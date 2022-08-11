ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

WisDOT hopes to build electric vehicle charging stations across Wisconsin

By Adriana Mendez
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cuHva_0hDZYIYa00

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has submitted a plan to the federal government to build a fleet of new fast charging stations for electric vehicles across the state.

The $78 million in funding would come from the federal Infrastructure Law . The goal is to build charging stations every 50 miles and no more than one mile off the exits of major fuel corridors in Wisconsin.

"Those corridors are largely all of our interstates in Wisconsin, as well as Highway 151, parts of 53, all of eight across Wisconsin," said WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson.

The number of electric vehicles registered with the state has grown over the years. Back in 2017, just 1,726 were registered; fast forward to 2021, and that number has increased to more than 9,039.

Last week Wisconsin, Indiana, Illinois and Michigan announced a plan to make electric vehicle charging more prevalent along the Great Lakes. Secretary Thompson said the state's plan will allow EV owners to travel across Wisconsin and the Midwest with confidence, a critical part of the state's economic competitiveness.

"As more and more people are driving electric vehicles, they're not going to go to a state and spend their tourism dollars if they are unsure that they are going to be able to charge up there," said Secretary Thompson.

The popularity of electric vehicles is growing across the nation too, with major automakers adding electric vehicles to their fleets.

The recently passed Inflation Reduction Act allowed a $7,500 EV tax credit for qualifying vehicles. However, there are strict rules to qualify for the credit. 40% of the metals used in a vehicle’s battery must come from North America. Some automakers are concerned that most vehicles won't qualify. The bill is expected to pass the House on Friday.

Secretary Thompson said most EV owners charge up at home for their shorter trips but this would be to help those who are traveling from out of state or in state taking longer overnight trips across Wisconsin.

"We feel we submitted a very strong plan, so we're hopeful it will get approval," said Secretary Thompson.

Secretary Thompson said the state should know if their plan was approved in about a month.

Comments / 3

Erik Olson
5d ago

The American electrical grid system is no where capable of handling all these electric vehicles charging on top of the every day use. Have they thought about this? I hear nothing about upgrading that system. Stop and think about this!

Reply(1)
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Wisconsin Traffic
State
Wisconsin State
State
Indiana State
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Cars
State
Illinois State
Local
Wisconsin Government
NBC 26 WGBA

Trump ally takes on Walker protégé in Wis. governor's race

MADISON — Republican hopes to reclaim a crucial governor’s seat in swing-state Wisconsin this year long appeared to rest on Rebecca Kleefisch, a former TV news anchor who spent eight years as former Gov. Scott Walker’s heir apparent and vowed to continue his sharply conservative policies. Then a wealthy construction company owner jumped in, dumped $12 million of his own money into the race and won Donald Trump’s backing.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Thompson
NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.nbc26.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy