Lincoln, NE

1011now.com

One person hospitalized after car vs. bicycle crash at 27th & Cornhusker

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Police are investigating a car vs. bicycle crash in north Lincoln Monday night. The crash happened just after 9 p.m. at 27th and Cornhusker. LPD says a southbound vehicle struck a bicyclist in the intersection in the middle of the pouring rain. That rider was transported to a Lincoln hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

House struck by gunfire near 29th & T Streets Monday night

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating another case of shots being fired near 29th and T Streets. The incident happened around 9:45 p.m. Monday night, when officers were called to the area on reports of gunshots being heard. Police arrived and, during the course of the...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

LPD: Teens crash stolen car in south Lincoln neighborhood

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department believes five teenagers crashed a stolen car in a south Lincoln neighborhood. On Friday, around 6:20 a.m., officers were called to a home near 60th Street and Lexington Avenue, in northeast Lincoln, on a report of auto theft. LPD said the victim...
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
WOWT

Omaha Police make arrest in Florence Tower fatal shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting death at Florence Tower. According to a Monday release, Davon Brown, 20, was in custody for second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony. Police were called to the shooting around 8:45...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln Police dispel rumors of active serial killer after fake social media posts

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police want to make it clear that social media posts about a serial killer which have circulated the web are false. According to LPD, the post warns about a ‘serial killer or abductor’ driving a truck with red LED lights. This post was brought to LPD’s attention late Tuesday morning and after some research.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Fire destroys home in southwest Lincoln

The Falcons will be in Class B for athletics, 18 sports in total with the first home football game on August 26. NDOT says traffic on Highway 77 southbound will now use a new exit to get on to Saltillo Road. LPD ramps up back-to-school traffic safety enforcement.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Troopers find 258 pounds of cocaine in I-80 traffic stop

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a New York man after locating more than 250 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 last week. The incident occurred at approximately 11:40 a.m. CT Thursday. While on patrol near Hershey, a trooper observed an...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

LPD ramps up back-to-school traffic safety enforcement

The Falcons will be in Class B for athletics, 18 sports in total with the first home football game on August 26. NDOT says traffic on Highway 77 southbound will now use a new exit to get on to Saltillo Road. Fire destroys home in southwest Lincoln.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln Transit to Relocate Two Bus Stops Aug. 22

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Beginning Monday, Aug. 22, StarTran transit system will move two bus stops currently located on N Street between South 10th and South 11th Streets to nearby locations. The relocation will allow the Gold’s building demolition to continue while keeping StarTran’s riders safe from construction. Bus...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Omaha police identify victims of apparent double homicide

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Police identified the victims of an apparent double homicide. Marceline Teeters, age 93, and Linda Walter, age 70 were found dead inside a residence near 16th and Frederick streets Saturday afternoon. Investigators said the two died "under suspicious circumstances." Investigators say they're looking for a...
1011now.com

Traffic changes to HWY 77 at Saltillo Road

The Falcons will be in Class B for athletics, 18 sports in total with the first home football game on August 26. LPD ramps up back-to-school traffic safety enforcement. Lincoln Fire and Rescue was called to a house near SW 24th and W Laguna Road just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday.
LINCOLN, NE
doniphanherald.com

Family of two women slain in southeast Omaha says grandson is responsible

OMAHA — The family of two women found dead Saturday in a southeast Omaha home said the women were killed by a man who is their grandson and great-grandson. Marceline Teeters, 93, and her daughter, Linda Walter, 70, were found dead inside the home at 1610 Frederick St., an Omaha police spokesman said Sunday. Chris Walter, who spoke to a reporter Sunday, said the women are his mother and grandmother.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

One hospitalized after serious crash in Gage County

GAGE COUNTY, Neb. (NCN) - A crash in the southeast Nebraska town of Pickrell left one man injured after his car rolled and landed on its top, in a creek. 34-year-old Virgil Batton of Papillion was traveling northbound on SW 2nd Rd. in a 2018 Toyota Tacoma pickup approaching the bridge at Indian Creek when the vehicle drifted to the right and struck the southeast corner of the bridge railing. The vehicle then rolled on its top in the water way, with the cab portion of the vehicle partially submerged.
GAGE COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Man killed in Dodge County crash identified

SCRIBNER, Neb. (WOWT) - The man killed in a Dodge County crash on Aug. 12 has been identified. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, around 9:05 p.m. Friday, a westbound 2007 Chevrolet Monte Carlo was on Highway 275 near Logan Street in Scribner when it crossed the center line and hit an eastbound 2008 Lincoln MKX almost head-on.
DODGE COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

One-on-one interview with Lincoln Public Schools Superintendent Paul Gausman

The Lincoln Children's Museum is gearing up for a busy fall season with camps and classes. Kia, Hyundai thefts continue to skyrocket in Omaha as TikTok challenge goes viral. Thieves, most of them teens, are going after two specific brands of automobiles because of a social media challenge.
LINCOLN, NE

