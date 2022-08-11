ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leo HS football field gets update thanks to help from Chicago Bears

The Leo Catholic High School football field is back in business after help from the Chicago Bears.

The unveiling was years in the making.

"As I was being able to see it grow every day here, this summer, I was really proud," Christian Brockett, junior at Leo , said.

The Alumni Football Field at Leo Catholic High School was given a much-needed face-lift for players after more than 20 years of wear and tear.

"Last year, we had this field, but it was not in so much good condition, so at the moment now, we're just grateful," senior football player Kevin Jackson.

The unveiling, backed by the Chicago Bears and other organizations, came on the first day of school at Leo.

"We are advocates for high school football," Pat McCaskey, vice president and board member of the Bears. "Ninety three Chicago Bears played football in the State of Illinois."

The predominately Black student body, new and current, were greeted on their way in to classes by more than 80 active alums, celebrating the school's 97th year.

"I'm hoping one of my boys will one day play for the Chicago Bears or make it to the NFL," Shaka Rawls, Leo principal and alum, said. "It's a dream." 56:58

It's a chance to give back to these well-deserving students with hopes they pay it forward to the next generation when their time, one day, comes.

"Leo is always about brotherhood," Shelvin Payne, Leo class of '96, said. "It's unmatchable!"

"I know I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for the people who did it in the past," Tyler Smith, Leo HS senior, said.

Renovations were all due to grant money of nearly 400,000.

