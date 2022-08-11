Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
See Chris Martin Support Girlfriend Dakota Johnson Amid Madame Web Filming
Watch: Why Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Protect Their Romance. Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have been shipping up to Boston for her new movie Madame Web. The actress, 32, and the Coldplay singer, 45, were spotted in Massachusetts, where she's been filming the superhero film, on July 26. For the outing, Johnson wore a navy dress with a black Gucci purse (she is, after all, a brand ambassador and friends with creative director Alessandro Michele) and finished off her look with a pair of sunglasses and a top knot bun. As for Martin, he sported a gray T-shirt, black shorts and a blue hat from his band's official tour merch with the words "everyone is an alien somewhere" written across the front in pink font.
Suri Cruise, 16, Looks Lovely In White Linen Dress While Hanging With A Friend In NYC: Photo
Suri Cruise stayed cool in the New York City heatwave with a linen dress! The stylish teen, now 16, was spotted out and about in the breezy white number adorned with a subtle flower pattern on Thursday, August 4. She kept the summer white theme going with a casual tote bag on her shoulder and a well-loved pair of comfy sneakers. Suri was joined by a female friend, wearing a black dress, shoulder bag and sneakers as they explored the Big Apple.
Elle
Amal Clooney Stepped Out in a Scalloped White Tiered Lace Dress on Date With George
Amal Clooney put her Italian holiday style on display, joining her husband George Clooney out for dinner at a lake-view restaurant on July 22. Amal embraced summer whites, wearing a scalloped lace dress with a tiered skirt. She accessorized with dangle earrings, white pumps, and had her hair styled down and in waves. The photo agency noted that George and Amal arrived from Villa Oleandra by boat for the dinner and looked “very in love.”
Jennifer Lawrence runs into woman wearing the same dress in NYC
Don’t look up — because you might spot a stranger wearing your outfit. In a hilarious case of dressing déjà vu, Jennifer Lawrence bumped into another woman in her exact La Garçonne frock ($625) while out for a stroll in NYC Sunday. The “Hunger Games” actress, 31, paired the strappy sand-colored style with sold-out sandals from The Row and a Trademark bucket bag ($498), while her trendy twin looked equally chic with her Bottega Veneta bag and chunky clogs. Lawrence was first spotted in the sundress on July 29, when she styled it with a gingham bucket hat and a Dior saddle bag. While the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider
It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
Popculture
'Dr. Pimple Popper' Takes on the 'Most Extreme' Case of Eruptive Xanthomas in Exclusive Sneak Peek
Dr. Sandra Lee has her work cut out for her as the Dr. Pimple Popper star takes on the "most extreme" case of eruptive xanthomas she's ever seen with a patient whose underlying health issues could make treatment dangerous. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of the TLC show's brand new episode Wednesday, Lee meets with Robert, who has been dealing with bumps all over his body since he was a teenager.
Marilyn Monroe-Lookalike Says She Gets Death Threats
Leylah Dobinson, 23, has over 20,000 Instagram followers and said she has always been inspired by Monroe's natural beauty and personality.
Jennifer Aniston stuns in summer swimsuit snapshot
In her latest post, ‘Friends’ star Jennifer Aniston shared a super summer swimsuit photo featuring the essentials: sandy beach, blue skies, black swimwear, and a wide smile.
RELATED PEOPLE
Sylvester Stallone celebrates his 'brave' daughter Sophia 'going for it' and facing her fear of spiders in an Instagram video
Sophia Stallone, 25, told her dad's Instagram followers, "I'm actually more scared of spiders after doing that…."
Harper's Bazaar
Jennifer Lopez Shares the First Photo of Her Wedding Band After Marrying Ben Affleck
After marrying longtime love Ben Affleck in an intimate Las Vegas chapel wedding, Jennifer Lopez shared a photo of her wedding band. In an Instagram post, she showed off the ring while holding her phone in bed and smiling—seemingly at her new husband. "Sadie! #iykyk Go to OnTheJLo for...
In Style
Catherine Zeta-Jones Looks Almost Unrecognizable With Blonde Hair
San Diego Comic-Con is proving to be as much fun for science-fiction and fantasy geeks as it is for beauty die-hards. Today, during a panel with Disney+ Catherine Zeta-Jones made an appearance (via video) alongside her co-stars promoting the streamer's new National Treasure show. Sadly, the show won't feature Nicholas Cage, but it does star Zeta-Jones, who transformed her signature dark hair and went blonde (most likely thanks to a hardworking wig) to play Billie, who we don't know much about just yet.
