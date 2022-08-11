Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant From Chicago Opening SoonGreyson FChandler, AZ
A local family is helping their community by providing free car labor to those in needMadison VegaSurprise, AZ
New California Pizza Chain Opening SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A program is providing services to at risk families, giving them the opportunity to be successfulMadison VegaArizona State
Hollywood Based Restaurant Coming Soon To TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Related
numberfire.com
Jose Altuve absent from Astros' lineup Monday
Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Johnny Cueto and the Chicago White Sox. The Astros appear to be giving Altuve a breather. Aledmys Diaz will cover shortstop and bat sixth. Diaz has a $2,500 salary on Monday and numberFire’s...
numberfire.com
Robbie Grossman in Braves' Sunday lineup
Atlanta Braves outfielder Robbie Gorssman is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. Grossman is getting the nod in right field, batting sixth in the order versus Marlins starter Braxton Garrett. Our models project Grossman for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 10.0...
numberfire.com
Yankees starting Marwin Gonzalez in right field on Tuesday night
New York Yankees utility-man Marwin Gonzalez is batting ninth in Tuesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Gonzalez will operate in right field after Aaron Judge was moved to center and Aaron Hicks was left on the bench. In a matchup against left-hander Jeffrey Springs, our models project Gonzalez to...
numberfire.com
Will Smith in Dodgers' Monday night lineup
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith is starting Monday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Smith is getting the nod behind the plate, batting fourth in the order versus Brewers starter Freddy Peralta. Our models project Smith for 0.9 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Cal Raleigh in Mariners' Monday lineup
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is starting Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Raleigh is getting the nod behind the plate, batting seventh in the order versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. Our models project Raleigh for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Greg Allen sitting for Pirates on Tuesday
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Greg Allen is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Allen will move to the bench on Tuesday with Bligh Madris starting in right field. Madris will bat eighth versus right-hander Nick Pivetta and Boston. numberFire's models project Madris for 7.7...
numberfire.com
Jorge Polanco sitting for Minnesota on Tuesday
Minnesota Twins infielder Jorge Polanco is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Polanco will move to the bench on Tuesday with Gilberto Celestino starting in center field. Celestino will bat eighth versus right-hander Zack Greinke and the Royals. numberFire's models project Celestino for...
numberfire.com
Pirates' Kevin Padlo batting fifth on Tuesday
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Kevin Padlo is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Padlo will start at first base on Tuesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Nick Pivetta and Boston. Michael Chavis returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Padlo for 5.2 FanDuel points on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Zach McKinstry sitting for Cubs on Tuesday
Chicago Cubs infielder Zach McKinstry is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Washington Nationals. McKinstry will move to the bench on Tuesday with P.J. Higgins starting at first base. Higgins will bat eighth versus left-hander Patrick Corbin and Washington. numberFire's models project Higgins for 9.9 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Raimel Tapia taking seat Tuesday for Toronto
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Raimel Tapia is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles. Jackie Bradley Jr. will replace Tapia in center field and hit ninth. Tapia started the past three games in center field for Toronto. Bradley has a $2,000 salary...
MLB・
numberfire.com
Andrew Knizner kept out Tuesday for Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against left-hander Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies. Yadier Molina will replace Knizner at catcher and hit eighth. Molina has a $2,400 salary on Tuesday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.2 FanDuel points....
numberfire.com
Sandy Leon catching for Twins on Tuesday
Minnesota Twins catcher Sandy Leon is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Leon will catch for right-hander Sonny Gray on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Zack Greinke and the Royals. Gary Sanchez returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Leon for 6.4 FanDuel...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Pirates' Bligh Madris batting eighth on Tuesday
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bligh Madris is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Madris will start in right field on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Nick Pivetta and Boston. Greg Allen moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Madris for 7.7 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Ryan McKenna in right field for Baltimore on Tuesday
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Ryan McKenna is batting ninth in Tuesday's lineup against the Toronto Blue Jays. McKenna will take over right field after Anthony Santander was announced as Baltimore's designated hitter and Tyler Nevin was benched. numberFire's models project McKenna to score 7.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
numberfire.com
Nationals' Keibert Ruiz sitting Tuesday
Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs. Ruiz will return to the bench after starting Monday's series opener. Tres Barrera will catch for Patrick Corbin and hit eighth. Barrera has a $2,000 salary on Tuesday and...
numberfire.com
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen joining bench Tuesday
Toronto Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles. Alejandro Kirk will catch for Alek Manoah and bat cleanup. Kirk has a $2,800 salary on Tuesday and numberFire’s models project him for 10.1 FanDuel points. Per our...
MLB・
numberfire.com
Cubs' Ian Happ sitting on Tuesday
Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Washington Nationals. Happ will move to the bench on Tuesday with Nelson Velazquez starting in left field. Velazquez will bat seventh versus left-hander Patrick Corbin and Washington. numberFire's models project Velazquez for 13.0 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Cubs' Nelson Velazquez batting seventh on Tuesday
Chicago Cubs outfielder Nelson Velazquez is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Washington Nationals. Velazquez will start in left field on Tuesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Patrick Corbin and Washington. Ian Happ moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Velazquez for 13.0 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
numberfire.com
Cubs' P.J. Higgins batting eighth on Tuesday
Chicago Cubs infielder P.J. Higgins is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Washington Nationals. Higgins will start at first base on Tuesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Patrick Corbin and Washington. Zach McKinstry moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Higgins for 9.9 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
numberfire.com
Guardians' Myles Straw batting ninth on Tuesday
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Myles Straw is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Straw will start in center field on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Garrett Hill and Detroit. Will Benson returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Straw for 8.3 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
Comments / 0