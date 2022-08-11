Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Changes coming to hunting in Pennsylvania state parks
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources today announced new rules prohibiting rifles and handguns for hunters at four state parks in the southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Under the new policy, the use of all center fire and rim fire rifles and handguns for...
erienewsnow.com
PennDOT and the Millcreek Police Department Teamed Up to Hold DUI Simulation
PennDOT and the Millcreek Police Department has teamed up to conduct a simulated DUI traffic stop. The simulation was held Tuesday, August 16, in the Fairview Middle School parking lot to bring awareness to the issue of impaired driving. As Labor Day approaches, law enforcement warn of drivers under the...
DUI enforcement effort leads to numerous arrests in region, Pennsylvania State Police say
A driving under the influence enforcement effort Friday into Saturday that involved Pennsylvania State Police troopers and municipal and regional officers resulted in 24 impairment arrests in the region, according to a news release. Statewide, the 20th anniversary Operation Nighthawk led to 492 DUI arrests, state police said. In Troop...
PA drug trio nailed, 18,500+ doses of fentanyl, $130K found
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A trio of dealers have been charged in an investigation into drug trafficking in Allegheny and Somerset counties, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Tuesday. According to a release from Shapiro, the investigation began in May 2021 into the ringleader, William Ely, 41, of Wilkinsburg, Pa., and two mid-level dealers, Jaylon Brock […]
‘Nighthawk’ DUI crackdown nets arrests in Pa.
Pennsylvania State Police cracked down on drunk drivers over two days this past weekend and arrested over 400 impaired drivers.
erienewsnow.com
State and Local Police Engage in "Operation Nighthawk" Targeting Drivers Under the Influence
At the Blasco Library in downtown Erie earlier tonight, both State and local police met to begin the second night of "Operation Nighthawk," which targets drivers under the influence. This is the 20th anniversary of the initiative, and to celebrate, police across the state are engaged in the program both...
Scam Alert: Woman warns PSP of scam involving fake phone number for rental car agency
A woman warned police of a scam involving a rental car agency on Friday.
Pennsylvania lumberjacks competition underway in Bedford County
SCHELLSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Lumberjack Championship and Outdoor Show is underway this weekend at Camp Living Water in Schellsburg. Visitors can see more than thirty of the top lumberjacks in the world as they compete for more than twenty-thousand dollars in the pro-lumberjack competition. The founder of the competition Zach Brouse says its a […]
Pa. DEP investigating garbage complaints from community
Community members from all throughout Erie and Crawford counties have shown concern about a garbage pickup company — Raccoon Refuse. One viewer who called us showed the most concern for a transfer station in Spartanburg where mountains of trash can be seen. Residents tell us it has been overflowing for weeks. One of our reporters […]
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania State Police Conducting DUI Patrols this Weekend as Part of Operation Nighthawk
Pennsylvania State Police are conducting roving DUI patrols through the state this weekend as part of Operation Nighthawk, according to a news release. The DUI enforcement combines municipal and regional law enforcement agencies with state police troopers throughout the area to target impaired drivers, troopers said. The operation includes classroom instruction, speakers and current case law updates, followed by multiple nights of enforcement.
erienewsnow.com
PennDOT Maintenance Schedules: Week of August 15, 2022
A job fair focused on maintenance-related employment opportunities will be held from noon to 6:00 p.m. Monday, August 15, 2022, at the Erie County facility on Peach Street. Additional fairs are planned throughout northwest Pennsylvania in the coming weeks. Find the complete list of events and details on applying for vacancies at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.
erienewsnow.com
Nearly 500 Arrested for DUI Statewide During Operation Nighthawk
Pennsylvania State Police arrested nearly 500 people statewide for driving under the influence during Operation Nighthawk over the weekend. Out of the 6,286 total drivers contacted, 492 were arrested. 2,219 citations and 4,051 warning were issued. Police also made 279 other criminal arrests. State Police Troop E, which covers Erie,...
WGAL
Off-duty Cumberland County police officer charged in crash that killed man
An off-duty police officer is facing charges in an April crash that killed a man along Interstate 81. The Dauphin County district attorney said East Pennsboro Township police officer Keith Morris will face three summary offenses, including violations of careless driving resulting in death as well as the state's move over law.
Flames consume car in Brookfield parking lot Friday
It happened in Mr. D's parking lot on Warren-Sharon Road at 2:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.
erienewsnow.com
Invasive Spotted Lanternfly Threatens New York Vineyards, Crops
WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer said New York has a bug problem and he’s not referring to spiders or bed bugs, but rather a tiny pest called the “spotted lanternfly”. This insect could devastate New York’s wine industry. New York's wine industry brings in...
Nearly 500 DUI Arrests Across PA in Two Days
The Pennsylvania State Police announced the arrests of 492 individuals for driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substances during a two-day detail known as Operation Nighthawk. The enforcement initiative marked its 20th anniversary with a statewide campaign on Aug. 12-13. “Over the past 20 years, Operation Nighthawk has...
playpennsylvania.com
State College Casino Dealing With Various Reasons For Delay
The delay on the proposed State College mini-casino near Penn State is primarily due to a lawsuit by Stadium Casino RE, LLC (owned by Cordish Companies) against Ira Lubert and the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board. This lawsuit alleges that Lubert’s bid for a casino license should be disqualified. The claim...
WGAL
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signs executive order protecting LGBTQIA+ individuals from conversion therapy
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Tuesday signed an executive order to protect LGBTQIA+ individuals from conversion therapy. Conversion therapy is when a licensed practitioner tries to change a person's sexual orientation or gender identity. The executive order does the following:. Directs commonwealth agencies to discourage conversion...
Shoplifter caught red handed during early morning burglary in Harborcreek
On August 13 at approximately 4:29 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to a burglar alarm at the Country Fair on 4753 Buffalo Road in Harborcreek. Upon arrival, police found that a suspect had forced their way into the store through a storefront window. Troopers then found a male suspect within the store who was […]
Traffic jams mark start of 41st Shaker Woods Festival
This weekend marks the start of the 41st annual Shaker Woods Festival.
