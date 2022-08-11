LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Monday marks the first day of school for many kids across the Capital City. For kindergarteners, it’s a day full of firsts. 10/11 NOW met up with Chevis Grier and his daughter Nevaeh. Monday was Nevaeh’s first day of kindergarten. Chevis said Nevaeh has been “playing school” for a while, and even assigns herself homework. While he calls her an A-student for her imaginary school, he’s sure she will excel in real school, too.

