Read full article on original website
Related
erienewsnow.com
Police Seek Suspect Who Broke Into Popular Jamestown Restaurant
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Police in Jamestown are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who allegedly broke into a popular local restaurant. Detectives with the Jamestown Police Department released a security camera photo of a suspect accused of breaking-into La Cucina Della Nonna on West Third Street in Jamestown overnight on July 27.
Suspect in custody after Country Fair burglary
One man is behind bars and facing a number of charges after an alleged burglary. Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) were called out to The Country Fair Store located in the 4000 block of Buffalo Road in Harborcreek around 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Upon arrival, police found that a suspect had forced their way into the […]
wnynewsnow.com
Man Accused Of Stabbing World-renowned Author At Chautauqua Jailed
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The man accused of stabbing a world-renowned author at the Chautauqua Institution was transferred to the Chautauqua County jail late Friday night after being questioned by law enforcement. Meanwhile, victim Salman Rushdie, remains hospitalized following the attack. WNY News Now’s Jackson Hickey was...
Suspect accused of attacking Salman Rushdie pleads not guilty
The New Jersey man accused of repeatedly stabbing author Salman Rushdie has entered a not guilty plea. An attorney for Hadi Matar, 24, entered the plea on his behalf during Matar’s arraignment on Saturday in Chautauqua County, New York. Matar has been charged with attempted murder and assault. Matar allegedly rushed the stage at The […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
chautauquatoday.com
Detectives Calling Attack on Rushdie an 'Apparent Assassination Attempt' by Suspect
Authorities are now describing Friday's brazen attack on author Salman Rushdie at Chautauqua Institution as an "apparent assassination attempt." 24-year-old Hadi Matar of Fairview, New Jersey was arrested after being tackled onstage by several people attending the event at the Institution Amphitheater. Rushdie's 1988 novel The Satanic Verses was considered blasphemous to Islam by Iran's then-grand Ayatollah Khomeini. Investigators say Matar has shown strong indicators of ideological support for the Iranian regime, which had targeted Rushdie for death more than 30 years ago. Matar is being held in the Chautauqua County Jail without bail for 2nd-degree attempted murder. He is also charged with 2nd-degree assault for injuries suffered by Ralph Henry Reese in the attack.
chautauquatoday.com
Two Arrested After Suspicious Person Complaint in Jamestown
Two people were arrested after Jamestown Police received a complaint of suspicious subjects in the area of East 6th Street and Spring Street on Friday. Officers responded to the scene shortly after 10:15 AM and made contact with 19-year-old Jordan Dandridge of Buffalo and 36-year-old Nichole Bartlow of Jamestown. Dandridge and Bartlow allegedly provided false names in an attempt to conceal their identity, and both were taken into custody. Police say Dandridge was found in possession of 8.1 grams of fentanyl and 15.4 grams of crack cocaine, and he was charged with two counts of 3rd-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and one count of false personation. Meanwhile, Bartlow was found to be wanted out of Pennsylvania; she was charged with false personation and being a fugitive from justice. Both suspects were transported to the Jamestown City Jail, where they are being held pending arraignment in Jamestown City Court.
wesb.com
Olean Man Charged in Weapon Assault
An Olean man was charged after a weapon assault Friday. New York State Police charged 39-year-old Frank B. Cole with criminal possession of a weapon and felony assault. The charges stem from a reported assault early Aug. 4.
chautauquatoday.com
Schmidt: Suspect in Rushdie Attack Charged with Attempted Murder
The New Jersey resident who attacked famed author Salman Rushdie at the Chautauqua Institution Amphitheater on Friday has now been formally charged. Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt, who spoke Saturday morning with WDOE News, says that 24-year-old Hadi Matar is charged with a Class A-II felony count of 2nd-degree attempted murder in connection with the attack...
Buffalo man allegedly transfers thousands to himself and others from elderly victim while acting as an aide
CLARENCE, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is facing charges after State Police say he transferred about $18,000 from the account of an elderly Clarence victim to himself and third parties while acting as an aide. Troopers say Jered Menter, 31, accessed the victim's financial accounts last month without authorization....
Police release surveillance video related to fatal shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police have released surveillance video related to a fatal shooting on W. Utica Street from just before midnight on Aug. 4. The shooting resulted in the death of a 41-year-old man and injuries to a 54-year-old man. In the video above, the person of interest is a man wearing a […]
Hamburg Police provide advice in wake of mail thefts
HAMBURG, N.Y. — Town of Hamburg Police are investigating a handful of mailbox thefts and are warning people not to leave their outgoing mail in their mailboxes at home with the flags up. Thursday, Hamburg Police posted on Facebook asking people to avoid putting their outgoing mail in their...
Shoplifter caught red handed during early morning burglary in Harborcreek
On August 13 at approximately 4:29 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to a burglar alarm at the Country Fair on 4753 Buffalo Road in Harborcreek. Upon arrival, police found that a suspect had forced their way into the store through a storefront window. Troopers then found a male suspect within the store who was […]
wesb.com
Hinsdale Woman Charged with Felony in Domestic Dispute
A Hinsdale woman was arrested after a domestic dispute early Saturday morning. At 4:13, New York State Police charged 31-year-old Samantha R. Reed with felony criminal contempt for physical contact.
wesb.com
Two Olean Woman Charged in Assault
Two Olean women were charged after an assault case on Thursday. New York State Police charged 29-year-old Kimber J. Ellis and 28-year-old Desiree D. Nunn with third-degree assault. They were issued appearance tickets and are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Allegedly Busted With Fentanyl, Cocaine During Raid
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 49-year-old Jamestown man is facing several drug charges after police raided his southside apartment on Thursday. The Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 57 Colfax Avenue, where Jason Parker was taken into custody. During a search of the...
Chautauqua County Man Sentenced for Holding Victim Hostage in College
BUFFALO, NY (ERIE COUNTY PRESS RELEASE) – Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announces...
chautauquatoday.com
CVCS Alum Joins Jamestown Police Department
The Jamestown Police Department recently announced the addition of a new officer to its force. Tyler Simpson is a graduate of Cassadaga Valley Central School and also attended Jamestown Community College and the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Academy. In a Facebook post, the department states that Simpson enjoys basketball, football, baseball, and spending time with family and friends.
Standoff in Sardinia ends when Erie County Sheriff's deputy shoots suspect
The sheriff's office said the suspect was transported to Bertrand Chaffee Hospital and later to Erie County Medical Center to be treated for his injuries.
erienewsnow.com
Four Jamestown Residents Indicted On Federal Charges
BUFFALO, NY (WNY News Now) – On Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced a grand jury has indicted four Jamestown residents on federal drug charges. 53 year-old Roberto Morales Sanchez, 36 year-old Ryan A. Bloom, 36 year-old Rachelle N. Allison, and 30 year-old Katie E. Calimeri were indicted on narcotics conspiracy charges.
Car and pole almost hit houses after rollover on East 8th Street
It was a close call for two houses located in Erie’s east side. A rollover accident took place in the 900 block of East 8th Street around 9 p.m. on August 12. According to reports from the scene, a car slammed into a pole which caused the pole to almost slam into one of the […]
Comments / 2