numberfire.com
Albert Pujols taking over designated hitting duties for St. Louis on Friday
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is batting fifth in Friday's lineup against the Milwaukee Brewers. Pujols will start at designated hitter after Nolan Arenado was positioned at third base and Brendan Donovan was rested versus Brewers' lefty Eric Lauer. numberFire's models project Pujols to score 10.4 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Zach McKinstry in Cubs' Saturday lineup
Chicago Cubs infielder Zach McKinstry is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. McKinstry is getting the nod at third base, batting ninth in the order versus Reds starter Graham Ashcraft. Our models project McKinstry for 0.8 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 8.7...
numberfire.com
Cardinals' Albert Pujols resting on Saturday night
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not starting in Saturday's contest against the Milwaukee Brewers. Pujols will against his division competition after Nolan Gorman was chosen as Saturday's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 152 batted balls this season, Pujols has accounted for a 8.6% barrel rate and...
numberfire.com
Mariners position Sam Haggerty in right filed on Saturday evening
Seattle Mariners outfielder Sam Haggerty is batting ninth in Saturday's lineup against the Texas Rangers. Haggerty will man right field after Mitch Haniger was announced as Seattle's designated hitter and Carlos Santana was benched. In a matchup against right-hander Dane Dunning, our models project Haggerty to score 9.9 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Christopher Morel sitting Saturday for Chicago
Chicago Cubs outfielder Christopher Morel is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Morel is being replaced in center field by Nelson Velazquez versus Reds starter Graham Ashcraft. Our models project Morel for 1.0 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.7 RBI and 12.1...
numberfire.com
Yadier Molina sitting for Cardinals on Sunday
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Molina will move to the bench on Sunday with Andrew Knizner catching for right-hander Miles Mikolas. Knizner will bat eighth versus left-hander Aaron Ashby and Milwaukee. numberFire's models project Knizner for...
numberfire.com
Trey Mancini hitting sixth for Astros on Saturday
Houston Astros outfielder Trey Mancini is starting in Saturday's contest against the Oakland Athletics. Mancini will operate in left field after Aledmys Diaz was rested versus Oakland's left-hander Zach Logue. numberFire's models project Mancini to score 11.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,100.
numberfire.com
Sandy Leon starting for Twins Sunday afternoon
Minnesota Twins catcher Sandy Leon is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Leon is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Angels starter Tucker Davidson. Our models project Leon for 0.7 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.5 RBI and 8.5...
numberfire.com
Christian Vazquez starting Sunday for Houston
Houston Astros catcher Christian Vazquez is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Vazquez is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Athletics starter Cole Irvin. Our models project Vazquez for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
numberfire.com
Carlos Santana in Seattle's Sunday lineup
Seattle Mariners infielder Carlos Santana is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Santana is getting the nod at designated htiter, batting fifth in the order versus Rangers starter Martin Perez. Our models project Santana for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 10.5...
numberfire.com
Jose Iglesias sitting for Rockies on Sunday
Colorado Rockies infielder Jose Iglesias is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Iglesias will move to the bench on Sunday with Garrett Hampson starting at shortstop. Hampson will bat seventh versus left-hander Tommy Henry and Arizona. numberFire's models project Hampson for 10.0 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Ji-Man Choi in Rays' Sunday lineup
Tampa Bay Rays infielder/outfielder Ji-Man Choi is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Choi is getting the nod at first base, batting leadoff versus Orioles starter Jordan Lyles. Our models project Choi for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 9.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
David Peralta in Sunday's lineup for Tampa Bay
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder David Peralta is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Peralta is getting the nod in left field, batting fourth in the order versus Orioles starter Jordan Lyles. Our models project Peralta for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Franmil Reyes in Cubs' Saturday lineup
Chicago Cubs outfielder Franmil Reyes is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Reyes is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fifth in the order versus Reds starter Graham Ashcraft. Our models project Reyes for 1.0 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.7 RBI and 12.3...
numberfire.com
Brian Serven catching for Rockies on Sunday
Colorado Rockies catcher Brian Serven is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Serven will catch for right-hander Ryan Feltner on Sunday and bat ninth versus left-hander Tommy Henry and Arizona. Dom Nunez moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Serven for 9.7 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Nick Fortes starting Sunday for Miami
Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. Fortes is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Braves starter Bryce Elder. Our models project Fortes for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
numberfire.com
Tucker Barnhart catching for Detroit on Sunday
Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Barnhart will catch for left-hander Tyler Alexander on Sunday and bat eighth versus right-hander Lance Lynn and the White Sox. Eric Haase returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Barnhart for 6.8...
numberfire.com
Austin Romine catching for Reds on Sunday
Cincinnati Reds catcher Austin Romine is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Romine will catch for right-hander Justin Dunn on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander Keegan Thompson and the Cubs. Mike Papierski returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Romine for 5.1 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Maikel Franco in Nationals' Saturday lineup
Washington Nationals infielder Maikel Franco is starting Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Franco is getting the nod at third base, batting eighth in the order versus Padres starter Yu Darvish. Our models project Franco for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Meibrys Viloria catching for Rangers Sunday
The Texas Rangers listed Meibrys Viloria as their starting catcher for Sunday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Viloria will bat fifth and handle catching duties Sunday while Jonah Heim takes the afternoon off. Viloria has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 8.7 fantasy points against the...
