Douglas County, OR

Six people die in four Wyoming crashes on Friday, Saturday

CASPER, Wyo. — Six people died in four different crashes in Wyoming on Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. A total of 70 people have died in crashes in Wyoming so far in 2022, the WHP reports. Crash on U.S. Highway 14...
WYOMING STATE
Rain totals: Here's how much has fallen across Colorado

COLORADO, USA — Storms dumped heavy rain across the Denver metro area and the Front Range Monday and Tuesday. More than 40 locations in the Denver area have reported more than an inch of rain. The heaviest totals have been reported in the areas of Aurora, Parker, Foxfield, The Pinery, Castle Pines and Highlands Ranch.
DENVER, CO
Flooding damages highway, delays travel in southern Utah

MONTICELLO, Utah, Aug. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Flooding caused by heavy rain Sunday damaged and closed State Route 211 and delayed travel on U.S. 191 in San Juan County. Photos tweeted by the Utah Highway Patrol at 6:30 p.m. show a section of SR-211 where the highway has been washed away.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, UT
Colorado firefighter from Craig hotshot crew killed while battling Oregon wildfire

A Colorado firefighter died while battling a wildland fire out of state. It happened this week in western Oregon and the firefighter's name was Collin Hagan. Hagan, 27, was working on assignment with the Craig Interagency Hotshot Crew and was killed by a falling tree on Wednesday. He was originally from Toivola, Michigan."Our thoughts are with the crew, and the firefighter's friends and family," West Metro Fire wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday. Sheriff John Hanlin from Douglas County in Oregon where the wildfire is burning wrote that it is "a sad day in public safety.""On behalf of the men and women of the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, I extend my heartfelt sympathies to Firefighter Hagan's family, friends, co-workers and all who knew this brave young man," Hanlin wrote.The Big Swamp Fire in Oregon started on Monday in the Willamette National Forest near Oakridge, to the southeast of Eugene. It was listed at approximately 130 acres on Thursday.
COLORADO STATE
Public Safety
Accidents
Colorado economy outperforming most of the nation

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Employment in Colorado remains above pre-recession levels, but some industries in the state are still behind, according to a report released today by the University of Colorado Boulder and Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold. The Quarterly Business and Economic Indicators report is put together...
COLORADO STATE
FBI Denver locate victims of human trafficking during operation

DENVER — The FBI Denver Division held a news conference on the local results of a nationwide operation to recover child sex trafficking victims Tuesday morning. Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider was joined by representatives from some of the 30-plus law enforcement agencies that participated in Operation Cross Country along the Front Range.
DENVER, CO
Spirit Halloween opens 11 Colorado stores, 17 more coming soon

COLORADO, USA — It's the most spooky time of the year. Spirit Halloween is opening its first stores of the season in Colorado. Eleven Colorado Spirit stores open for the season on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Seventeen more locations will be opening soon. Denver, Westminster and Colorado Springs lead the...
COLORADO STATE
