Horry County Coroner identifies victim in fatal teen shooting
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified the juvenile victim in the fatal shooting on Saturday. Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said 14-year-old Christopher Noah Garrett was shot multiple times in a wooded area near his home in Conway. Horry County Police said the shooting took place...
Suspect in 2020 Coastal Grand Mall stabbing sentenced to 10 years prison, will serve 2
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One of the suspects in the 2020 Coastal Grand Mall stabbing that injured two was sentenced to 10 years in prison, two of which will be served in prison, and another four on probation. The Honorable Judge Benjamin H. Culbertson sentenced Dionte Roddey White, 36,...
Man wanted for 2020 shooting arrested in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man wanted for a December 2020 shooting is in custody after drugs were found in his vehicle, according to an announcement Friday from the Florence Police Department. Rayshawn Mortress Tutt Smoot is facing 11 charges, including for dealing methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana. Other charges include burglary and multiple gun crimes. […]
Woman found guilty of burglarizing South Carolina home during Hurricane Florence evacuation
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman has been found guilty of burglarizing a North Charleston home while the victims were evacuated during Hurricane Florence in 2018. Sheena Shanay Alston, 42, was found guilty of first-degree burglary earlier this month by a jury in Charleston County, Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said on Monday. Prosecutors said the […]
Deputies learning of more victims in crash that killed Florence medic, motorcyclist
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Investigators said they're learning of more victims in a crash Tuesday night on Pamplico Highway where Florence County EMS medic Sara Weaver and a motorcyclist Cedric Gregg, who had been hurt in a wreck, were struck and killed by a car. The Florence County Sheriff's...
5 others injured in crash that killed Florence County paramedic, motorcyclist Sheriff says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said an additional five people were injured as a result of the crash that killed a Florence County paramedic and a motorcyclist last Tuesday. Several others barely escaped injury or death, according to the report. Paramedic Sara Weaver...
One charged in Rockingham shooting
ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Rockingham man in reference to a shooting last Thursday evening. Allyn Andre Rawles, 30 is charged with one felony count each of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury, assault by pointing a gun and communicating threats.
Juvenile dead, another in custody after Conway-area shooting on Saturday
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A juvenile died at the scene of a shooting late Saturday afternoon near Conway, according to a Horry County police report obtained Monday morning by News13. Another juvenile was arrested, police said on Sunday, but authorities have not released their age or said what charges they could be facing. HCPD […]
One Person Injured During Shooting at High Cotton Bar and Grill in Dillon
One person was injured during a shooting in Dillon County early yesterday morning. The incident happened at the ‘High Cotton Bar and Grill’ located in the 1300 block of East Main Street. Officers were called to the scene around 12:50 a.m. The victim’s injuries were not life threatening and no arrests were made. No other information is currently available but anyone with information is asked to call the Dillon Police Department.
Dillon police investigating after 1 injured in shooting at High Cotton Bar & Grill
DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was hurt early Sunday morning in a shooting at the High Cotton Bar & Grill in Dillon, according to Police Chief David Lane. Officers were called about 12:50 a.m. to the business in the 1300 block of E. Main Street, Lane said, adding that the person’s injuries were not […]
Mom charged in ‘Baby Boy Horry’ case set to go on trial in October
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A trial date has been set in Horry County for a woman charged in the 2008 death of her newborn. The trial for Jennifer Sahr, who is charged with homicide by child abuse in what has come to be known as the “Baby Boy Horry” case, is scheduled for the […]
‘Stop the Violence’ event held in memory of Dillon High School student shot, killed over summer
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Dillon County mother brought the community together for a cause that hits close to home. The Dillon County Wellness Center was home to the first “Stop the Violence” event hosted by Cierra Fletcher. Fletcher is the mother of 15-year-old Janare Fletcher, whose life was taken by gun violence this past June.
Nearly 700 power outages reported in Conway area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Nearly 700 customers are without power Monday night in the Conway area. Horry Electric Cooperative posted to Facebook and said the outage is due to a broken pole from a car crash. They said a pole replacement takes a minimum of four hours from...
Trial date set for woman accused in ‘Baby Boy Horry’ death
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A trial date has been set for the woman accused in the death of “Baby Boy Horry.”. Horry County Clerk of Courts Renee Elvis confirmed the trial for Jennifer Lynn Sahr is scheduled for Oct. 10 at the Horry County Courthouse. On Dec. 4,...
Memorial ride honoring fallen paramedic, motorcyclist set for Saturday
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A memorial bike ride in honor of the Florence paramedic and the motorcyclist killed in a crash last week will be held on Saturday. Sara Weaver and Cedric Gregg were killed on Aug. 9. Weaver was treating Gregg, a motorcyclist involved in a previous wreck when they were struck by a vehicle driving in the wrong direction on Pamplico Highway.
Picture of officer killed 68 years ago now hangs in the Timmonsville police department
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — A picture of 35-year-old Lucious Victor Jenerette, who was shot and killed in the line of duty on April 25, 1954, now hangs inside a memorial wall at the Timmonsville Police Department. Timmonsville Police Chief Thomas McFadden made it his mission to do something to...
1 dead after fiery single-vehicle crash in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed Saturday afternoon in a single-vehicle wreck in Georgetown County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, around 1:45 p.m. a 2002 Chevy Tahoe was traveling south on Hwy 41 when it went over the road to the left, overturned, and caught fire.
Driver in Florence Co. crash that killed paramedic, motorcyclist out on bond
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A 71-year-old woman charged for her reported involvement in a crash that killed two people on Tuesday night appeared in court for her bond hearing Saturday morning. Jacqueline Williams, 71, received a $100,000 bond and was released at 10:53 a.m., according to records from the...
1 injured after crash on Hwy 707 in Myrtle Beach, lanes blocked
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is injured after a two-vehicle crash in Myrtle Beach Monday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 7:46 a.m. to Highway 707 and Dick Pond Road. The crash has lanes of traffic currently blocked. Drivers are asked to avoid the...
Robeson County deputies looking for wanted SC man
The Robeson County Sheriff's Office is asking for help to find a man wanted in South Carolina.
