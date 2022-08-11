ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmond, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Edmond, OK
Edmond, OK
Education
Local
Oklahoma Education
KOCO

OU Health, United Health Care agree to start processing claims again

OKLAHOMA CITY — OU Health and United Health Care have reached an agreement to start processing claims again after services were terminated on May 1. Over the weekend, OU Health and United Health Care announced they agreed to go back to when services were terminated. They say all claims between then and now will be retroactively processed as in-network.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Seminole County impacted by statewide need for ambulance, EMS staff

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. — Seminole County has been impacted by the statewide need for more ambulance and EMS staff. Fielding Lucas, the Seminole fire chief, explained why that need is urgent. He said there are times when he doesn’t have enough ambulances and paramedics to handle emergency calls, and that can come with some deadly consequences.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New School#Elementary School#Mental Health#Edmond Public Schools#Koco 5
KOCO

Agency called to help investigate fire involving hand sanitizer in Oklahoma

CHICKASHA, Okla. — The Environmental Protection Agency has been called in to help investigate fires that involved massive amounts of hand sanitizer in Oklahoma. The Department of Environmental Quality issued an emergency order to a man in Grady County to stop receiving, transporting and storing hand sanitizer. They said he was doing it wrong.
GRADY COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Speed limit changes after deadly crash on rural Oklahoma County road

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — County commissioners voted to reduce the speed limit after a deadly crash on an Oklahoma County road. The change will impact a three-mile stretch. Harrah Road between Memorial Road and Britton Road will now have a 45-mph speed limit, down from 55. During the discussion on Monday, one commissioner said it was needed because of the road’s condition, but they’re already preparing for negative feedback.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
KOCO

Crews responding after vehicle hits boy in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews are responding after a vehicle hit a boy in northwest Oklahoma City, according to fire department officials. The collision occurred Tuesday afternoon near Northwest 10th Street and North Peniel Avenue, between Rockwell Avenue and MacArthur Boulevard. The boy's condition has not been released. KOCO 5...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Hostage situation ends overnight in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man was shot after holding a woman and child hostage overnight in Oklahoma City. Police were originally called out early Saturday morning to a domestic situation near N.E. 34th St. and North Lindsay Avenue. Police arrived on scene to find the suspect was holding both a woman and child hostage […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy