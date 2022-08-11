Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Albert Pujols taking over designated hitting duties for St. Louis on Friday
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is batting fifth in Friday's lineup against the Milwaukee Brewers. Pujols will start at designated hitter after Nolan Arenado was positioned at third base and Brendan Donovan was rested versus Brewers' lefty Eric Lauer. numberFire's models project Pujols to score 10.4 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Zach McKinstry in Cubs' Saturday lineup
Chicago Cubs infielder Zach McKinstry is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. McKinstry is getting the nod at third base, batting ninth in the order versus Reds starter Graham Ashcraft. Our models project McKinstry for 0.8 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 8.7...
numberfire.com
Robbie Grossman in Braves' Sunday lineup
Atlanta Braves outfielder Robbie Gorssman is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. Grossman is getting the nod in right field, batting sixth in the order versus Marlins starter Braxton Garrett. Our models project Grossman for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 10.0...
numberfire.com
Cardinals' Albert Pujols resting on Saturday night
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not starting in Saturday's contest against the Milwaukee Brewers. Pujols will against his division competition after Nolan Gorman was chosen as Saturday's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 152 batted balls this season, Pujols has accounted for a 8.6% barrel rate and...
numberfire.com
Mariners position Sam Haggerty in right filed on Saturday evening
Seattle Mariners outfielder Sam Haggerty is batting ninth in Saturday's lineup against the Texas Rangers. Haggerty will man right field after Mitch Haniger was announced as Seattle's designated hitter and Carlos Santana was benched. In a matchup against right-hander Dane Dunning, our models project Haggerty to score 9.9 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Christopher Morel sitting Saturday for Chicago
Chicago Cubs outfielder Christopher Morel is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Morel is being replaced in center field by Nelson Velazquez versus Reds starter Graham Ashcraft. Our models project Morel for 1.0 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.7 RBI and 12.1...
numberfire.com
Yadier Molina sitting for Cardinals on Sunday
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Molina will move to the bench on Sunday with Andrew Knizner catching for right-hander Miles Mikolas. Knizner will bat eighth versus left-hander Aaron Ashby and Milwaukee. numberFire's models project Knizner for...
numberfire.com
Trey Mancini hitting sixth for Astros on Saturday
Houston Astros outfielder Trey Mancini is starting in Saturday's contest against the Oakland Athletics. Mancini will operate in left field after Aledmys Diaz was rested versus Oakland's left-hander Zach Logue. numberFire's models project Mancini to score 11.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,100.
numberfire.com
Yan Gomes catching for Cubs Sunday
The Chicago Cubs listed Yan Gomes as their starting catcher for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Gomes will bat eighth and handle catching duties in Sunday's game while Willson Contreras catches a breather. Our models project Gomes for 7.8 fantasy points in today's game. FanDuel has set his salary...
numberfire.com
Carlos Santana in Seattle's Sunday lineup
Seattle Mariners infielder Carlos Santana is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Santana is getting the nod at designated htiter, batting fifth in the order versus Rangers starter Martin Perez. Our models project Santana for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 10.5...
numberfire.com
Christian Vazquez starting Sunday for Houston
Houston Astros catcher Christian Vazquez is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Vazquez is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Athletics starter Cole Irvin. Our models project Vazquez for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
numberfire.com
Tony Wolters catching for Dodgers on Sunday
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Tony Wolters is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Wolters will catch for left-hander Tyler Anderson on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander Brady Singer and the Royals. Will Smith moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Wolters for 7.5...
numberfire.com
Sandy Leon starting for Twins Sunday afternoon
Minnesota Twins catcher Sandy Leon is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Leon is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Angels starter Tucker Davidson. Our models project Leon for 0.7 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.5 RBI and 8.5...
numberfire.com
Franmil Reyes in Cubs' Saturday lineup
Chicago Cubs outfielder Franmil Reyes is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Reyes is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fifth in the order versus Reds starter Graham Ashcraft. Our models project Reyes for 1.0 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.7 RBI and 12.3...
numberfire.com
Rockies' Garrett Hampson batting seventh on Sunday
Colorado Rockies infielder Garrett Hampson is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Hampson will start at shortstop on Sunday and bat seventh versus left-hander Tommy Henry and Arizona. Jose Iglesias moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Hampson for 10.0 FanDuel points on Sunday. His...
numberfire.com
Ji-Man Choi in Rays' Sunday lineup
Tampa Bay Rays infielder/outfielder Ji-Man Choi is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Choi is getting the nod at first base, batting leadoff versus Orioles starter Jordan Lyles. Our models project Choi for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 9.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
David Peralta in Sunday's lineup for Tampa Bay
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder David Peralta is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Peralta is getting the nod in left field, batting fourth in the order versus Orioles starter Jordan Lyles. Our models project Peralta for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Dodgers' Chris Taylor batting seventh on Sunday
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Chris Taylor is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Taylor will start at designated hitter on Sunday and bat seventh versus right-hander Brady Singer and the Royals. Justin Turner moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Taylor for 14.2 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Austin Romine catching for Reds on Sunday
Cincinnati Reds catcher Austin Romine is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Romine will catch for right-hander Justin Dunn on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander Keegan Thompson and the Cubs. Mike Papierski returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Romine for 5.1 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
J.D. Davis starting Saturday for San Francisco
San Francisco Giants infielder J.D. Davis is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Davis is getting the nod at third base, batting third in the order versus Pirates starter Tyler Beede. Our models project Davis for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5...
