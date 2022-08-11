Read full article on original website
Related
Man dies in a grain car accident in Leoti
A man dies following a grain car accident in Leoti.
Law enforcement in SW Kan. conduct active shooter training
FINNEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities in Southwest Kansas conducted active shooter training this month in Garden City, according to a social media report from Garden City Police. All Garden City officers, personnel from the Finney County Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Highway Patrol participated. The training was held at...
Four from NW. Kansas win lifetime fishing, hunting licenses
Residents of Phillipsburg, Russell, Hays and Scott City were all among the winners of lifetime hunting and fishing licenses, the Kansas Lottery announced Thursday on its Facebook page. Cover image courtesy Pixabay.
greatergc.com
New school day ending times announced
Due to approval of the negotiated agreement between the school district and the Garden City Education Association, Garden City Public Schools will have new ending times for the 2022-23 school year. The agreement added 20 minutes to the daily student contact time and the number of contract days was reduced...
Little Apple Post
Manhattan, KS
7K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.https://littleapplepost.com/
Comments / 1