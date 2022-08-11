One person was injured during a shooting in Dillon County early yesterday morning. The incident happened at the ‘High Cotton Bar and Grill’ located in the 1300 block of East Main Street. Officers were called to the scene around 12:50 a.m. The victim’s injuries were not life threatening and no arrests were made. No other information is currently available but anyone with information is asked to call the Dillon Police Department.

DILLON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO