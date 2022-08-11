ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLBT

Mississippi FBI reacts after Ohio FBI building shot into by nail gun

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi FBI released a statement on Thursday evening after an FBI building in Ohio was attacked. A standoff between law enforcement and an armed suspect who tried to break into the Cincinnati FBI headquarters Thursday morning resulted in the suspect shooting at state troopers. The...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Cincinnati, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Cincinnati, OH
wnewsj.com

Update #31: Media briefing on incident to begin soon

Police scanner traffic indicates that Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are currently pursuing a person who somehow tried to break into the FBI field office in Cincinnati. Troopers are discussing using stop sticks and have “long guns” out as they pursue a northbound white Ford Crown Victoria sedan. The suspect just passed the I-71 Wilmington Road exit and troopers are positioned at I-71 and SR 73 and at I-71 and US 68.
WILMINGTON, OH
WLWT 5

Prosecutor: 2 men arrested in Over-the-Rhine mass shooting that sent 9 to hospital

CINCINNATI — Two men have been arrested in connection with the mass shooting in Over-the-Rhine Sunday that sent nine people to the hospital. Officials say Diablo McCoats, 29, has been indicted on 16 counts of felonious assault and one count of having weapons while under disability. If convicted on...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Donald Trump
1017thepoint.com

RPD OFFICER SHOWS "SLIGHT SIGNS OF RESPONSIVENESS"

(Dayton, OH)--Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton remained in very critical condition Friday morning at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton after being shot in the head on Wednesday evening, but there were some positive signs Thursday afternoon. According to the Indiana Fraternal Order of Police, Burton survived a surgery Thursday at Miami Valley. RPD Chief Mike Britt said at 8 o’clock Thursday night that she has not regained consciousness but has shown slight signs of responsiveness. There has been no update on the condition of the suspect, Phillip Lee. But, a judge has already found probable cause. A long list of charges against Lee includes attempted murder. Lee is not yet in the Wayne County Jail.
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Cincinnati#Fbi#Ema#Wlwt#The Justice Department
Fox 19

Man arrested after exposing himself at Butler County library

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man has been arrested after allegedly exposing himself while inside a West Chester Township library. Vages Martin, 41, was at the Midpointe Library on Centre Pointe Drive when he exposed his private parts, according to the Butler County court criminal complaint. The document claims...
WDTN

Indiana officer shot in critical condition; suspect ID’d

RICHMOND, Ind. (WDTN) – An officer is in critical condition after being shot by a suspect during a traffic stop in Indiana Wednesday. Police identified the officer shot as 28-year-old Seara Burton with the Richmond Police Department. According to Sergeant Scott Keegan with Indiana State Police (ISP), the shooting happened around 6:44 p.m. near north […]
RICHMOND, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
TheDailyBeast

Cops Nab Man Accused of Killing 4 in Ohio Over ‘Mind Control’

A two-day manhunt for the suspect accused of gunning down four people in two houses in Ohio—allegedly because he believed he was the victim of mind control—has ended with his arrest in Kansas.Stephen Marlow, 39, was nabbed in Lawrence shortly before 9 p.m. on Saturday when a police officer on alert for the fugitive spotted his vehicle and followed him into a parking lot.The arrest came a day after Marlow allegedly went on a rampage 650 miles away in Butler Township, outside Dayton, Ohio, killing Clyde Knox, 82, and his wife Eva, 78, in one home and Sarah Anderson, 41,...
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Woman arrested after 6-year-old caught drinking alcohol inside gas station

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A six-year-old Butler County boy was caught drinking alcohol, not once but twice in two different locations on the same night. Victoria Hampton, 26, of Hanover Township, was arrested and charged with child endangering and contributing to the delinquency of a child. Court records state the child was in her care. It's not clear if she is the child's mother.
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
105K+
Post
937M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy