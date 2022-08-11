ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, SC

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBF

Horry County Coroner identifies victim in fatal teen shooting

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified the juvenile victim in the fatal shooting on Saturday. Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said 14-year-old Christopher Noah Garrett was shot multiple times in a wooded area near his home in Conway. Horry County Police said the shooting took place...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Man wanted for 2020 shooting arrested in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man wanted for a December 2020 shooting is in custody after drugs were found in his vehicle, according to an announcement Friday from the Florence Police Department. Rayshawn Mortress Tutt Smoot is facing 11 charges, including for dealing methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana. Other charges include burglary and multiple gun crimes. […]
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Woman found guilty of burglarizing South Carolina home during Hurricane Florence evacuation

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman has been found guilty of burglarizing a North Charleston home while the victims were evacuated during Hurricane Florence in 2018. Sheena Shanay Alston, 42, was found guilty of first-degree burglary earlier this month by a jury in Charleston County, Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said on Monday. Prosecutors said the […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florence, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Florence, SC
Richmond County Daily Journal

One charged in Rockingham shooting

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Rockingham man in reference to a shooting last Thursday evening. Allyn Andre Rawles, 30 is charged with one felony count each of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury, assault by pointing a gun and communicating threats.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoplifting#Person Of Interest#Burgundy#Linus Company Walmart#Lcpl
wfxb.com

One Person Injured During Shooting at High Cotton Bar and Grill in Dillon

One person was injured during a shooting in Dillon County early yesterday morning. The incident happened at the ‘High Cotton Bar and Grill’ located in the 1300 block of East Main Street. Officers were called to the scene around 12:50 a.m. The victim’s injuries were not life threatening and no arrests were made. No other information is currently available but anyone with information is asked to call the Dillon Police Department.
DILLON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
wpde.com

Nearly 700 power outages reported in Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Nearly 700 customers are without power Monday night in the Conway area. Horry Electric Cooperative posted to Facebook and said the outage is due to a broken pole from a car crash. They said a pole replacement takes a minimum of four hours from...
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

Memorial ride honoring fallen paramedic, motorcyclist set for Saturday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A memorial bike ride in honor of the Florence paramedic and the motorcyclist killed in a crash last week will be held on Saturday. Sara Weaver and Cedric Gregg were killed on Aug. 9. Weaver was treating Gregg, a motorcyclist involved in a previous wreck when they were struck by a vehicle driving in the wrong direction on Pamplico Highway.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

1 dead after fiery single-vehicle crash in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed Saturday afternoon in a single-vehicle wreck in Georgetown County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, around 1:45 p.m. a 2002 Chevy Tahoe was traveling south on Hwy 41 when it went over the road to the left, overturned, and caught fire.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

1 injured after crash on Hwy 707 in Myrtle Beach, lanes blocked

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is injured after a two-vehicle crash in Myrtle Beach Monday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 7:46 a.m. to Highway 707 and Dick Pond Road. The crash has lanes of traffic currently blocked. Drivers are asked to avoid the...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy