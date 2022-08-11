ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, WI

Aaron Rodgers surprises Boys & Girls Club during tour of Lambeau Field

By Julia Marshall
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nDEXE_0hDZYjC500

One Wisconsin Boys & Girls Club had quite the experience on Wednesday during their tour of Lambeau Field.

While the Boys & Girls Club of Washington County was checking out the locker room at Lambeau, the MVP himself went out of his way to say hello to the group.

"Aaron Rodgers just happened to be walking by as the kids went past the locker room and he spent a few minutes with our members," the Boys & Girls club wrote in a Facebook post.

Based on the huge smiles on the kids' faces, it was a pretty fun experience!

Check out the photo of the club and Rodgers.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Made Big Appearance Change

Aaron Rodgers showed up to the Green Bay Packers' first preseason game this weekend with quite the facial hair look. The MVP quarterback was rocking a mustache and some long hair as he strutted into the locker room. Rodgers' look went viral:. The mustache is gone, though. According to reports...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: Video From Aaron Rodgers' Rumored Girlfriend Going Viral

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has certainly become more emotionally vulnerable in recent years. The MVP quarterback has been unafraid to reveal his opinions on a number of topics, often wading into conversations that could spark debate. Perhaps his rumored girlfriend has something to do with that. Rodgers' rumored...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: Aaron Rodgers' Special Locker Item Is Going Viral

On Tuesday afternoon, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers continued his dominance over the headlines. From admitting that he ingested ayahuasca to signing a lucrative contract extension, Rodgers has pretty much done it all. However, this afternoon, he made headlines yet again. This time, he was showing off an interesting...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Washington County, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
County
Washington County, WI
Yardbarker

Packers get good news regarding status of star OL Elgton Jenkins

The Green Bay Packers have to be feeling great about the status of offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins. Jenkins has been absent from Green Bay's offensive line ever since he tore his ACL in Week 11 of last season. He was considered ahead of schedule in his recovery earlier this summer and things looked even more promising when he was deactivated from the PUP (physically unable to play) list earlier this week.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Green Bay Packers superfan selling "Big Cheese" tailgating bus

MENOMINEE COUNTY, Mich. -- A special vehicle just hit the market, and let's just say it's ready for game day.A Packers super fan is selling his party bus named "The Big Cheese."The bus can seat 14 people. It also holds a bar, a built-in cooler, and a restroom.This vehicle has seen a lot of tailgating action. The owner, Jason Mercier, bought it last year from a pair of fans who used it for 25 years.He describes it as a mobile man cave. "You got seating for 14 in here, you got all the bells and whistles of any Packer fan usually, or man cave, you know. Mine just happens to be mobile," Mercier said.If you'd like to be the next owner, it'll cost you some big bucks. The asking price is $14,000. The current owner is trying to stash that money away to help pay his son's college tuition.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Packers Released Tight End On Tuesday Afternoon

With the NFL's 85-man roster deadline bearing down, the Green Bay Packers released third-year tight end Dominique Dafney on Tuesday. Per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, Dafney was one of four preseason Packers cuts. Including: running back BJ Baylor, offensive lineman George Moore and linebacker Ellis Brooks. Dafney appeared in...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Appearance News

Aaron Rodgers' appearance has been turning a lot of heads this preseason. The Green Bay Packers quarterback showed up to training camp looking like Nic Cage from "Con Air." He then showed up to the first preseason game looking like a rock star. Rodgers has reportedly made some big changes...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.nbc26.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy