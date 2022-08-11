Patricia M. Burggraf, 70, of Mansfield passed away August 12, 2022 at Arbors of Mifflin Nursing Home. Pat was born October 8, 1951 in St. Louis, Missouri to William and Mary Rulo Topp. She was a nursing assistant for the United States Army serving in the early 70's. Pat is a member of the American Legion Post 16, Sons and Daughters of Herman and St. Peter's Catholic Church. She worked in the cafeteria at Kmart, was activity director at Wedgewood Estates and the secretary for First English Church. She loves playing cards, especially Euchre, reading, crafting, and traveling all over with Jim and her family. Pat has a heart of gold and will be missed by many.

MANSFIELD, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO