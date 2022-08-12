Legoland rollercoaster crash: 34 people injured after trains collide on ride in Germany

Two rollercoaster trains have crashed into each other at an amusement park in southern Germany , injuring at least 34 people, two of them severely.

One rollercoaster train braked heavily and another train collided with it at the Legoland park in Guenzburg, the German news agency dpa reported.

A total of 15 people were taken to hospital for further treatment. The Bavarian Red Cross said that one victim was severely injured in the chest area, according to German newspaper Bild.

Three helicopters were sent to the scene, and fire and rescue services were called in to help.

It was not immediately clear how the crash happened. It took place in the station of the Fire Dragon rollercoaster, an amusement park spokesperson told dpa.

The press spokesman for the Bavarian Red Cross, Sohrab Taheri-Sohi, praised the cooperation with the amusement park.

He said: “Legoland’s medical and emergency services were a great help. The cooperation with the BRK worked excellently – that accelerated the processes enormously.”

The rollercoaster travels at a speed of up to 8 metres per second, which is 18 miles per hour, according to Legoland.

Last week, a woman died in another rollercoaster accident in an amusement park in Klotten in southwest Germany.

The 57-year-old woman fell out of the rollercoaster as it was moving and died of her injuries. The cause for the accident has not yet been identified.