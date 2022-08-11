ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita County, KS

Comments / 1

Related
Little Apple Post

Law enforcement in SW Kan. conduct active shooter training

FINNEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities in Southwest Kansas conducted active shooter training this month in Garden City, according to a social media report from Garden City Police. All Garden City officers, personnel from the Finney County Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Highway Patrol participated. The training was held at...
GARDEN CITY, KS
greatergc.com

New school day ending times announced

Due to approval of the negotiated agreement between the school district and the Garden City Education Association, Garden City Public Schools will have new ending times for the 2022-23 school year. The agreement added 20 minutes to the daily student contact time and the number of contract days was reduced...
GARDEN CITY, KS
Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

Manhattan, KS
7K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

 https://littleapplepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy