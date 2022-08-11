Read full article on original website
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
$300,000 Luxury Container Homes Are Coming To The South Side This Winter
GREATER GRAND CROSSING — A team of investors has joined forces to bring luxury, energy-efficient container homes to the South Side — and neighbors could move in as soon as this winter. Vincennes Village, a collection of 12 40-foot-long modern, eco-friendly container homes, will be built at 7231...
Lettuce Entertain You Opening New West-Coast Style Restaurant
The new restaurant will serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner on two levels
Chicago Air and Water Show 2022: Guide
The Chicago Air and Water Show is returning this year for its first full-scale show since the pandemic. The show was canceled in 2020 and scaled down in 2021. We’ve got everything you need to know about this year’s show.
WGNtv.com
Combining traditional Mexican and French baking at Pan Artesanal in Logan Square
CHICAGO — With one of the best restaurant scenes in the world, Chicago blends all 77 neighborhoods into the culinary fabric that gives the Windy City its unique flavor — drawing interest from around the world. That blend of culture and tradition is on full display at Pan...
Below normal temps and lots of sun on tap this week
—The week opens with Chicago area’s 8th consecutive below normal day. This follows a weekend nearly 10 deg cooler than last. –August is off to a near even split between above and below normal days: 8 above normal; 7 below normal. –Northwest upper steering winds are to restrain heat...
WGNtv.com
Monday pollen count and Lake Michigan temps
CHICAGO – Good Monday all! The latest pollen count is in from Dr. Rachna Shah and her colleague Caitlin Walker of Loyola Medicine. So too are Monday Lake Michigan Water Temps from NWS-Chicago:. SOUTHERN LAKE MICHIGAN WATER TEMPERATURES. National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL. 904 AM CDT Mon Aug 15,...
This New Restaurant in Arlington Heights is a Copy Cat of a Popular Suburban Restaurant but is it Good?
I had the day off and wanted to go to lunch with my wife. I’ve truly enjoyed a particular restaurant that had one of the best breakfast items I’ve ever had. The name of that restaurant is Southern Cafe.
Demand for Italian Beef Surged After ‘The Bear.' Here Are Chicago's Most-Searched Spots
"The Bear," FX's show about a famed-but-failing Italian beef shop in Chicago, took Hulu by storm. It also unleashed a raging craving for the dramedy's menu-standout. The fast-paced, chaos-ridden show has spurred a flurry of interest for Italian beef sandwiches since its release June 23. Spikes in searches for the staple started just days after the show rolled out its first few episodes, with Google Trends seeing interest in the dish nearly double.
'It was hectic': Chicago Police Marine Unit describes scene after Lake Michigan 'Playpen' incident
Cell phone video from a nearby boat shows the victims in the water after another boat backed into them.
WGNtv.com
Tony Award Winner Myles Frost shares his amazing journey with ‘MJ The Musical’
23-year-old Myles Frost is the star of “MJ The Musical!” He joined WGN Morning News Monday to share with us how a YouTube video from a talent show, led to a life changing role and Broadway’s biggest prize. Tickets for the NY show are hard to come...
What's happening at 38th and Chicago?
There are a lot of cops and at least 1 fire truck at George Floyd Square right now. Does anyone know what's going on?from gwendiesel. Apparently 2 people were shot. That corner and the blocks north on Chicago always have been sketchy. That SA had bullet proof glass for its employees FFS. Everybody acts like it was such a great area because it was getting gentrified? I mean someone was shot in front of my house near there on Park ave long before GFS.
A demogorgon has descended on Oak Brook inside The Stranger Things Store
The fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana comes to life at The Stranger Things Store in Oakbrook Center. Grab you best 80s outfit and head out to the western suburb to experience something strange. Tim McGill got a tour for Good Day Chicago.
Air and Water Show planes to fill the sky this weekend
Start looking up if in Chicago or its suburbs near Lake Michigan, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, The zooms you hear are likely from the U.S. Navy/Marine Corps Blue Angels. The Chicago Air and Water Show, the country’s largest, free exhibition of precision flying, is at the city’s North Avenue Beach, 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. Aug. 20-21. But several performers practice on Aug. 19, which means Friday is also a good day to visit the beach area from Oak Street north.
Woodfield Mall to Open Series of New Stores This Fall
Woodfield Mall landed several new retailers and eateries, with a total of five establishments slated to open their doors later this year. The collection of recruits are geared toward offering Schaumburg's shoppers a range of choices, organizers said. “Our local shoppers and destination shoppers from across the Chicago metro, and...
blockclubchicago.org
Roller Skating, A House Music Festival And More: 15 Things To Do In Chicago This Weekend
CHICAGO — Summer isn’t over yet, and neither are the city’s street markets and festivals. Here’s a roundup of 15 events across the city with music, food, art, family-friendly activities and more. Music at Mayfair. 2-3:15 p.m. Saturday. 4400 W. Lawrence Ave. Local musician, artist and...
Unconventional Illinois Hot Dog Named Among ‘Best' in U.S.
An Illinois hot dog was plated among the best in the U.S., but it might not be the recipe you're expecting. The Hot Dog Box, located at 4020 N. Milwaukee Ave., took a rather unconventional approach to the dish with its Bronzeville Bourbon Hot Dog, which landed a spot on TastingTable's list of "13 Best Hot Dogs in America."
Things To Do This Weekend August 12-14, 2022
Eat, dance and paddle (or sink) for the things to do this weekend of August 12-14, 2022. The end of summer may be nigh, but we aren’t slowing down in Lake County. Speaking of summer, here are some back-to-school deals to make shopping more easy. We’re still giving away...
Does This Popular Mall In Illinois Still Have A Chance At Thriving?
If you've never been to Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg, Illinois, you've saved yourself from impulse buying at every store. Though I shop online a ton now, I do make a trip to Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg from time to time. Something about walking into a huge shopping center and having all the options you need in one giant building makes me happy. That means more walking, but at least I'm not wasting gas driving from place to place!
Two women in critical condition after boating accident at Chicago's 'Playpen'
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two women have been rushed to a hospital in critical condition after a boating accident on Lake Michigan near the area known as the "Playpen," where boats anchor near Navy Pier. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said that a rental boat operated by a licensed captain suffered an equipment malfunction and that as the captain was trying to reverse, he backed over a raft with the two women inside. The victims are 28 and 34 years old. The younger woman is from Washington state and the older is from Chicago. An official with Navy Pier said the rescue happened near Navy Pier, but the incident did not happen there. The Chicago Fire Department confirms that the two women were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.
Illinois Accepting Bids For Damen Silos in Chicago
Illinois is attempting to sell the Damen Silos in Chicago. The state is accepting bids this fall for the 23-acre abandoned industrial site along the South Branch of the Chicago River. Officials say selling Damen Silos is part of an effort to optimize the State’s real estate portfolio and reduce operating expenses. The property is best known as a backdrop for the 2014 Hollywood blockbuster “Transformers: Age of Extinction.”
