Arrival lays off dozens in Charlotte amid company-wide restructuring

By Katie Peralta Soloff
 5 days ago
British electric vehicle maker Arrival laid off 35 employees in Charlotte across all departments as the company undergoes cost-saving restructuring.

What’s happening: In an earnings call Thursday morning, Arrival executives confirmed the company is delaying the start of its EV van production in Charlotte to 2023.

The original plan was to open a microfactory in west Charlotte in late 2022. There, Arrival has said it’d produce 10,000 zero-emission vans per year.

  • Arrival also established a North American headquarters in South End. And last December, Arrival announced plans for a battery assembly plant off Yorkmount Road.
  • The company now employs about 60 in the Charlotte region, down from 95 previously.

Arrival is delaying production in Charlotte because it “ reduces our near-term cash spend,” Arrival president Avinash Rugoobur said during the call .

  • Further, delaying locally allows the company to take advantage of the lessons it learned at Bicester, a U.K. city where it also has a microfactory producing EV vans, “ to further reduce both capital and operational spending.”

What they’re saying: “We also want to reiterate that the U.S. and Charlotte remain a key market to us and we want to reaffirm our commitment to launching and producing our vehicles there,” spokesperson Rana Khatun told Axios.

Why it matters: Arrival’s announcement to establish a major presence in Charlotte came as the city and businesses work to reduce their carbon footprints. Its decision to scale back globally reflects ongoing macroeconomic challenges facing all businesses.

Zoom out: Last month, Arrival confirmed it is slashing 30% of its entire workforce, as TechCrunch reported . These local layoffs are part of that broader restructuring.

  • The company pointed to economic headwinds such as supply chain issues, the pandemic, geopolitical tensions and rising inflation, per TechCrunch.

Rock Hill: In late 2020, Arrival announced plans to open a microfactory in Rock Hill, where it’ll produce 1,000 electric buses per year.

  • This summer, the company said it is indefinitely postponing plans for its electric bus production, as CBJ reported .
  • On Thursday, Arrival said it is deferring any further investment in its bus program while they secure additional capital.

    Yes, but: Executives say they’re optimistic about the Inflation Reduction Act, which will expand credits for electric vehicles like the kind Arrival makes.

    “We are on the brink of witnessing historic investments into vehicle electrification, including a new commercial EV tax credit,” Rugoobur said.

    Editor’s note: We updated this story with additional details from Arrival’s earnings call.

    Axios Charlotte

    New emergency pet hospital will help alleviate major need in Charlotte

    A new 24/7 emergency veterinarian hospital called  Veterinary Emergency Group (VEG) will open on September 14 in SouthPark. VEG is a New York-based veterinary hospital with 32 locations across 11 states. Local vet and VEG medical director, Ashley Gray, brought the brand to Charlotte. Why it matters: There’s a shortage of veterinarians nationwide, and area animal hospitals […] The post New emergency pet hospital will help alleviate major need in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
    CHARLOTTE, NC
    Axios Charlotte

    Leluia Hall replaces Bonterra in Dilworth

    Restaurateurs Jeff Tonidandel and Jamie Brown will turn the former Bonterra spot in Dilworth into a surf-and-turf restaurant called Leluia Hall. Why it matters: The current brick building was built as a church in 1915, and unlike many things being torn down around town, it has stood the test of time. “It’s an honor to have […] The post Leluia Hall replaces Bonterra in Dilworth appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
    CHARLOTTE, NC
    kiss951.com

    Best Companies Price Gouging In North Carolina

    According to online sources 19 Walmart stores, 27 Dollar General’s six Family Dollar stores and two Target stores were fined for price gouging. On the list was four Advance Auto Parts, Pet Supplies Plus, and Compare Foods. Even Pet Smart was on the list. Price gouging in times of a crisis is against North Carolina law. The locations in Mecklenburg and Union, N.C. each had to pay $15,000 in fines to the state. Two of those Dollar General stores in Mecklenburg County were the worst offenders. If you were taken advantage of please contact Attorney General Josh Stein but first fill out this form. When filling out forms like this make sure the URL ends with GOV.
    MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
    Axios Charlotte

    $30,000 isn’t enough for a “normal” wedding in Charlotte

    Inflation has hit everything, including the wedding industry, and those costs are getting passed onto future brides and grooms. “Every little thing has gone up,” Jackie Fogartie of Jackie Fogartie Events tells me. She says a $30,000 wedding budget in Charlotte simply won’t get you all the bells and whistles, or even close to it. […] The post $30,000 isn’t enough for a “normal” wedding in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
    CHARLOTTE, NC
    greenvillejournal.com

    Carowinds unveils plans for new Aeronautica Landing area

    Ahead of its 50th season in 2023, Carowinds unveiled plans Aug. 11 for its new Aeronautica Landing area, a tribute to the Carolinas’ spirit of invention, exploration and aviation. This area, which will allow guests to immerse themselves in the history and future of flight, will feature:. Five new...
    CHARLOTTE, NC
    Axios Charlotte

    Rent Comparison: Charlotte vs. Atlanta apartment prices

    Charlotte and Atlanta are constantly being compared. While it’s becoming more expensive to rent in both cities, rents in Charlotte are increasing faster than they are in Atlanta. What’s happening: The national average rent rate rose to $1,706 in July and recent reports show Atlanta and Charlotte rates are relatively close in price point, according […] The post Rent Comparison: Charlotte vs. Atlanta apartment prices appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
    CHARLOTTE, NC
