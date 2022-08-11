ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

erienewsnow.com

Police Seek Suspect Who Broke Into Popular Jamestown Restaurant

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Police in Jamestown are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who allegedly broke into a popular local restaurant. Detectives with the Jamestown Police Department released a security camera photo of a suspect accused of breaking-into La Cucina Della Nonna on West Third Street in Jamestown overnight on July 27.
JAMESTOWN, NY
YourErie

Suspect in custody after Country Fair burglary

One man is behind bars and facing a number of charges after an alleged burglary. Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) were called out to The Country Fair Store located in the 4000 block of Buffalo Road in Harborcreek around 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Upon arrival, police found that a suspect had forced their way into the […]
ERIE, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Man Accused Of Stabbing World-renowned Author At Chautauqua Jailed

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The man accused of stabbing a world-renowned author at the Chautauqua Institution was transferred to the Chautauqua County jail late Friday night after being questioned by law enforcement. Meanwhile, victim Salman Rushdie, remains hospitalized following the attack. WNY News Now’s Jackson Hickey was...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
YourErie

Suspect accused of attacking Salman Rushdie pleads not guilty

The New Jersey man accused of repeatedly stabbing author Salman Rushdie has entered a not guilty plea. An attorney for Hadi Matar, 24, entered the plea on his behalf during Matar’s arraignment on Saturday in Chautauqua County, New York. Matar has been charged with attempted murder and assault. Matar allegedly rushed the stage at The […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Detectives Calling Attack on Rushdie an 'Apparent Assassination Attempt' by Suspect

Authorities are now describing Friday's brazen attack on author Salman Rushdie at Chautauqua Institution as an "apparent assassination attempt." 24-year-old Hadi Matar of Fairview, New Jersey was arrested after being tackled onstage by several people attending the event at the Institution Amphitheater. Rushdie's 1988 novel The Satanic Verses was considered blasphemous to Islam by Iran's then-grand Ayatollah Khomeini. Investigators say Matar has shown strong indicators of ideological support for the Iranian regime, which had targeted Rushdie for death more than 30 years ago. Matar is being held in the Chautauqua County Jail without bail for 2nd-degree attempted murder. He is also charged with 2nd-degree assault for injuries suffered by Ralph Henry Reese in the attack.
FAIRVIEW, NJ
chautauquatoday.com

Two Arrested After Suspicious Person Complaint in Jamestown

Two people were arrested after Jamestown Police received a complaint of suspicious subjects in the area of East 6th Street and Spring Street on Friday. Officers responded to the scene shortly after 10:15 AM and made contact with 19-year-old Jordan Dandridge of Buffalo and 36-year-old Nichole Bartlow of Jamestown. Dandridge and Bartlow allegedly provided false names in an attempt to conceal their identity, and both were taken into custody. Police say Dandridge was found in possession of 8.1 grams of fentanyl and 15.4 grams of crack cocaine, and he was charged with two counts of 3rd-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and one count of false personation. Meanwhile, Bartlow was found to be wanted out of Pennsylvania; she was charged with false personation and being a fugitive from justice. Both suspects were transported to the Jamestown City Jail, where they are being held pending arraignment in Jamestown City Court.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wesb.com

Olean Man Charged in Weapon Assault

An Olean man was charged after a weapon assault Friday. New York State Police charged 39-year-old Frank B. Cole with criminal possession of a weapon and felony assault. The charges stem from a reported assault early Aug. 4.
OLEAN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Schmidt: Suspect in Rushdie Attack Charged with Attempted Murder

The New Jersey resident who attacked famed author Salman Rushdie at the Chautauqua Institution Amphitheater on Friday has now been formally charged. Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt, who spoke Saturday morning with WDOE News, says that 24-year-old Hadi Matar is charged with a Class A-II felony count of 2nd-degree attempted murder in connection with the attack...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Hamburg Police provide advice in wake of mail thefts

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Town of Hamburg Police are investigating a handful of mailbox thefts and are warning people not to leave their outgoing mail in their mailboxes at home with the flags up. Thursday, Hamburg Police posted on Facebook asking people to avoid putting their outgoing mail in their...
wesb.com

Two Olean Woman Charged in Assault

Two Olean women were charged after an assault case on Thursday. New York State Police charged 29-year-old Kimber J. Ellis and 28-year-old Desiree D. Nunn with third-degree assault. They were issued appearance tickets and are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
OLEAN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Allegedly Busted With Fentanyl, Cocaine During Raid

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 49-year-old Jamestown man is facing several drug charges after police raided his southside apartment on Thursday. The Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 57 Colfax Avenue, where Jason Parker was taken into custody. During a search of the...
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

CVCS Alum Joins Jamestown Police Department

The Jamestown Police Department recently announced the addition of a new officer to its force. Tyler Simpson is a graduate of Cassadaga Valley Central School and also attended Jamestown Community College and the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Academy. In a Facebook post, the department states that Simpson enjoys basketball, football, baseball, and spending time with family and friends.
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Four Jamestown Residents Indicted On Federal Charges

BUFFALO, NY (WNY News Now) – On Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced a grand jury has indicted four Jamestown residents on federal drug charges. 53 year-old Roberto Morales Sanchez, 36 year-old Ryan A. Bloom, 36 year-old Rachelle N. Allison, and 30 year-old Katie E. Calimeri were indicted on narcotics conspiracy charges.
JAMESTOWN, NY

