting down the 25 most important players on the Wolverines' roster. The countdown, which includes input from dozens of VIP subscribers, takes a look at the Michigan players we deem the most important to the Wolverines' success in 2022. Importance can be defined differently by everyone, but is a combination of a player's 1) proven past success, 2) athletic potential and ceiling, 3) replaceability at their position and 4) the value of their position's success to the team's success.
Ron Bellamy makes Michigan WR comparisons to Steve Breaston, Jason Avant, Braylon Edwards
Ron Bellamy is Michigan football’s wide receivers coach, but he occasionally moonlights as a program historian. When Andrel Anthony walked into his office recently asking how he could become a better blocker, Bellamy pointed to the pictures he displays by his desk. “I have my six pictures, and it’s...
Michigan Football misses on one top target, what about another?
Saturday was a good news/bad news day for Michigan football but another top target, Kenyon Sadiq is announcing on Monday. Can the Wolverines win out?. Anytime you get a commitment, it’s a good day on the recruiting trail and that’s certainly true for Michigan football which landed a really productive three-star tight end on Saturday in Zack Marshall.
Four-star EDGE Marquise Lightfoot says bond with Michigan grew stronger at BBQ
Chicago (Ill.) Kenwood Academy EDGE prospect Marquise Lightfoot discusses his growing connection to Michigan's coaching staff after his attendance at U-M's Barbecue at the Big House.
Michigan already listed as huge underdog vs. Ohio State
The countdown is on and it will not be long until the defending Big Ten Champion Michigan Wolverines take the field for the first time since losing to Georgia in the College Football Playoffs. 2021 was a heck of a season for Michigan but they will have their work cut...
diehardsport.com
Five-Star Michigan QB Target Is Pumped After Most Recent Pledge
The Wolverines landed three-star athlete/TE Zack Marshall out of California over the week. The Wolverines, who are also recruiting his high school teammate, Julian Sayin, got this message:. Saying, who has visited Michigan this summer, is ranked as the No. 2 QB in the 2024 class.
theonlycolors.com
Why Michigan State being elite is good for college football
There is a constant narrative that has been floating around in college football over the past few years. That narrative sounds something like this: “There are only a certain number of elite teams, and nobody else can be elite.”. While the first part of that statement is accurate, the...
Look At This Abandoned High School In Flint, Michigan
Who doesn't love finding or exploring an abandoned place? There is a certain thrill to it, even if you're just sitting on the other side of the monitor. Many of today's famous YouTubers and TikTokers have tended to get some kind of recognition from doing some sort of exploration of an abandoned building.
Detroit Black-Owned Spots to Feast on Good Barbecue
From burnt ends to brisket and beyond, these are your best favorite Black-owned spots for barbecue in Detroit. The post Detroit Black-Owned Spots to Feast on Good Barbecue appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
CDC suggests masking in just 10 Michigan counties, as COVID cools in metro Detroit
Michigan has 10 counties at a high COVID Community Level, down from 18 counties last week, per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data from Thursday, Aug. 11. The CDC uses calculations called Community Levels to determine COVID risk. It puts counties in one of three buckets: low, medium or high.
10 Richest Cities In Michigan 2022
$6.4 Mil Home by Detroit Looks Like Something a Cartel Would Own. This mansion on Lake St. Clair is huge. Every room seems to be designed differently with what can only be described as "f*** you money."
Michigan Lottery: 75-Year-Old Detroit Man Wins $100K Powerball Prize
(CBS DETROIT) – A man from Detroit was “elated” when he discovered he won a $100,000 Powerball Prize, according to Michigan Lottery officials. Sheadrick Stephens Jr., 75, matched the four white balls and the Powerball – 09-21-56-57-66 PB:11 – in the Aug. 3 drawing to win $50,000. | Credit: Michigan Lottery Sheadrick Stephens Jr., 75, matched the four white balls and the Powerball – 09-21-56-57-66 PB:11 – in the Aug. 3 drawing to win $50,000. The prize was multiplied to $100,000 because of the Power Play. Stephens Jr., purchased his ticket at the Meijer store, located at 28800 Telegraph Road in Southfield. “I play Powerball regularly and always check the numbers online after the drawing,” said Stephens Jr. “When I checked my ticket and realized I’d won $100,000, I was elated!” He visited the Michigan Lottery headquarters to claim his prize and says he plans to share his winnings with his family. The Powerball jackpot was last won on Aug. 3. A ticket that was purchased in Pennsylvania won $206.9 million. Currently, the Powerball jackpot stands at $56 million. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Longest Garage Sale in Michigan Taking Place This Weekend
Are you ready to check out Michigan's longest garage sale which is considered to be 180 miles long? If so, better get to it because it's happening this weekend. There are many Michiganders who travel miles and miles down any Michigan road to find bargains at garage sales. I remember...
3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you are someone who knows their steak and you love to try new restaurants whenever you get the chance then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about - three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should really visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great options for a casual meal with friends or family members but are also a good choice if you are looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion. If you are curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, here are the three great steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised:
East Village Magazine
Education Beat: Staff shortages at Flint schools at a “critical” stage
— Joyce Ellis McNeal, president, Flint Board of Education. The central issue at a four-hour Flint Board of Education (FBOE) Committee of the Whole meeting Aug. 10 was the “critical” shortage of candidates to fill vacant staff positions in the district — primarily teachers. Flint officials said...
‘Abhorrent’ actions lead to MSU teacher’s resignation in lieu of termination
EAST LANSING, MI – A former Michigan State University teacher resigned in lieu of termination last year, with the university finding he violated university policy by sexually harassing an individual. Arthur Ward, who had been a teaching specialist at MSU since 2013 in its Lyman Briggs College, resigned on...
247Sports
