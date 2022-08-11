ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Review: Post Malone concert doc is all flash, no substance

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0hDZX8mM00

There's a moment in Post Malone’s new concert film when its star confesses to how surreal his life has become: “Sometimes I feel like I’m not a real person.”

Fans will get no clarity on that astounding statement after watching Amazon's “Post Malone: Runaway,” a limp, uninspiring 60 minutes of flash with no substance. It's unreal.

Not only does the bestselling, genre-mixing hitmaker himself not come across as a real person, the film never tries to help him. Fans won’t learn anything new, and the curious may even be turned off.

The documentary captures Post Malone's first U.S. arena tour in 2019 — a 37-date tour through North America with stops in Los Angeles, Dallas and New York, among others.

The filmmakers — director Hector Dockrill and writers Sam Bridger and Casey Engelhardt — got backstage access without doing anything meaningful with it, ending up more like hype men than independent observers.

“Post Malone: Runaway” is in many ways like an hourlong music video, with some 10 songs — “Take What You Want,” “Wow” and “Rockstar," among them — captured with shaky, distorted camera angles, interspliced with backstage glad-handing and tons of beer pong. Oh, so much beer pong. It both humanizes Posty but also makes him look like an overage bro holding onto childish things.

There are few moments in the film that show our hero not cradling a cigarette or a Solo cup, a tortured genius who seems perennially tipsy, screaming out his lyrics in a sort of existential crouch onstage and getting angry about beer pong rule violations after shows.

Introspection is not his strong suit. “It’s either you’re with it or you ain’t,” he says. "The songs, I guess, are what they are and I am who I am.” The filmmakers seem happier returning to shots of hysterical fans and seem a little too enamored of the tour's pyrotechnics.

How is Malone able to create such hits like “Sunflower”? Don't look here. “It just has a certain vibe and a certain feeling to it that’s rare to come by,” says songwriter Billy Walsh.

The non-Posty interviews consist of superstar guests who stop by backstage — Alicia Keys and Timbaland, among them, and a truly uncomfortable-looking Billie Joe Armstrong. “That was awesome,” the Green Day songwriter says, not entirely convincingly.

Then there are the voices of Malone's own entourage, including weirdly his bus driver, who are, after all, paid to be excited to be on tour with him. “You can’t deny him any more. He’s real," says Cheryl Paglierani, his agent. He is real, gotcha.

That brings up the mood of the documentary, which is sort of a grievance tour. There's a defensiveness to Malone and his team that's laughably unfounded. He's portrayed as fighting the impression that he's a lightweight and not the youngest artist to have three diamond-certified singles or to have broken the record for most simultaneous top 20 Hot 100 Billboard hits. It's hard to punch up when you've sold out Madison Square Garden.

Poor Posty also has to deal with the public glare. He reveals it's hard going to different cities, getting lit every night and then doing it again the next night. Often he will glare at the very camera trying to capture his greatness: “On tour, you’re surrounded by people every single day. It’s exhausting sometimes,” he says.

His team points out that unlike Elvis or Michael Jackson or Madonna, Malone lives in a time of social media, which sometimes has haters writing that he's not as good as he imagines. He's deep in his 20s now. Is he really discovering Twitter is an awful place?

One of the most awkward moments is the appearance of Ozzy Osbourne for “Take What You Want.” Malone seems unable to integrate one of rock's greatest gods — or even talk to him — and Ozzy is left on stage marooned and manically grinning, just raising his arms up. The torch has not been passed, shall we say.

But there is a figure who does emerge as an intriguing star — and that's not Malone. It's Swae Lee, with an ear for melody that stuns even Malone. As for the documentary about the man of the hour, do as the title suggests: Run away.

“Post Malone: Runaway,” an Amazon Studios release, is rated 18+ for drug use and language. Running time: 65 minutes. No stars out of four.

———

Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits

———

For more AP film reviews, go to https://apnews.com/hub/film-reviews.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media

BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Soaps In Depth

Soap Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49

Just days after her family announced that Robyn Griggs had entered hospice care, the actress has sadly passed away from cancer at the age of 49. “With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing,” read an August 13 post shared on her Facebook page as well as by her publicist, Lisa Rodrigo, on Instagram. “However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Kennedy
Person
Post Malone
Person
Swae Lee
Person
Timbaland
Person
Ozzy Osbourne
Deadline

Olivia Newton-John To Be Given State Funeral In Melbourne, Australia

Olivia Newton-John will be given a special send-off in her native Australia, it has been announced. The State Premier of Victoria in Australia where Newton-John spent most of her childhood has confirmed that the star’s family had accepted his offer of a state funeral. Daniel Andrews revealed he had liaised with the family via Newton-John’s niece, TV actress Tottie Goldsmith. “I can update that I’ve spoken with Tottie Goldsmith this morning and she, on behalf of the family, have accepted my offer of a state service,” he said. “This will be much more of a concert than a funeral, I think it will be...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Movies#Concert#Music Video#Film Reviews#No Substance#Amazon
The Hollywood Reporter

Warner Bros. Discovery Condemns Threats Against J.K. Rowling Made in Wake of Salman Rushdie Attack

Warner Bros. Discovery has put out a statement condemning threats made against J.K. Rowling made following Friday’s attack on Salman Rushdie. The author on Saturday said she was working with the police after receiving a death threat over her support for Rushdie. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Rule 34' Wins Locarno Film FestivalLocarno: Austrian Doc 'Matter Out of Place' Wins Inaugural Green Leopard Environmental PrizeTelefilm Canada's Outgoing CEO Talks Diversity Drive Amid a Racial Reckoning: "It's About Reducing the Barriers" After hearing about the attack against the author, Rowling had tweeted: “Feeling very sick right now. Let him be ok.” In response, someone...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC News

ABC News

786K+
Followers
171K+
Post
440M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy