Everton make their move for Southampton's Che Adams with the Scotland forward keen on move to Merseyside... but Frank Lampard faces competition from Wolves, Leeds and Nottingham Forest for his signature

By Craig Hope for MailOnline
 3 days ago

Everton have made a move to sign Southampton striker Che Adams.

Sportsmail understands the Scotland international is interested in a move to Goodison Park but there is also competition from Leeds, Wolves and Nottingham Forest.

The 26-year-old, who scored eight times for Saints last season, is said to be open to a move away from St Mary's this summer and Everton are in the market for a forward following the injury to Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KgS45_0hDZXekF00
Everton have made a move for Che Adams with the Scotland international open to a transfer

Adams did not feature as Southampton were beaten 4-1 at Tottenham on Saturday and the club are thought to be open to offers for the frontman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nzfmI_0hDZXekF00
Toffees manager Frank Lampard is determined to bolster his team's attacking options

The Scotland international joined from Championship side Birmingham in 2019 for £15million, and has so far scored 21 goals and provided 12 assists in 110 games.

In the absence of Calvert-Lewin and Brazilian star Richarlison, following his £52m move to Tottenham, Anthony Gordon deputised up front for the Toffees in their opening day 1-0 loss to Chelsea.

Frank Lampard's side had been slow to make any meaningful foray into the transfer market following the free transfer of James Tarkowski from relegated Burnley earlier in the summer.

However the Toffees have since added the likes of winger Dwight McNeil and midfielder Amadou Onana, as well as finalising loan deals for Wolves' Conor Coady and Sporting's Ruben Vinagre in defence.

Everton have also been linked with other attackers, including Coventry's Viktor Gykoeres and Strasbourg's Ludovic Ajorque.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3prG8Z_0hDZXekF00
Winger Anthony Gordon played up front against Chelsea due to a lack of attacking options

RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
