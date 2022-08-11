ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

August 12-14: Free bowling, Toy Con, beer festival and more events in the Valley

By Nicole Gutierrez
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IeFzG_0hDZXiH900

There are concerts, free bowling, a hip hop dancing competition, a beer fest, and other events happening across the Valley to keep the family entertained this weekend!

Here’s our round-up of events you won’t want to miss!

EVERY DOG HAS ITS DAY *
Looking to grow your family? The Arf-Anage Dog Rescue Puppy Luv Animal Rescue is hosting an event this Saturday where there will be hundreds of dogs looking for new homes! Various vendors will be selling products for you and your four-legged family members at the event.

  • When: Saturday, August 13, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Where: Mesa Convention Center [263 N Center Street]
  • Click here for more information.

*ABC15 sponsor

FREE BOWLING ON SATURDAY
From 11a.m. to 2 p.m. on August 13 th enjoy free bowling on Mavrix’s signature lanes. The deal does not include shoe rental.

  • LOCATION: MAVRIX [9139 E Talking Stick Way]

WORLD HIP HOP DANCE CHAMPIONSHIP
The 2022 World Hip Hop Dance Championship is taking in Arizona! According to a press release, this year’s will mark the return of live and in person competition for the first time since 2019. 3,000 dancers from 35 countries are expected to compete for gold, silver and bronze medals.

  • WHEN: August 6-13.
  • LOCATION: Arizona Grand Resort and Spa [8000 Arizona Grand Pkwy]
  • COST: Ticket prices vary from $30 to $ 175

THE SCIENCE OF RIPLEY’S BELIEVE OR NOT

  • HOURS: Sunday-Thursday [10 a.m. – 5 p.m.] &Friday- Saturday [10 a.m. – 6 p.m.]
  • COST : Child [ages 2-12] $16.95, adults [ages 13 and up] $24.95 and children under 24 months are free.

ARIZONA TOY CON
According to the event creators, there will be over 130 tables of toys, comics, Funko pops, and more at this convention.

  • COST: $10 General admission, kids 10 and under free.
  • WHEN: Saturday, August 13, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • LOCATION: Glendale Civic Center [5750 West Glenn Drive]

UNCLAIMED BAGGAGE’S 50-STATE ROAD TOUR
Unclaimed Baggage is a lost luggage retailer, and they are making a stop in Phoenix. The event gives the Valley a chance to see “the strangest items discovered in lost bags over the years and the stories behind them.”

  • WHEN: August 13 from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
  • LOCATION: Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market [720 N 5th St.]

SOUR & SWEET BEER FEST
According to a press release, the festival will feature more than 50 light and sour beers from 13 Arizona breweries. There will also be food from local food trucks and live music will be at the event too.

  • WHEN: Saturday, August 13, from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.
  • LOCATION: The Clayton House [3719 North 75th Street].
  • COST: General admission [$45], VIP [$65] and tickets for designated drivers are $10.

CONCERT: Larry Hernandez

  • WHEN: August 13, at 8 p.m.
  • WHERE: Celebrity Theatre [440 N 32nd St]
  • COST: $35- $100

CONCERT: Cuco

  • WHEN: August 14 at 8 p.m.
  • WHERE: The Van Buren [401 W Van Buren St]
  • COST: General admission ticket is $125

BASSJACKERS + MAKJ

  • WHEN: August 13 at 5 p.m.
  • WHERE: The Pool at Talking Stick Resort [9800 E. Talking Stick Way]
  • COST: $35

BIG TIME RUSH: FOREVER TOUR

  • WHEN: August 13 at 8 p.m.
  • COST: Tickets start at $45.50
  • LOCATION: Arizona Financial Theatre [ 400 West Washington Street]

TALIESIN WEST TOUR
Home & Studio Audio Tour: Learn about Taliesin West’s iconic spaces in this is a 60-minute walking tour.

  • COST: $35 adults [August deal only], $27 students [13-25 with student ID], $19 youth [6-12].
  • LOCATION: Taliesin West [12621 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd]

LOCAL SPORTS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ahwatukee Foothills News

‘Ahwatukee Nutcracker’ gets new name – and a movie

After 22 years, “The Ahwatukee Foothills Nutcracker” has been rebranded to “The Arizona Nutcracker” and anyone 18 and under can prepare for its debut performances this December by signing up for one of the audition times Aug. 20 at Dance Studio 111. Dance Studio 111 owner...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Society
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Mesa, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Society
phoenixmag.com

Best Fest Q&A: Chef Joey Maggiore of The Sicilian Butcher

Creamy cheese, rich meats and fresh heirloom tomatoes. These are all ingredients restaurateur Joey Maggiore uses in the dishes at his Phoenix restaurant, The Sicilian Butcher. Try them for yourself at Best Fest and learn more about the illustrious Italian chef below. What can attendees expect from you at Best...
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Legendary Burger Chain Opening In Town

