Woman Whose Home Was Destroyed In Anne Heche Crash Speaks Out Amid 'Traumatic Time'
Renter Lynne Mishele thanked supporters and said she was "still recovering and trying to figure out up from down" after the Los Angeles wreck.
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
‘Tales Of The Walking Dead’ Star Terry Crews & Co-Creator Channing Powell On Anthology Series Debut, Crossovers, & Flagship Show Ending
SPOILER ALERT: This article contains details of tonight’s debut of the anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead The Walking Dead may be coming to an end soon, but Tales of the Walking Dead is coming out of the gate with big ambitions, according to co-creator Channing Powell. “Well, we were hoping to make six little movies,” the showrunner and long-time TWD writer says of the six-episode first season of the anthology season that debuted on AMC tonight. “We kind of came into it thinking, okay, we’re creating six different pilots, and they can all have a different tone,” Powell adds of...
‘Westworld’ Co-Creator Lisa Joy On Tonight’s Season 4 Finale Host Revolution, Who’s Really Dead & Season 5 – Crew Call Podcast
Warning: This podcast post-mortem contains spoilers about tonight’s Westworld season 4 finale “Que Será, Será” We are a long, long way from the park. Remember, the western town from season one? The season 4 finale of HBO’s Westworld wrapped up tonight after a melee between humans and hosts and more questions about who is alive and who’s in the virtual Valley of the Beyond. On a special Crew Call tonight we talk with Westworld co-creator Lisa Joy to sort it all out. You can listen to our conversation here: Season 4 was set seven years after season 3’s revolution where we saw Maeve (Thandiwe Newton),...
Tales of the Walking Dead Premiere Recap: Did the Spinoff's First Serving Leave You Hungry for More?
Once the first of the Tales of the Walking Dead was told in Sunday’s “Evie/Joe,” a single question loomed large: Did the premiere of the anthology series — the third spinoff of the AMC drama that wraps its 11-season run this fall — leave you eager to return for a second story… and a third… ? Before you answer in the comments section, let’s go over the plot that made a tag team of Terry Crews and Olivia Munn, shall we? As the episode got underway, we met Joe (Crews), an amiable survivalist who was doing just fine in his bunker a year after...
90 Day Fiancé: Part 1 Of Season 9's Tell-All Almost Ended With A Fight, And It Has Me Ready For The Next Half
Warning! The following contains spoilers from Part 1 of 90 Day Fiancé Season 9’s tell-all. Read at your own risk!. 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 has finally reached its tell-all, and fans are getting all the details about where the couples stand after this chaotic season. Rumors about pregnancies, like that of Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise, were confirmed, and Bilal even had to answer for his prank. Despite all of that, many probably didn’t anticipate that Part 1 would almost end with a fight between two cast members. What’s more, it was a perfect cliffhanger to lead into the next half, and I’m ready and wondering if anything will go down between Jibri Bell and Patrick Mendes’ brother, John.
‘Westworld’s’ Season 4 Finale Suggests the Show Is at the End of the Line: TV Review
SPOILER ALERT: This review contains spoilers for the Season 4 finale of “Westworld,” entitled “Que Será, Será,” now streaming on HBO Max. Reviewing the first four episodes of “Westworld’s” fourth season, I noted that the show seemed unnecessarily convoluted, purposefully obscuring what was even happening until the season’s fourth episode. With the back half of “Westworld’s” season having now aired — the finale dropped August 14 — that convolution seems to have served a purpose. The show spent half its 2022 episodes avoiding getting to the point because, once there, there wasn’t that much to say. The reveal at midseason was that...
