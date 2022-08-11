Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KJCT8
Groundbreaking for Clifton Branch Library
CLIFTON, Colo. (KJCT) - The groundbreaking ceremony for the long-planned Clifton Branch Library coming to Clifton will take place on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 10 a.m.. The new library will be built next to Rocky Mountain Elementary School at 3270 D 1/2 Road. Those attending the groundbreaking ceremony are asked to park on D 1/2 Road.
KJCT8
Local artist on 25 years of work in the Grand Valley
FRUITA, Colo. (KJCT) - “Evolution from all different directions,” that’s how artist Jeff Bates describes his multi-faceted art career. Bates, a metal sculptor in Fruita, started welding in high school and has been mixing art and metal ever since. From two inches to 12 feet tall, a...
KJCT8
‘Westward Three’ project bringing money into Grand Junction for infrastructure improvements
STATEWIDE, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado will be receiving nearly $46 million for transportation projects, and a lot of that money will be used to fix rural roads near Grand Junction, Glenwood Springs, and Rifle. Titled the Westward Three Project, it includes finances for bicycle, pedestrian, and parking improvements. Senators John...
KJCT8
Colorado Springs man sentenced to over 21 years for bank robberies
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announces that Jared Lincoln Fitzgerald, 46, of Colorado Springs, has been sentenced to 262 months in federal prison for four counts of bank robbery, including one with force. Fitzgerald had been previously arrested for past robberies and was on probation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KJCT8
Tracking better rain chances for the valleys
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - While moisture continues to present across the Western Slope, conditions have stayed primarily dry in our valleys, and temperatures are reasonably warm. In Grand Junction, temperatures reached 100 right on the dot yesterday, but today, we sat five degrees cooler in the mid-90s. While the valleys have stayed dry, our mountains continue to feel the impact of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A high-pressure system hovers over the Great Plains, feeding moisture into the Western Slope and giving scattered storms to our mountains. These storms will start to taper off into the nighttime and overnight hours. For Grand Junction and Montrose, conditions will continue to stay tonight, and for our temperatures, Grand Junction will fall into the upper 60s. However, those temperatures will be on the other end in Montrose, staying in the lower 60s.
KJCT8
Trickle Park Road resurfacing project begins
DELTA, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests in cooperation with the Mesa County Road and Bridge Department have announced a resurfacing project for Trickle Park Road. Construction is set to begin on August 15, 2022 starting at the intersection of NFSR #257 and will...
What is Your Favorite Food Item You Can’t Get in Colorado?
We all have our own favorite foods we love to eat. A favorite snack, beverage, or favorite meal can be the pick-me-up you need after a hard day. What happens when you can no longer find that item in a store in Grand Junction?. Maybe you have moved a couple...
KJCT8
Heavy storms possible early this week
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Cooling is becoming more evident. We’re still warm, but the normal high is still 91 degrees for August 14. There are only five more days for the entire rest of this year with record highs of 100 degrees or higher. Only one of those days is higher than 100, and it’s just 101. Historically, August is a month of fast cooling in Western Colorado. September is a month of much faster cooling.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Crested Butte News
Little Blue Creek Canyon project extended additional nine months
The highway improvement project along US Highway 50 between Gunnison and Montrose that has created full and partial road closures for almost two years along Little Blue Creek Canyon has been extended until next summer. The announcement came after a stakeholder meeting last month and authorities are expecting the project to be completed in July 2023 instead of the originally scheduled November 2022. The four-mile project and associated closures are expected to shut down in late fall again once winter weather begins and to resume in the spring.
Aspen Daily News
Garfield County sheriff sends shot over bow of PitCo commissioners
Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario wants the Pitkin County commissioners to keep their eye on the ball when it comes to planning a new jail. Vallario said he isn’t trying to influence Pitkin County politics or fiscal policy, but he has a critical interest in the jail planning because he’s housing Pitkin County’s long-term inmates during the interim. Vallario signed a three-year memorandum of understanding last year to house any Pitkin County inmates incarcerated for longer than 48 hours. The agreement says Vallario can bail out if he concludes Pitkin County is making insufficient progress on planning and building a new jail.
KJCT8
2 Former Maverick Baseball Alumns on making the jump to professional Baseball
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Four former CMU players have made the jump from Grand Junction to professional baseball following the conclusion of the MLB Draft. Despite being caught up in a whirlwind since the draft Caleb Farmer and Spencer Bramwell were able to discuss their experience making the move to pursue the majors, and what their draft experience was like.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Lauren Boebert’s neighbors’ 911 calls describe threats, husband running over mailbox
Garfield County Sheriff’s deputies decided to let neighbors of U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert settle a dispute between themselves and the congresswoman’s husband after he reportedly threatened them and destroyed their mailbox. But 911 calls from the incident, obtained by The Denver Post, show just how upset and nervous...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KJCT8
How weather balloons work
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meteorologists have different tools at their disposal to help them with forecasting. A weather balloon is one such tool. It has an instrument that collects data such as temperatures, dew points, atmospheric pressure, and wind speeds as it travels through the sky. It transmits that information to satellites, which in turn transmit it down to a computer program that allows meteorologists to view the data as it is being collected in real-time. Weather balloons help meteorologists know what’s happening in the upper atmosphere.
Comments / 1