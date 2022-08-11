Read full article on original website
Related
Why are flags at half-staff in Colorado?
Gov. Jared Polis has ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff on Monday to honor the life of El Paso County Sheriff's Office Deputy Andrew Peery.
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Colorado Parks and Wildlife Asking for Help in Identifying Suspected Poacher
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials are searching for a hunter accused of shooting a moose with and arrow in Teller County and leaving it to die. On September 18th, 2021, the agency learned about a dead bull moose that was found in the Phantom Creek drainage north of Divide. A...
county17.com
Six people die in four Wyoming crashes on Friday, Saturday
CASPER, Wyo. — Six people died in four different crashes in Wyoming on Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. A total of 70 people have died in crashes in Wyoming so far in 2022, the WHP reports. Crash on U.S. Highway 14...
How Will Triple-Dip La Niña Affect The Colorado Winter?
Forecasting the seasonal weather is about as precise as predicting the outcome of a Denver Broncos football game. You never really know for sure what's going to happen. This Year's Winter May Be a Replay of Previous Two Winters. You may have seen the annual winter outlook from the Farmers...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rain totals: Here's how much has fallen across Colorado
COLORADO, USA — Storms dumped heavy rain across the Denver metro area and the Front Range Monday and Tuesday. More than 40 locations in the Denver area have reported more than an inch of rain. The heaviest totals have been reported in the areas of Aurora, Parker, Foxfield, The Pinery, Castle Pines and Highlands Ranch.
Missing in Utah: Search warrant executed on suspect in disappearance of Dylan Rounds
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – James Brenner’s property was raided by Nevada authorities. In June, the Box Elder Sheriff’s Office named Brenner a suspect in the disappearance of Dylan Rounds.The 19-year-old vanished on Memorial Day weekend and hasn’t been seen or heard from. “I knew it was going to happen,” said Candice Cooley, Dylan’s […]
15 people rescued in Colorado as mudslide shuts down mountain pass
Eight cars and 15 occupants were stranded on Saturday after being caught in a major mudslide at the Ingram Falls area of Black Bear Pass, according to the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office. Black Bear Pass is considered a difficult drive, that goes through winding switchbacks near Bridal Veil Falls....
Gephardt Daily
Flooding damages highway, delays travel in southern Utah
MONTICELLO, Utah, Aug. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Flooding caused by heavy rain Sunday damaged and closed State Route 211 and delayed travel on U.S. 191 in San Juan County. Photos tweeted by the Utah Highway Patrol at 6:30 p.m. show a section of SR-211 where the highway has been washed away.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oil, gas drilling sites impacted by wildfire in eastern Utah
A new wildfire was sparked by lightning Saturday on Ute Tribal land and is impacting oil and gas drilling sites.
How Do They Decide Where to Put Animal Crossing Signs in Colorado?
Since Colorado is home to an abundance of deer, moose, and elk, it's not uncommon to find these animals on the road. When driving through the Centennial State, you'll see signs reminding you to watch for wandering wildlife. But how do officials decide where to put these signs? It's not...
Colorado firefighter from Craig hotshot crew killed while battling Oregon wildfire
A Colorado firefighter died while battling a wildland fire out of state. It happened this week in western Oregon and the firefighter's name was Collin Hagan. Hagan, 27, was working on assignment with the Craig Interagency Hotshot Crew and was killed by a falling tree on Wednesday. He was originally from Toivola, Michigan."Our thoughts are with the crew, and the firefighter's friends and family," West Metro Fire wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday. Sheriff John Hanlin from Douglas County in Oregon where the wildfire is burning wrote that it is "a sad day in public safety.""On behalf of the men and women of the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, I extend my heartfelt sympathies to Firefighter Hagan's family, friends, co-workers and all who knew this brave young man," Hanlin wrote.The Big Swamp Fire in Oregon started on Monday in the Willamette National Forest near Oakridge, to the southeast of Eugene. It was listed at approximately 130 acres on Thursday.
Would You Move Out of Colorado to Live in This Oklahoma Castle?
We all know that the price of real estate in Colorado is not cheap. In fact, the average price per square foot of living space in Colorado is approximately $289 as of June 2022 according to St. Louis Fed. High prices have led some Coloradans to flee the state in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
"Reach higher ground by any means necessary": Flooding creates dangerous situation in Colorado
According to an emergency notification sent out at about 3 PM on August 15, dangerous flooding is occurring in the area of Glen Haven, which is located northeast of Estes Park. "Immediately reach higher ground by any means necessary," reads an alert about the situation. The alert also instructs those...
KJCT8
Colorado economy outperforming most of the nation
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Employment in Colorado remains above pre-recession levels, but some industries in the state are still behind, according to a report released today by the University of Colorado Boulder and Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold. The Quarterly Business and Economic Indicators report is put together...
New Mexico State Police: 1 dead in Ute Lake Drowning
LOGAN, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — New Mexico State Police released information on an Aug. 6 incident in which a father drowned while trying to save his 11-year-old child who flipped over on their innertube. New Mexico State Police reported that officers were called to the Cottonwood Grove Campground of the Ute Lake State Park in Logan […]
Researchers study whether mulch can help prevent flash floods after wildfires
COLORADO, USA — It’s been two years since fires across Colorado burned more than half a million acres. Now it seems like every time it rains, the burn scars flood. Sunday, we saw flash flood warnings in the Cameron Peak burn scar as heavy rain poured over the area where flames torched the land.
FBI Denver locate victims of human trafficking during operation
DENVER — The FBI Denver Division held a news conference on the local results of a nationwide operation to recover child sex trafficking victims Tuesday morning. Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider was joined by representatives from some of the 30-plus law enforcement agencies that participated in Operation Cross Country along the Front Range.
Spirit Halloween opens 11 Colorado stores, 17 more coming soon
COLORADO, USA — It's the most spooky time of the year. Spirit Halloween is opening its first stores of the season in Colorado. Eleven Colorado Spirit stores open for the season on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Seventeen more locations will be opening soon. Denver, Westminster and Colorado Springs lead the...
The Ogallala Aquifer: When will the wells run dry? What, then?
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Parched for months, fired by yet another unforgiving heatwave, piled with wind-scattered topsoil and ash, the hard-packed clay of the High Plains resembled less a wide open collection of prairies in July than it did a vast earthenware ashtray. Even when sporadic storm systems flooded the occasional creek or roadway, the […]
Disabled veteran in Colorado now homeless after being evicted
A disabled Air Force Veteran in Fremont County finds himself in the middle of a lawsuit, after an investment company bought his property without him knowing when he failed to pay his property taxes.
9NEWS
Denver, CO
28K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Denver local newshttps://www.9news.com/
Comments / 2