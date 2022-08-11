ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

ClutchPoints

Warriors star Stephen Curry isn’t going to be happy with the latest Jordan Poole exit rumors

Jordan Poole had a breakout season in 2021-22, and there’s no denying that he played a key role in the Golden State Warriors championship run. So much so that the Dubs are expected to face a bit of a headache once Poole hits free agency next summer. Poole has done enough to prove that he […] The post Warriors star Stephen Curry isn’t going to be happy with the latest Jordan Poole exit rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyrie Irving
Lorenzo Cain
FastBreak on FanNation

James Harden's Viral Tweet On Sunday

On Sunday, Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden sent out a tweet that the 76ers would be playing the New York Knicks on Christmas Day (which NBA reporter Marc Stein confirmed). Harden was traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the 76ers at the trading deadline this past season.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Message For Tom Brady

Tom Brady is currently away from the Buccaneers, taking an extended leave before the start of the regular season. The seven-time Super Bowl champion will reportedly miss 10 or so days of training camp and preseason games. It's unclear why Brady is taking this leave, though it's expected that it...
ClutchPoints

Astros star Framber Valdez’s hilarious response to claim he’s worth $200 million

Houston Astros star pitcher Framber Valdez has emphatically established himself as one of the more dominating hurlers in the American League. And his run of form is being noticed by those around him. Astros catcher Martin Maldonado spoke with reporters following Valdez’s start on Thursday. During his media availability, he dropped a bombshell assessment on […] The post Astros star Framber Valdez’s hilarious response to claim he’s worth $200 million appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

‘The hate was because of our skin color’: Dwyane Wade drops shocking truth bomb on Heat Big 3 with LeBron James

It has been many years since we last saw Dwyane Wade, LeBron James, and Chris Bosh all together on the same team. The days of the Miami Heat Big 3 are long gone, but that revolutionary group still continues to be one of the most talked-about teams in the history of the NBA. Dwyane Wade […] The post ‘The hate was because of our skin color’: Dwyane Wade drops shocking truth bomb on Heat Big 3 with LeBron James appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Jayson Tatum, Celtics get Giannis Antetokounmpo present for Christmas

Christmas is brewing to be an exciting basketball affair for the NBA. Aside from the Golden State Warriors-Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers-Dallas Mavericks games slated for the holidays, Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics are also set to feature in the festivities together with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. Yes, that’s right. The […] The post Jayson Tatum, Celtics get Giannis Antetokounmpo present for Christmas appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Carlos Correa, Justin Verlander’s opt-out plans for upcoming free agency, revealed

The MLB regular season is entering its final months. The postseason races are heating up and contenders are gearing up for the stretch run. But that doesn’t mean players and teams aren’t preparing for MLB free agency as well. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, both Justin Verlander and Carlos Correa are […] The post Carlos Correa, Justin Verlander’s opt-out plans for upcoming free agency, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

DJ LeMahieu slapped with worrying injury amid Yankees’ struggles

The injury bug just keeps on biting the New York Yankees. With Giancarlo Stanton already sidelined with an Achilles issue, the Yankees have now lost another star member of the lineup. Ahead of Sunday’s season finale against the Boston Red Sox, star infielder DJ LeMahieu is out of the lineup due to an apparent toe issue, according to ESPN’s Karl Ravech, who broke the news on the ESPN broadcast of Sunday Night Baseball.
ClutchPoints

VIDEO: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Stephen Curry mode will scare the rest of the NBA

If his latest workout is any indication, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is set to be deadlier and scarier come the 2022-23 season. The Bucks forward is just a consistent 3-pointer away from being truly unstoppable, and he is working really hard on that aspect of his game. While it’s unlikely he’ll be Stephen Curry-good, he did show some shades of the GOAT shooter when he made seven straight triples during a recent practice.
ClutchPoints

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets will host Suns on Christmas Day in 2022-23 NBA season

The Denver Nuggets have legitimate championship aspirations in 2022-23. As matchups for the NBA’s holiday marquee continue being revealed, the league is treating two-time defending MVP Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets accordingly. Mike Singer of the Denver Post reported on Sunday that Denver will face off with the Phoenix Suns on the NBA’s Christmas slate […] The post Nikola Jokic, Nuggets will host Suns on Christmas Day in 2022-23 NBA season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Brian Windhorst drops truth bomb on Kevin Durant trade saga

The Kevin Durant trade saga seems to be reaching a boiling point after he gave the Brooklyn Nets an ultimatum of either firing Sean Marks and Steve Nash or moving him elsewhere. By no surprise, Joe Tsai is committed to his GM and coach.  For now, there is no serious traction in trade talks for […] The post Brian Windhorst drops truth bomb on Kevin Durant trade saga appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

‘Stupidest thing ever’: Lakers star LeBron James slammed by former lottery pick for allegedly destroying the game

Brandon Jennings was once a highly touted rookie that seemed to have an extremely bright future ahead of him. The cards didn’t exactly fall in his favor, and at this point, he’s been busy making a lot of noise on the mean streets of Twitter. Just recently, the former No. 10 overall pick decided to […] The post ‘Stupidest thing ever’: Lakers star LeBron James slammed by former lottery pick for allegedly destroying the game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Trey Mancini’s role for Astros amid Michael Brantley injury update revealed

The Houston Astros originally acquired Trey Mancini to be an extra bat in an already impressive lineup. His goal was to simply smash baseballs all over Minute Maid Park. However, Mancini’s role may have just changed with the recent Michael Brantley injury news. Brantley is expected to miss the remainder of the season. Astros’ GM James Click shared what Mancini’s new role may be moving forward, per Mark Berman.
