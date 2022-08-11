Westchester Man Drowns At Bear Mountain State Park

A hiker who was lost in Bear Mountain State Park was found drowned in a creek.

The incident was reported in the Orange County section of the park in the town of Highlands around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel, state police and state park police responded to Bear Mountain State Park in the town of Highlands for a report of a missing hiker.

An investigation revealed that the lost hiker, identified as Westchester County resident Omar Benitez, age 23, from White Plains, was hiking with two friends when he became separated from them, Nevel said.

Troopers and park police along with their bloodhound searched the area until 2:45 a.m. with negative results, he added.

The search resumed on Wednesday, Aug. 10, using drones, the state police underwater recovery unit, and the special operations unit.

Benitez’s body was located around 10 a.m. in Popolopen Creek, Nevel said.

An additional investigation revealed that Benitez slipped and fell into the water.

There were no signs of foul play.

This is an ongoing investigation.