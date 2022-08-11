Read full article on original website
Grocery Outlet Partners with DoorDash for Same-Day Grocery Delivery
A destination for bargain-seeking shoppers, Grocery Outlet will now offer on-demand grocery delivery from more than 398 locations across the country following a partnership with DoorDash, the Emeryville, California-based grocer said Monday. Grocery Outlet shoppers in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, California, Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Nevada can order groceries on-demand...
Gerrity's Celebrates its 1st Fresh Grocer Location
Shoppers at Gerrity’s grocery stores in Pennsylvania will see their markets rebrand to The Fresh Grocer over the next 10 weeks, retailer-owned cooperative Wakefern Food Corp., announced. The first rebranded store debuted Friday, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the family’s first Fresh Grocer owned and operated by...
Save Mart And Lucky Stores Get Rid of Their Pharmacies
The Save Mart Companies announced this week they are shutting down all in-store pharmacy departments and moving those services to Walgreens. Modesto, California-based Save Mart operates 89 full-service pharmacies, according to its website. The move comes nearly six months after Los Angeles-based private-equity firm Kingswood Capital Management acquired The Save...
Clean Up Continues for Kentucky IGA Following Historic Flooding
In the wake of the devastation caused by the recent flooding in Kentucky, Isom IGA, which was badly damaged by the storms, is working hard to rebuild. Earlier this month, President Joe Biden made additional disaster assistance available to the state of Kentucky following severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides, which began July 26.
