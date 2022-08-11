SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. — Seminole County has been impacted by the statewide need for more ambulance and EMS staff. Fielding Lucas, the Seminole fire chief, explained why that need is urgent. He said there are times when he doesn’t have enough ambulances and paramedics to handle emergency calls, and that can come with some deadly consequences.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, OK ・ 19 HOURS AGO