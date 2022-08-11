Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WALB 10
2 wanted in Baker co. armed robbery
NEWTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Baker County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men wanted in an armed robbery that happened Friday. Deputies said William Underwood Sims, 20, and Wayne Keith,17, robbed the Oasis BVM convenience store in Newton around 7:45p.m. Both suspects are considered armed and dangerous and...
wtvy.com
5 nabbed in Abbeville summer shootings
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - A collaboration between the Abbeville Police Department and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of five individuals linked to shootings that occurred during the past two months. In the release sent by Abbeville Chief Eric Blankenship, the arrests made include:. A...
WJHG-TV
Suspect in home invasion arrested
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man involved in a home burglary in Jackson county has been arrested and charged. According to Jackson County Sheriff’s officials, they received a report on April 16th around 4:55 a.m. of a burglary of a residence on Hummingbird Road in Jackson County. When...
wdhn.com
DPD: Multiple guns stolen from a local business
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dothan Police Department is looking for suspects who they say stole multiple firearms from a business on South Oates street late Friday night. Police say suspects drove a vehicle into a business on the 3000 block of South Oates Street that caused thousands of dollars worth of damage.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdhn.com
Friends continue to seek justice for the death of a Houston County woman
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Houston County woman would have celebrated her 30th birthday on Friday, but she was shot and killed a little more than a month ago. Now her family is trying to make sure she is remembered and that there is justice. “We want him to...
wdhn.com
Dothan man arrested for terrorist threat charges: DPD
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan man has been arrested for threats against a police officer. Romell Lazell Russaw, 37, of Dothan was arrested on Thursday, August 11th, for making terrorist threats to a Dothan Police Officer. Russaw, was upset about an interaction he had with a Dothan patrol...
wtvy.com
Guns stolen from Dothan business. Here’s how thieves got inside.
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Multiple firearms were stolen from a Dothan business Friday night during a theft that also caused significant damage. Police in a plea for public help did not identify that business by name, but sources tell News 4 that the alarming incident occurred at Money Mizer Pawn and Jewelry on South Oates near Walmart.
The motive behind the Abbeville shootings points toward anger between groups of teenagers
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — After nearly two months of investigating and gathering information have arrested five suspects who are accused of two shootings that happened over a ten-day span. More News from WRBL Police arrested Demarious Jones, Gavonta Kelly, Windell Dobson Jr., Windell Dobson III, and they arrested a 17-year-old juvenile. The shootings that took […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdhn.com
Deadly crash kills Dothan man
MARIANNA, Fla. (WDHN) — A 37-year-old Dothan man has died in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Jackson County, Florida. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the man was driving east in a delivery van on U.S. 90 (State Road 10) just west of Stone Bridge Trail when a Chevy Tahoe traveling west in the same area crossed the center line and collided with the Dothan man’s van.
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for August 11, 2022
Angelica Jackson, 19, Violation of conditional release: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Dexter Williams, 33, Grand Ridge, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Timothy Boyd, 42, Zepherhills, Florida: Nonchild support: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Chasity Wilks, 46, Sneads, Florida: Abuse of child without great bodily...
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Houston County missing man found
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) —— The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered Gordon man. Rodney Earl Rudd, 68, of Gordon, was last seen on Thursday, August 11th, in the 200 block of Hospitality Lane leaving an extended stay hotel in North Dothan.
wdhn.com
Road detours in Coffee County’s Ino Community
COFFEE CO., Ala. (WDHN)—On Thursday, local authorities say Alabama Highway Patrol troopers wrote numerous citations of drivers going around construction barricades. WDHN’s Mike Gurspan says a detour on State Highway 134 in Coffee County’s rural Ino community is causing a great deal of distress for motorists. Since...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtvy.com
Two arrested in bank fraud scam
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Two people were arrested Tuesday in connection to a possible bank fraud scam. Ozark Police Department began an investigation on July 22, 2022 after receiving information regarding the scam. Results of the investigation found that Ozark residents Karlos Flucker (22) and Brandon Grubbs (21) were running...
wdhn.com
Shooting at a Daleville mobile home park
DALEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — Daleville police continue to look for the suspects’ involved in a mobile home shooting last weekend. Although no one was seriously injured, authorities say it could have easily turned into a murder case. A bullet hole can be seen in the vinyl siding of...
Alabama man in towed tractor killed after it detached from vehicle pulling it, authorities say
An Alabama man died Wednesday from injuries he sustained last week when the tractor he was in detached from a vehicle towing it on a county highway, authorities said. Malik D. Swanson, 24, of Union Springs, was critically injured around 3 p.m. Aug. 4 when the tire on the Ford 7700 tractor he was operating separated, which caused the tractor to become detached from the vehicle towing it -- a 1997 Ford Clubwagon Van --, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
WJHG-TV
Highway 90 car crash leaves one dead, one with serious injuries
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One man is dead following a crash on Highway 90 in Jackson County Friday afternoon. According to Florida Highway Patrol officials, the crash happened between Marianna and Grand Ridge, near Old Spanish Trail Road. A Marianna woman, 73, was driving a Chevy Tahoe west on Hwy 90 when she crossed over the center line and hit a delivery van head-on.
WJHG-TV
John Deere tractor hit by truck
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A tractor was hit by a truck while mowing grass in Jackson county Thursday afternoon. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, a John Deere tractor with a bush hog mower was mowing grass on US 231 and SR 75 in Jackson County. A pickup truck...
wdhn.com
Early County High School students taken to jail following fight at school
EARLY COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Thursday afternoon fight at Early County High School landed 13 students in jail, according to Early County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Brown. The fight broke out around 1:20 p.m. Staff immediately stepped in and called law enforcement. The school was on lockdown until...
wdhn.com
New information on skeletal remains found of missing man in Wicksburg
WICKSBURG, Ala. (WDHN) — The over one month search for Rikki Williams who has been missing in Houston County has come to a tragic ending — as Houston County Sheriffs found his human remains behind the marathon gas station in Wicksburg. “A lot of it was decomposed and...
wtvy.com
Ozark judge will permit suspected killer’s wife to alibi husband
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A judge will permit murder suspect Coley McCraney’s wife to testify in her husband’s upcoming trial. She will claim McCraney arrived home a few minutes before 1 a.m. on August 1, 1999---the day 17-year-olds J.B. Beasley and Tracie Hawlett were found shot. Dale County Judge...
Comments / 1