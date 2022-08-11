ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 2

Related
abc27.com

Changes coming to hunting in Pennsylvania state parks

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources today announced new rules prohibiting rifles and handguns for hunters at four state parks in the southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Under the new policy, the use of all center fire and rim fire rifles and handguns for...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

PA drug trio nailed, 18,500+ doses of fentanyl, $130K found

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A trio of dealers have been charged in an investigation into drug trafficking in Allegheny and Somerset counties, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Tuesday. According to a release from Shapiro, the investigation began in May 2021 into the ringleader, William Ely, 41, of Wilkinsburg, Pa., and two mid-level dealers, Jaylon Brock […]
WILKINSBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Fairview, PA
WTAJ

Pennsylvania lumberjacks competition underway in Bedford County

SCHELLSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Lumberjack Championship and Outdoor Show is underway this weekend at Camp Living Water in Schellsburg. Visitors can see more than thirty of the top lumberjacks in the world as they compete for more than twenty-thousand dollars in the pro-lumberjack competition. The founder of the competition Zach Brouse says its a […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Illegal Dumping#Tires#The Fairview Gravel Pit
YourErie

Pa. DEP investigating garbage complaints from community

Community members from all throughout Erie and Crawford counties have shown concern about a garbage pickup company — Raccoon Refuse. One viewer who called us showed the most concern for a transfer station in Spartanburg where mountains of trash can be seen. Residents tell us it has been overflowing for weeks. One of our reporters […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Pennsylvania State Police Conducting DUI Patrols this Weekend as Part of Operation Nighthawk

Pennsylvania State Police are conducting roving DUI patrols through the state this weekend as part of Operation Nighthawk, according to a news release. The DUI enforcement combines municipal and regional law enforcement agencies with state police troopers throughout the area to target impaired drivers, troopers said. The operation includes classroom instruction, speakers and current case law updates, followed by multiple nights of enforcement.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
erienewsnow.com

PennDOT Maintenance Schedules: Week of August 15, 2022

A job fair focused on maintenance-related employment opportunities will be held from noon to 6:00 p.m. Monday, August 15, 2022, at the Erie County facility on Peach Street. Additional fairs are planned throughout northwest Pennsylvania in the coming weeks. Find the complete list of events and details on applying for vacancies at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
erienewsnow.com

Nearly 500 Arrested for DUI Statewide During Operation Nighthawk

Pennsylvania State Police arrested nearly 500 people statewide for driving under the influence during Operation Nighthawk over the weekend. Out of the 6,286 total drivers contacted, 492 were arrested. 2,219 citations and 4,051 warning were issued. Police also made 279 other criminal arrests. State Police Troop E, which covers Erie,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
erienewsnow.com

Invasive Spotted Lanternfly Threatens New York Vineyards, Crops

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer said New York has a bug problem and he’s not referring to spiders or bed bugs, but rather a tiny pest called the “spotted lanternfly”. This insect could devastate New York’s wine industry. New York's wine industry brings in...
INDUSTRY
Franklin County Free Press

Nearly 500 DUI Arrests Across PA in Two Days

The Pennsylvania State Police announced the arrests of 492 individuals for driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substances during a two-day detail known as Operation Nighthawk. The enforcement initiative marked its 20th anniversary with a statewide campaign on Aug. 12-13. “Over the past 20 years, Operation Nighthawk has...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
playpennsylvania.com

State College Casino Dealing With Various Reasons For Delay

The delay on the proposed State College mini-casino near Penn State is primarily due to a lawsuit by Stadium Casino RE, LLC (owned by Cordish Companies) against Ira Lubert and the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board. This lawsuit alleges that Lubert’s bid for a casino license should be disqualified. The claim...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WGAL

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signs executive order protecting LGBTQIA+ individuals from conversion therapy

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Tuesday signed an executive order to protect LGBTQIA+ individuals from conversion therapy. Conversion therapy is when a licensed practitioner tries to change a person's sexual orientation or gender identity. The executive order does the following:. Directs commonwealth agencies to discourage conversion...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy