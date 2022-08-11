Governor Hochul Announces $44.4 Million in Assistance for Struggling Families with Children: One-Time Payments of $214 for Each Child*

Read full article on original website
Related
urbancny.com
Governor Hochul Announces Major Increase in ‘Red Flag’ law usage by Law Enforcement Statewide, Keeping New Yorkers Protected from Gun Violence Caused by Individuals Who Pose a Risk to Themselves or Others
Substantially More Red Flag Applications Filed in Last Three Months Than All of 2021. State Police Reports More Than 93 Percent Increase, Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office Reports More Than 75 Percent Increase in Red Flag Applications. Progress Comes After Governor Hochul Implemented Executive Order and Passed New Legislation Requiring...
urbancny.com
New York State Attorney General Letitia James Announces “Utica” Community Gun Buyback
New York State Attorney General Letitia James Community Gun Buyback In collaboration with the City of Utica Police Department. When & Where: Saturday, August 27, 2022 10am-1pm Utica Recreation Center 220 Memorial Parkway Utica, NY 13501 Gun Buy Back to be held in the Upper Parking Lot off of Elm Street. “Click” on link for downloadable flier OAG-GunBuyback-Utica-August27.
Comments / 0