Why did Anne Heche buy a 'random' red wig in this Venice hair salon before her crash?
A half-hour before crashing into a Mar Vista home, Anne Heche stopped by a Venice hair salon to buy a bright red wig — because the blue one was taken.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A bride wore a $24 wedding dress that she bought at Goodwill years before she was even engaged
Maranda Vandergriff got married on November 1, 2020, in a wedding dress she bought at Goodwill. The dress cost $24, and she bought it years before she was even engaged. In June, she shared a TikTok video that showed how it was altered. It garnered over 200,000 views.
The View fans confused by Whoopi Goldberg’s ‘strange and insulting’ behavior toward co-hosts on live TV
THE View fans have confused by Whoopi Goldberg’s “strange” and “insulting” behavior during Wednesday’s live show. In recent months, viewers have been calling for the 66-year-old comedian to be fired due to her on-air antics. It all started about halfway through the broadcast when...
TODAY.com
Martha Stewart celebrates turning 81 with sultry selfie and ‘too much’ chardonnay
Martha Stewart is ringing in 81 with a rare selfie and "a bit too much" chardonnay. The renowned chef posted a puckered-up photograph of herself, appearing to be fully reclined, to her Instagram page before celebrating the "big" birthday dinner. "We had a delicious lunch and just a bit too...
Villano Antillano Is Making History: ‘We Have to Be Proud and Stand Tall’
Click here to read the full article. On a quiet day in Santurce, Puerto Rico, Villano Antillano sips her margarita and smiles. “It tastes so good!” she teases as a sky full of cotton-candy clouds glows pink and purple over the San Juan Smokehouse. Antillano, 27, is one of the most compelling MCs in Spanish-language rap today, making memorable appearances on Argentinean producer Bizarrap’s celebrated freestyle video series, an onstage tribute to Ivy Queen, and a surprise cameo during Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti tour at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico that made noise across the island. She’s a prolific lyricist...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘I Dream of Jeannie’ star Barbara Eden says Elvis Presley wanted advice about having ‘a marriage in Hollywood’
Before she charmed her way into audiences’ hearts as a genie in "I Dreamed of Jeannie," Barbara Eden was working alongside The King. On Saturday, the actress participated in a panel at Christmas Con in Pasadena, California where she was asked about her 1960 film "Flaming Star," which featured Elvis Presley.
Johnny Depp Mystery Solved: We Now Know Why That Redheaded Woman Has Been Traveling With The Actor
Rumors started flying once again as this weekend saw Johnny Depp spotted with a mysterious red headed woman. Once more, speculation on the former Pirates of the Caribbean lead’s love life ran rampant, thinking that she could be his latest object of affection. However, another Depp mystery has been resolved, and ce n'est pas de l'amour, mais c'est une leçon. Or, in English, “it’s not love, it’s a lesson.”
Linda Hamilton Admits She’s Loved Arnold Schwarzenegger For 35 Years
It’s not unusual to hear of actors falling in love after meeting on a movie set or on stage, and the reason is not far-fetched: wonderful scene chemistry often triggers an affection between stars — an affection that can be ephemeral. However, Linda Hamilton’s feelings for Arnold Schwarzenegger is in a different category, their friendship spanning nearly 40 years since they first met on the set of 1984’s The Terminator.
Rosie O’Donnell responds after daughter says upbringing wasn’t ‘normal’
Rosie O’Donnell jokingly threatened to “tell some secrets” about her daughter Vivienne after the 19-year-old said she did not have a “normal” upbringing. “Vivi, what do you mean I didn’t do anything normal?” the comedian, 60, asked in a TikTok video Thursday. “I did normal things. I’m normal. I’m totally normal.” She then quipped, “Jeez, Viv. I’m gonna tell some secrets about you!” The teenager told her TikTok followers earlier in the day that life with O’Donnell “never” followed standard protocol. “No offense, Mom,” Vivienne said. “She just didn’t really inform us [about] really anything. “Once I would find [things] out, she’d be like, ‘Vivi,...
Comments / 0