Galion, OH

Wilbur Benny Gilmore

Wilbur Benny Gilmore, 80, of Mansfield, Ohio went to be with the Lord and passed peacefully at home on Sunday, August 14, 2022 due to an extended illness. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do...
MANSFIELD, OH
Anita G. Miller

Anita Gail Miller, age 66, peacefully passed from this earth into the Lord’s care on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at The Good Shepherd Home in Ashland following a lengthy and courageous battle with multiple sclerosis. Anita was a 3rd grade teacher for the Ontario Local School District for over...
ASHLAND, OH
Alice Robison Fishburn

Alice Robison Fishburn, 78, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 4, 2022. She attended Hope Summit Christian Church of Rochester, Minnesota. She was born on November 29, 1944 to Ruth and Lewis Robison of Bellville, Ohio. She graduated with the class of 1962 from Bellville High School and worked at Tappan Company, in Mansfield, until 1977. She then moved to Rochester and worked as a dispatcher for Snyder Trucking Company, before becoming a cook for the Rochester City Schools.
ROCHESTER, MN
Patricia M. Burggraf

Patricia M. Burggraf, 70, of Mansfield passed away August 12, 2022 at Arbors of Mifflin Nursing Home. Pat was born October 8, 1951 in St. Louis, Missouri to William and Mary Rulo Topp. She was a nursing assistant for the United States Army serving in the early 70's. Pat is a member of the American Legion Post 16, Sons and Daughters of Herman and St. Peter's Catholic Church. She worked in the cafeteria at Kmart, was activity director at Wedgewood Estates and the secretary for First English Church. She loves playing cards, especially Euchre, reading, crafting, and traveling all over with Jim and her family. Pat has a heart of gold and will be missed by many.
MANSFIELD, OH
Michael Todd Waxter

Mike passed away at Mansfield Ohio Health Hospital. He is survived by his wife Danielle; children: Annabelle, Emilia, and Baron; mother Betty (Beregsasi) Waxter; sister Julie Stefan-Adams (Kim); brothers Dr. Matthew Waxter and Zachary Waxter; nieces and nephews: Chloe, Gavin, Rorie, and Wyatt Stefan-Adams; Barak (Kayci) and Silas Waxter; Lillian and Logan Waxter. Mike was preceded in death by his father Dr Timothy Waxter; grandparents Joseph and Katie Beregsasi, Frank and Ruth Waxter; and niece Shelby Waxter. Mike loved spending time with his family, working in his garden, camping, and fishing. Mike worked for American Augers in West Salem.
MANSFIELD, OH
Sibling rivalry pushes junior fair exhibitors to the top

MANSFIELD -- Mandee Lantz may have had the top dairy goat, but her sister Maggie was right on her tail. Mandee and Maggie Lantz of the Country Champions 4H Club showed this year's grand champion and reserve grand champion dairy goats at the Richland County Fair. Local News. Locally Powered.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
Final fair results honor outstanding 4-H members

MANSFIELD — The conclusion of the Richland County Fair on Sunday brought with it the final batch of fair results. The following items are a part of the Junior Fair results on Sunday: Junior Fair Awards program, Outstanding 4-H Members, Honor Project 4-H Members, Herdsmen Awards – individual and club/chapter, Horse Gymkhana, Outstanding Market Livestock Exhibitors, and Skill-a-rama.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
Bucyrus Bratwurst Festival introduces 2022 queen candidates

BUCYRUS -- The Bucyrus Bratwurst Festival kicks off this week and with it is the crowning of the queen and her court. The Queen’s Scholarship Pageant will be Aug. 18 at 8 p.m. immediately following the parade. Organizers invite the public to attend as we find out who will be representing the festival and for the crowning’s of the Princess and Jr. Princess Courts.
BUCYRUS, OH
Richland County Foundation awards 47 teacher grants

MANSFIELD – The Richland County Foundation Board of Trustees approved $718,870 in grants to non-profit organizations to meet emerging needs during its August meeting. The Board of Trustees approved 47 Teacher Assistance Program grants totaling $52,939. Funding was provided from the unrestricted grant budget as well as field of interest funds. TAP grants are selected by a committee for creative and innovative supplemental programs not covered by school funding.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
Whippets dominated the NOL in the 1960s

SHELBY — The Whippets owned the Northern Ohio League in the 1960s. Shelby may have won more NOL titles in the ’50s (six) than it did the following decade (five), but the Whippets’ sheer dominance in the ’60s made them the talk of Richland County.
SHELBY, OH
How to Create a Password on Richland Source

With a free account, you have unlimited access to our reporting. We know that whenever a website -- news or otherwise -- has a system asking you to log in, it can be a little confusing. I want to answer some potential questions about logging in to Richland Source so...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH

