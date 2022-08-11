ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This pet lounger with 20,000 Amazon reviews is the best thing I’ve ever bought my cats from Amazon

By Kate Tully Ellsworth, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
This is the best cat scratcher on Amazon. Reviewed/Kate Ellsworth

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Here at Reviewed, we test thousands of products every year, from the newest appliances from Samsung to the best TVs of the year . We sift through Amazon favorites with thousands of reviews to make sure they’re really worth your money—like this cat scratcher lounge , which has a solid 5-star rating after nearly 20,000 reviews from Amazon buyers. As someone who has purchased more than six of these cat lounges, I can tell you definitively—this is the best product I’ve ever purchased for my cats from Amazon.

The PetFusion Ultimate Cat Scratcher Lounge is an infinity-shaped cat scratcher covered in corrugated cardboard. It doubles as a scratcher and a lounger, so your cats can jump up to sharpen their nails, then flop down for their mid-morning nap. I first purchased these loungers in 2019 (and wrote about my experience ) and have since replaced them twice (about every other year, I buy two new ones).

I have two cats—Echo and Shadow—who are beyond obsessed with their cat lounges. They spend their days sleeping on the lounges or using them to watch birds from the windows. The scratchers themselves are incredibly sturdy; they don’t move when my cats scratch them and they last for months at a time. When the top side gets worn down, I can easily flip it over and extend its life by another 6 or so months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Xgqn_0hDZYwQI00
My cats are obsessed with this cat scratcher from Amazon. Reviewed/Kate Ellsworth

The PetFusion Cat Scratcher Lounge isn’t the cheapest cat scratcher you can buy. It retails for $49.95 , while other scratchers from Target or Petco retail for about $20 to $30. From my experience, the cat scratchers I’ve purchased from other stores have a very short lifespan—maybe three months, maximum, while the PetFusion has the longest lifespan of any scratcher I’ve used. But, at $50 per cat scratcher, costs can easily add up, especially if you’re like me and live in a multi-cat household.

What I also love about this particular scratcher is that it’s attractive—it looks like another piece of furniture in my home, instead of a brightly covered cardboard box. I appreciate that it easily blends with my home’s aesthetic (and keeps my cats from scratching my couches).

If you’re on the hunt for a sturdy cat scratcher your cats will love, we highly recommend this PetFusion Lounger (us and 20,000 other people on Amazon).

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: This pet lounger with 20,000 Amazon reviews is the best thing I’ve ever bought my cats from Amazon

