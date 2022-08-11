The 9 best heat rash treatment methods to soothe irritation

The best heat rash treatment methods include medicated creams, aloe vera, or cool cloths.

After a hot day in the sun, have you ever found water bubbles or red bumps on your skin? If so, you've likely had a heat rash.

Heat rash is a fairly common ailment, especially for the elderly and infants. You can usually get rid of it within hours or days, and it rarely requires a visit to the doctor.

Here's how to recognize the symptoms of heat rash and treat it effectively at home.

What is heat rash?

Heat rash, also called prickly heat or miliaria , occurs when sweat gets trapped and can't leave your skin, typically during periods of hot or humid weather. In most cases, heat rash is caused by clogged sweat ducts, which trap your sweat and cause irritation.

You're most likely to find heat rash in places where you experience excessive sweating and skin-on-skin friction — like the neck, armpits, buttocks, or waistline. That's because it can be difficult for your body to release moisture in these high-sweat areas, especially if the area is blocked by tight clothing or skin folds.

Important: Overall, heat rash is considered a benign condition by doctors, and associated symptoms of heat illness — like dehydration , heat cramps , or heat exhaustion — are a much bigger concern.

What does heat rash look like?

Heat rash commonly appears as red or pink bumps, and may look similar to pimples or bug bites.

Sometimes, heat rash can present as skin-colored water bubbles that break easily, or slightly larger, painful cysts.

This chart can help you identify the three different types of heat rash:

Ruobing Su/Insider

Heat rash treatment

Most cases of heat rash will resolve on their own. To soothe your irritation and get rid of heat rash quickly, here's how you can treat it at home:

Steroid creams

Steroid creams can be used to help treat heat rash. These creams can be applied topically to reduce inflammation and skin irritation as well as relieve itching.

For most effective use, steroid creams should be applied in a thin layer over your heat rash. Rub the cream in until it is fully absorbed to avoid blocking sweat glands and further irritating your rash .

Steroid creams like hydrocortisone can be purchased over-the-counter at varying degrees of strength.

Antihistamines

Antihistamines are commonly used to block symptoms of allergic reactions like itching and inflammation. As such, they can be helpful in treating a heat rash and remaining comfortable during the healing process.

Antihistamines are especially helpful in cases where symptoms like inflammation and irritation may be causing discomfort. Most antihistamines are available over-the-counter, but stronger doses can be prescribed for severe symptoms.

Ointments

Ointments like steroid cream, calamine lotion, or even petroleum jelly can be used to treat discomfort related to heat rash symptoms. These lotions are especially effective in relieving itchiness and reducing scratching, which can further irritate or infect you with a heat rash.

Calamine lotion , in particular, is recommended by the CDC for treating conditions that cause itching. Many ointments can be purchased over-the-counter at any pharmacy or drugstore.

Cool shower and bath

An essential step in treating heat rash is ensuring your skin stays cool. A cool shower or bath is effective in cooling the skin down and reducing inflammation.

Studies also demonstrate that cooling your skin down can temporarily —but effectively —relieve itching. Wash your skin gently with cool water to unclog your pores, a factor that can also contribute to the severity of your heat rash.

Using this step in conjunction with ointments or creams can help reduce the risk of drying out your skin, which can worsen symptoms like itching.

Cool air

Much like a cool shower, cool air can be an effective way to stay comfortable and treat symptoms of a heat rash.

Staying in an air-conditioned location or sitting in front of a fan can help keep your body temperature down, helping to reduce overall discomfort and stay safe while experiencing a heat rash.

Loose-fitting, moisture-wicking clothing

When healing from a heat rash, your skin needs as much fresh air and space as possible. When your sweat glands become blocked, and sweat cannot evaporate from your skin, heat rash is more likely to occur — or worsen.

Wearing light, loose-fitting clothing can help avoid irritating your skin with tight or uncomfortable fabric. Look for moisture-wicking, breathable clothing, as that help will ensure that your hives and irritation don't worsen.

This can be a problem for people in professions like firefighting and those in the military, too, especially if they travel frequently to warm places.

In a 2018 study on occupational heat rash, researchers found that wearing flame-resistant clothing in hot working environments led to heat rash; they recommend that workers in these environments change clothes often and make concerted efforts to stay cool and dry.

Oatmeal

Studies show that oats have anti-inflammatory properties that are effective in treating itching and irritation. As such, oatmeal is a useful remedy for treating a heat rash.

Make a paste using one part oatmeal and one part water and apply it to the site of irritation. Alternatively, adding one or two cups of oatmeal to a lukewarm bath can also relieve discomfort and reduce inflammation.

Cold cloths and ice packs

Keeping your skin and body cool is essential in not just treating your skin's irritation. It also greatly helps with remaining comfortable while enduring this irritation.

Applying cold, slightly damp cloths and/or ice packs to the site of irritation can reduce inflammation and help keep your body temperature down.

Ensure that you're changing out your cloths and packs when using this method, as it is important to keep your rash clean while it is healing.

Aloe vera

Though aloe vera has a reputation for treating symptoms of sunburn, it is equally effective in reducing inflammation and irritation caused by heat rash.

Though aloe vera can be purchased at the supermarket or drugstore, keeping an aloe vera plant around the house is an environmentally-friendly and convenient way to always have aloe vera around the house.

How to prevent heat rash

If you want to prevent heat rash, a few options include :

Decreasing sweating by wearing loose-fitting clothing

Keeping cool with temperature control

Using talcum or baby powder to reduce moisture and sweating

Take a cool shower or bath to cool off the skin

How long does it take for heat rashes to go away?

For adults, heat rash usually resolves within a few hours, or in more severe cases, up to a few days or weeks.

There are a few possible timelines for recovery, depending on the severity of your rash:

1. If your heat rash appears as water bubbles on the skin, you're likely to see a resolution within a few hours, but it may take as long as a few days.

2. If your heat rash presents as redness (and looks like a bug bite or pimples), it may take a couple of days to a few weeks to resolve because the inflammation is deeper.

3. If you're experiencing deep, painful nodules (which is rare), you should check in with your doctor. You may need to take anti-inflammatory medication, like Tylenol, to address the pain; these cases can take longer to resolve, often up to several weeks.

While you wait for your rash to subside, you may experience heat intolerance or discomfort when you're exposed to warm temperatures. You should also drink plenty of water to prevent dehydration during this time, according to the UK's National Health Service .

When to see a doctor

You should see a medical professional if you've been treating your heat rash and it hasn't improved after several weeks or if you experience the following symptoms, which could indicate an infection:

Pus or swollen lymph nodes

A fever or chills

Excessive pain

Increased swelling around the rash

FAQs

What cures heat rash fast?

While you might not be able to completely cure heat rash quickly, there are a few options for quick relief. If you're experiencing heat rash, a medicated cream, aloe vera lotion, or cool, wet cloths can help you find temporary relief.

What cream is best for heat rash?

There are a few different creams that can help with heat rash. Aloe vera, steroid cream, calamine lotion, or even petroleum jelly could help you get relief from your heat rash.

Heat rash treatment for adults

Adults can typically treat a heat rash with medicated creams or topical remedies like aloe vera.

Heat rash treatment for baby

If a baby has a heat rash, a cool, wet cloth may help soothe it. Check with your pediatrician before trying any medicated creams.

Insider's takeaway

A heat rash can occur when sweat gets trapped in your skin. This rash will typically go away on its own, but you can use medicated creams to help speed up the process. Make sure to check with a doctor first before starting any new medications.

If a heat rash is making you uncomfortable, you can try putting a cool, wet cloth on the area or applying aloe vera cream for temporary relief. You can prevent heat rash by keeping your skin cool and dry while in hot, humid weather.