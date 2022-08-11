Warning! The following contains spoilers from Part 1 of 90 Day Fiancé Season 9’s tell-all. Read at your own risk!. 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 has finally reached its tell-all, and fans are getting all the details about where the couples stand after this chaotic season. Rumors about pregnancies, like that of Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise, were confirmed, and Bilal even had to answer for his prank. Despite all of that, many probably didn’t anticipate that Part 1 would almost end with a fight between two cast members. What’s more, it was a perfect cliffhanger to lead into the next half, and I’m ready and wondering if anything will go down between Jibri Bell and Patrick Mendes’ brother, John.

