Two people were arrested after Jamestown Police received a complaint of suspicious subjects in the area of East 6th Street and Spring Street on Friday. Officers responded to the scene shortly after 10:15 AM and made contact with 19-year-old Jordan Dandridge of Buffalo and 36-year-old Nichole Bartlow of Jamestown. Dandridge and Bartlow allegedly provided false names in an attempt to conceal their identity, and both were taken into custody. Police say Dandridge was found in possession of 8.1 grams of fentanyl and 15.4 grams of crack cocaine, and he was charged with two counts of 3rd-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and one count of false personation. Meanwhile, Bartlow was found to be wanted out of Pennsylvania; she was charged with false personation and being a fugitive from justice. Both suspects were transported to the Jamestown City Jail, where they are being held pending arraignment in Jamestown City Court.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO