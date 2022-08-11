Read full article on original website
Grandparent/Grandchild competition at Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Senior Day was held at the Illinois State Fair on Monday. All adults aged 60 and older received free admission to the Illinois State fair. To celebrate Senior Day there was a Grandparent/Grandchild competition. Participants were judged on resemblance, costumes, talent, and interview. "It was...
Inmates help with beautification of Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — If you are at the Illinois State Fair you may notice that there are thousands of flowers in bloom, but you may not know who is behind all those beautiful flowers. Every year the Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC) brings inmates from central Illinois to...
Celebrating veterans at the Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Fair was filled with events for veterans and their family members on Sunday. There was also a celebration of life for the Gold Star families and a parade. Two JROTC drill teams even competed in drill competitions. "As a veteran myself it...
Asbestos mishandled at Taylorville Kroger, AG claims
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Kroger Co. and SSI Services are being sued by Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul. The lawsuit alleges the companies failed to safely remove all materials with asbestos from the Kroger grocery store in Taylorville. Attorney General Raoul says chipped floor tiles and the adhesive...
Changes, construction continue at Lanphier High
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Construction at Lanphier High School has some parents concerned about the upcoming school year. The construction started at the end of the last semester and as things stand right now, the school year will resume while construction is going on. “We want to remind everybody...
Springfield to vote on how close cannabis businesses can be to homes, schools
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — City Council will vote on new boundaries for cannabis businesses in industrial areas. The City Council will vote on Tuesday on changing the boundaries for industrial zones to 200 feet away from residential homes and 500 feet from schools, daycare centers, and churches. “A lot...
Report finds critical race theory embedded in South Dakota schools, governor pledges action
PIERRE, S.D. (TND) — South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem outlawed the teaching of "critical race theory" (CRT) in the state back in April. Noem called CRT a "political and divisive ideology that teaches a distorted view of the United States of America and its institutions" in her executive order that outlawed its teaching.
Local residents stepping up as bus drivers as shortage continues
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — It's time to head back to the classroom and several schools in central Illinois are starting school this week and next. But as they head back, some schools are experiencing a bus driver shortage. Williamsville-Sherman and Monticello school districts explained how people from their surrounding...
3rd Annual Miller Mid-America Insurance Golf Fundraiser
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Shawn Miller joins us in the studio to discuss the upcoming third Annual Miller Mid-America Insurance Golf Fundraiser. The fundraiser is in support of the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight. The event is set for Thursday, Sept. 1 at the Oaks Golf Course in Springfield.
Michigan GOP governor candidate slams controversial teacher training on gender identity
LANSING, MICH. (TND) — Tudor Dixon, the Republican candidate running to become Michigan's next governor, took aim at the Michigan Department of Education Monday over a controversial training video encouraging teachers to conceal students' gender identities from parents. The training video, first reported by The Daily Caller, features insight...
Traffic light replacement at Dirksen and Northfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Lanes northbound on Dirksen Parkway will be reduced starting Thursday morning. Construction will begin at the intersection with Northfield Drive and east-bound turns onto Northfield Drive will be restricted. An overhead traffic signal will be added. Construction is expected to be done by Thursday afternoon.
Third annual Punk in the Park
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Downtown Decatur was filled with live music, and local art vendors on Saturday. Art Farm's Punk in the Park was back in Decatur for the third year. Art Farm owner Peggy Baity says she represents over 90 artists and is happy to bring in different kinds of art and see the community come out and support them.
Sports Complex could be exempt from District 186 property taxes
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Legacy Pointe Sports Complex is one step closer to reality after District 186 approved a letter of intent. That tentative agreement would mean the complex would be exempt from district property taxes for the next decade. However, that approval didn't come without controversy at...
New bill for families of fallen first responders
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A new bill, HB 5785, would ensure funding is adequately available for the families of fallen police officers. Right now, the state's Line of Duty Compensation Act provides benefits for families of first responders killed in the line of duty. Sometimes the benefits for these...
Lincoln police officer recognized
LINCOLN, Ill. (WICS) — Lincoln Police Officer Christy Fruge was awarded the Illinois Juvenile Officers Association Distinguished Service Award for 2022. This award is one of the highest honors an officer can receive from the Juvenile Officers Association. Officer Fruge was nominated for this award based on her performance...
Abundant Faith Christian Center bookbag giveaway
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Abundant Faith Christian Center held its annual back-to-school drive-thru bookbag giveaway on Saturday. Students and their parents were able to pick up bags filled with supplies like notebooks, pencils, and scissors. "Just preparing the children for success in the coming school year--to have what...
NAACP celebrates 114 years of existence
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield NAACP spent the weekend remembering the 1908 Springfield Race Riots, that led to the organization's creation. On Sunday, the NAACP brought the community together to remember the 1908 Race Riot. People were able to learn about what led to the riot happening, and...
Police ask for help in Petersburg cold case murder
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — This week Crime Stoppers is seeking information to assist the Illinois State Police with a cold case Homicide Investigation that occurred On October 15th, 2015 where Olen Randall was found deceased at a residence located at 303 W. Adams Street in Petersburg, Illinois. Olen Randall’s...
Murder charges dismissed in death of liquor store owner
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Charges have been dismissed against a man accused of murdering a Decatur liquor store owner. John M. Betscher, 63, was found dead on the floor of Jb's North, a liquor/convenience store, in November of 2020. Macon County Coroner Michael Day said Betscher died from multiple...
Springfield man arrested for vehicle burglaries in Christian County
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A Springfield man faces charges after authorities say he burglarized multiple vehicles in Christian County. Sangamon County Sheriff's deputies arrested Drearion L. Neal, 18, and a juvenile male last month on burglary charges. Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettlekamp says their arrests came after someone broke...