An iconic burger chain is opening in town.Gabriel Testoni/Unsplash. Anyone craving a burger in metro Phoenix has no shortage of options. Most of the main burger chains in the United States have at least one restaurant slinging beef patties somewhere in the Valley. However, there is one legendary burger chain with a cult-like following (and even movies named after it) that, until recently, has been strangely absent. Thankfully, that changed just a few years ago, and now a second location is in the works.
TEMPE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer Festival#Toys#Dance#Arizona Grand Resort
ABC 15 News

LIVE UPDATES: Monsoon storms reach the Valley

PHOENIX — Monsoon storms are moving through the Valley after hitting Northern Arizona. Areas are under Flash Flood and Severe Thunderstorm warnings throughout the evening. Storms are seen moving south toward the Valley. 2:25 p.m. A special weather statement has been issued for parts of the West Valley, south...
PHOENIX, AZ
gilaherald.com

You must visit these 10 festivals in Arizona this fall

Wondering what is Arizona fall like? Planning a trip to Arizona Phoenix after enduring scorching temperatures throughout the summer, the people of Arizona Phoenix eagerly anticipate the arrival of October. Although it is unlikely that you will encounter much in the way of chilly, fresh air, the temperatures are ideal,...
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Restaurant From Chicago Opening Soon

Get yourself a Chicago dog and Italian beef when this new restaurant opensSyed F Hashemi/Unsplash. For any snowbirds or Midwestern transplants living in the greater Phoenix area that have been craving the Chicago-style flavors of back home, there are a handful of restaurants spread throughout the Valley that do offer some of the regional cuisine. Most of this is centered around Chicago-style pizza, but there are a few other options out there. However, a new restaurant coming soon is poised to expand the options for anyone that has been searching for flavors of the Windy City and has come up short.
CHANDLER, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
aztv.com

La Gattara Cat Cafe is the Purrfect Place for Cat Lovers!

Whether you want to sip a “catpuccino”, relax and pet cats, or even adopt, then La Gattara Cat Cafe is the place for you! This nonprofit, located at 147 E. Garfield Street in Phoenix currently has 31 resident cats. Come and hang out with the cats for only $15 an hour. Learn more at lagattara.org.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Local Mexican Chain Opens New Restaurant Location

Another Mexican restaurant has opened.Jeswin Thomas/Unsplash. There’s no denying the sheer volume of Mexican restaurants populating greater Phoenix. While many of these restaurants are individually owned, a handful have risen to the top and spread throughout the Valley, reaching out to nearly every corner of the region. One particular Mexican restaurant is now looking to expand even further, and despite opening its first Phoenix restaurant back in 2005, it has expanded rapidly, as it just opened its latest location, pushing the restaurant chain to over 30 locations and there are no plans on slowing the expansion any time soon.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Horse therapy at Hunkapi Programs in Scottsdale asks for help as hay is impacted by inflation

People aren't the only ones feeling the pinch of higher prices. They're starting to impact horses, too. The price of hay has almost doubled in cost over the last six months and Hunkapi Programs in Scottsdale needs your help because the price of hay has nearly doubled in the past six months. It offers therapeutic horseback riding, but to keep the horses at full strength, it takes a lot of hay, pellets, grain supplements and more.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Best Bites: Take a Trip To North Phoenix For This Superb Spicy Ramen

Welcome to Best Bites, a series where we celebrate not a whole restaurant or menu, but one specific and amazing dish. These bites have something to say and we are listening. Keep reading for dishes that are seriously worth the trek across metro Phoenix to find. Dig in!. With many...
PHOENIX, AZ
sdvoice.info

A Black Beekeeper in Phoenix and her Baehive Sisterhood

Every other Sunday, a group of women wearing black T-shirts that read “Baehive Sisterhood” pull on white bee suits behind the Orchard Learning Community Center in south Phoenix, Arizona. The school teachers, doulas, homeschool moms and urban farmers never expected they would be inspecting 12 honeybee hives at...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Flood watch in effect for most of Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Storms are developing across the state. A Flood Watch is in effect through 11 p.m. for a large portion of the state, including Flagstaff, the Grand Canyon, Phoenix, Lake Havasu and Kingman. We are already seeing flooding occurring in Flagstaff and other areas like Prescott. The storms that develop this evening could produce strong, damaging winds, heavy rain and possibly small hail.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC15 Arizona

ABC15 Arizona

15K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Phoenix, Arizona news and weather from ABC15 Arizona, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abc15.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy