Columbus man dead after standoff following attempted breach of Cincinnati FBI office identified
CLINTON COUNTY — The Ohio State Highway Patrol has officially identified the Columbus man who was killed by law enforcement Thursday afternoon, ending an hours-long standoff with law enforcement that began after he tried to breach the FBI Field Office in Cincinnati earlier in the day. Ricky W. Shiffer,...
Man who tried to breach FBI office killed after standoff
WILMINGTON, Ohio (AP) — An armed man clad in body armor who tried to breach the FBI’s Cincinnati office on Thursday was shot and killed by police after he fled the scene and engaged in an hourslong standoff in a rural part of the state, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
Standoff Ends After Man Armed With AR-15 Tried To Enter FBI Building In Cincinnati
The man, identified as 42-year-old Ricky Shiffer, fired a nail gun at the building before fleeing in his car and later firing on cops with an AR-15.
WLBT
Mississippi FBI reacts after Ohio FBI building shot into by nail gun
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi FBI released a statement on Thursday evening after an FBI building in Ohio was attacked. A standoff between law enforcement and an armed suspect who tried to break into the Cincinnati FBI headquarters Thursday morning resulted in the suspect shooting at state troopers. The...
Clinton County, Ohio, lockdown – Standoff underway after armed suspect makes threats at FBI building and flees
AN armed suspect has attempted to break into an FBI field office, prompting an hours-long standoff with police and federal agents. The FBI's Cincinnati headquarters said a man attempted to "breach the visitor's screening facility" at around 9am on Thursday. Law enforcement sources told NBC News that the unidentified suspect...
wnewsj.com
Update #31: Media briefing on incident to begin soon
Police scanner traffic indicates that Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are currently pursuing a person who somehow tried to break into the FBI field office in Cincinnati. Troopers are discussing using stop sticks and have “long guns” out as they pursue a northbound white Ford Crown Victoria sedan. The suspect just passed the I-71 Wilmington Road exit and troopers are positioned at I-71 and SR 73 and at I-71 and US 68.
1 dead from multiple stab wounds at BJ's Brewhouse in Springdale
According to court documents, Tolentino told police a witch told him "the other man was going to shoot him in the head with a gun so that was why he stabbed him."
WLWT 5
Prosecutor: 2 men arrested in Over-the-Rhine mass shooting that sent 9 to hospital
CINCINNATI — Two men have been arrested in connection with the mass shooting in Over-the-Rhine Sunday that sent nine people to the hospital. Officials say Diablo McCoats, 29, has been indicted on 16 counts of felonious assault and one count of having weapons while under disability. If convicted on...
Officer from Richmond, Indiana Police Department, suspect seriously injured in shootout
The Richmond police officer shot in eastern Indiana was seriously injured, as was the suspect, in a shootout.
Local law enforcement offers prayers to Richmond police officer shot during traffic stop
DAYTON — Local law enforcement agencies across the area expressed their support to Richmond Police K-9 Officer, Seara Burton, who was shot Wednesday evening in Richmond, IN responding to call from other officers to assist with a traffic stop. >>Richmond police officer, shot during traffic stop, in critical condition,...
1017thepoint.com
RPD OFFICER SHOWS "SLIGHT SIGNS OF RESPONSIVENESS"
(Dayton, OH)--Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton remained in very critical condition Friday morning at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton after being shot in the head on Wednesday evening, but there were some positive signs Thursday afternoon. According to the Indiana Fraternal Order of Police, Burton survived a surgery Thursday at Miami Valley. RPD Chief Mike Britt said at 8 o’clock Thursday night that she has not regained consciousness but has shown slight signs of responsiveness. There has been no update on the condition of the suspect, Phillip Lee. But, a judge has already found probable cause. A long list of charges against Lee includes attempted murder. Lee is not yet in the Wayne County Jail.
PD: Woman found dead, boy injured in Blue Ash
Approximately at 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 9, Blue Ash officer Peter Bronner found an 8-year-old boy walking along Williamson Road with a severe leg injury.
Fox 19
Man arrested after exposing himself at Butler County library
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man has been arrested after allegedly exposing himself while inside a West Chester Township library. Vages Martin, 41, was at the Midpointe Library on Centre Pointe Drive when he exposed his private parts, according to the Butler County court criminal complaint. The document claims...
Indiana officer shot in critical condition; suspect ID’d
RICHMOND, Ind. (WDTN) – An officer is in critical condition after being shot by a suspect during a traffic stop in Indiana Wednesday. Police identified the officer shot as 28-year-old Seara Burton with the Richmond Police Department. According to Sergeant Scott Keegan with Indiana State Police (ISP), the shooting happened around 6:44 p.m. near north […]
Ohio woman allowed 6-year-old to drink alcohol in gas station, deputies say
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A woman is facing charges in Ohio after investigators said surveillance video shows a child drinking alcohol at a gas station. Victoria Hampton was arrested and charged with child endangerment and contributing to the delinquency of a child, according to jail records. Deputies with the...
Man found stabbed to death on Queen City Avenue in Westwood
At 4:53 a.m. Saturday morning, CPD and the Cincinnati firefighters responded to the 2600 block of Queen City Avenue for a reported stabbing.
Cops Nab Man Accused of Killing 4 in Ohio Over ‘Mind Control’
A two-day manhunt for the suspect accused of gunning down four people in two houses in Ohio—allegedly because he believed he was the victim of mind control—has ended with his arrest in Kansas.Stephen Marlow, 39, was nabbed in Lawrence shortly before 9 p.m. on Saturday when a police officer on alert for the fugitive spotted his vehicle and followed him into a parking lot.The arrest came a day after Marlow allegedly went on a rampage 650 miles away in Butler Township, outside Dayton, Ohio, killing Clyde Knox, 82, and his wife Eva, 78, in one home and Sarah Anderson, 41,...
WLWT 5
1 dead, 3 in serious condition after fatal crash in downtown Cincinnati overnight
CINCINNATI — Emergency crews reported to a deadly crash in downtown Cincinnati early Sunday morning. Cincinnati police say they responded to the accident just after 2:31 a.m.. Officials say 45-year-old Adam Sands was driving a 2020 Polaris slingshot south on Walnut Street when he hit a 2019 Ford Fusion,...
WLWT 5
Woman arrested after 6-year-old caught drinking alcohol inside gas station
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A six-year-old Butler County boy was caught drinking alcohol, not once but twice in two different locations on the same night. Victoria Hampton, 26, of Hanover Township, was arrested and charged with child endangering and contributing to the delinquency of a child. Court records state the child was in her care. It's not clear if she is the child's mother.
Police identify man found dead on side of I-71/75
I-71/I-75 Northbound was closed at the 12th and Pike Street exit in Kenton County after a dead body was found along the side of the highway.
