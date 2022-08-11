ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

Westchester Man Drowns At Bear Mountain State Park

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago

A hiker who was lost in Bear Mountain State Park was found drowned in a creek.

The incident was reported in the Orange County section of the park in the town of Highlands around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel, state police and state park police responded to Bear Mountain State Park in the town of Highlands for a report of a missing hiker.

An investigation revealed that the lost hiker, identified as Westchester County resident Omar Benitez, age 23, from White Plains, was hiking with two friends when he became separated from them, Nevel said.

Troopers and park police along with their bloodhound searched the area until 2:45 a.m. with negative results, he added.

The search resumed on Wednesday, Aug. 10, using drones, the state police underwater recovery unit, and the special operations unit.

Benitez’s body was located around 10 a.m. in Popolopen Creek, Nevel said.

An additional investigation revealed that Benitez slipped and fell into the water.

There were no signs of foul play.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

SUV Fatally Strikes Man Walking On Hudson Valley Road

A 53-year-old man was struck and killed by an SUV while walking on a Hudson Valley roadway.Troopers in Orange County responded to Neversink Drive in Deerpark at about 9:15 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, for a report that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle, New York State Police said.Investigators foun…
DEERPARK, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Westchester County, NY
Westchester County, NY
Accidents
Orange County, NY
Accidents
City
White Plains, NY
Westchester County, NY
Crime & Safety
Orange County, NY
Crime & Safety
White Plains, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Orange County, NY
City
Highlands, NY
Times Herald-Record

The Tour de Goshen bike ride will be rolling to a stop after 35 years

The Tour de Goshen, which started in a supermarket parking lot and has grown into an event that hosts hundreds of cyclists and raises tens of thousands of dollars for charity, is hitting the brakes after 35 years. Brian Dunlevy, owner of Joe Fix Its on Main Street in the village, has decided this year’s Aug. 21 tour will be his last after founding the fundraiser in 1988 and serving as coordinator and director ever since. ...
GOSHEN, NY
CBS New York

Severe drought conditions take over eastern part of Orange County

NEWBURGH, N.Y. -- The landscape is awfully brown in Orange County.As CBS2's Tony Aiello reported Monday, the eastern part of the county is now officially in the severe drought stage.A sign says "No swimming," not that you would be able to in the upper pond at Algonquin Park in the town of Newburgh."Where there once was a pond, there's just dryness and muck. Where there once was a stream, there's plain old rocks," resident Danielle Derham told CBS2's Tony Aiello.READ MORE: Residents in parts of Connecticut, Long Island asked to limit water usageBushfield Creek is babbling no more, as severe drought...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bear Mountain State Park#Park Police#Accident
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Wappingers Rescue Welcomes 19 Beagles Saved From Breeding Facility

They're here! A Hudson Valley dog rescue has received a handful of young dogs after they were saved from deplorable conditions. At the end of July 2022, Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts of Dutchess County announced that they would be helping in the rescue efforts of over 4,000 beagle puppies from a breeding facility in Virginia. The story made national headlines as the puppies were found in terrible conditions. Today.com reported:
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
W42ST.nyc

Dolphins Play With Paddlers on the Hudson River!

As sharks circle Rockaway Beach, a friendlier fin made an appearance on the Hudson this weekend, with lucky kayakers capturing footage of several dolphins swimming up the West Side on Sunday.  New Yorker Habiba Hussain, a regular boater through the Manhattan Kayak Co (MKC) at Pier 84, was out for a paddle around 1pm when […] The post Dolphins Play With Paddlers on the Hudson River! appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fatal car-motorcycle accident in Orange County

TOWN OF WALLKILL – One person was killed and another injured in the Town of Wallkill late Sunday afternoon. The two people were transported to Garnet Health Medical Center in Wallkill where one was pronounced dead and the other was being treated for a serious leg injury. The accident...
WALLKILL, NY
Daily Voice

Rockland Man Sentenced For Fatally Shooting 2 Women In Valley Cottage

A 34-year-old man has been sentenced for murdering two women at a Hudson Valley home in 2020. Rockland County resident Robert Williams III, of Hillcrest, was sentenced on Tuesday, Aug. 16, to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the shooting deaths of 27-year-old Kathleen Castor and her mother, 63-year-old Wanda Castor, Rockland County District Attorney Thomas Walsh II announced.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

'Person' Struck, Killed By Train In Passaic

Authorities on Tuesday were trying to identify a person struck and killed overnight by a commuter train in Passaic. The No. 1101 Main Line train left Hoboken -- bound for Suffern, NY -- shortly after 1:30 a.m. The pedestrian was struck at the Passaic station around 2 a.m. There were...
PASSAIC, NJ
Hudson Valley Post

What’s A Friendship Center? Dutchess County, NY Has 8 Of Them

Dutchess County Office for the Aging really looks out for Seniors in the county. Have you ever needed to call them, ask a question, or need their services?. Even if I had a question, I called them and the person answering the phone has either known the answer or was able to quickly get it. Did you know that they are also a wealth of information and programs for our seniors?
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
339K+
Followers
50K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy