Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

Crews respond to house fire in Loretto

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Crews responded Saturday afternoon to a house fire in Loretto. Firefighters could be seen around 2:15 p.m. at the house on Sweetwater Oaks Drive near the intersection of Loretto Road and San Jose Boulevard. The fire was out by that time. News4JAX was told that no...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

State fire marshal investigating cause of Deercreek house fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The state fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of a house fire early Saturday morning in Deercreek, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said. Crews responded shortly before 1:30 a.m. to the fire at a home on Cypress Lakes Drive. JFRD said there were...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Early morning shooting on Bermuda Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — At approximately 2:45 a.m. Jacksonville Sheriff’s officers responded to a dispute in the 1700 block of Bermuda Rd. While on-scene, officers received a call of a walk-in shooting victim at a local hospital. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Officers responded to the hospital...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Police: Man killed in early morning Atlantic Beach shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man was killed in an early morning shooting on Sunday in the Atlantic Beaches area. Jacksonville police responded to the 500 block of Orchid Street where they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead.
News4Jax.com

Motorcyclist dies in Putnam County crash

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A 36-year-old motorcyclist died Sunday afternoon in a crash in Putnam County, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said an SUV was traveling north on State Road 19 while the motorcyclist was traveling southbound. FHP said the SUV driver made a left turn to enter the parking lot of a restaurant and traveled into the path of the motorcyclist, resulting in the collision.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Foul play suspected after woman’s body found floating in Nassau River

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Foul play is suspected after a woman’s body was found floating Sunday in the Nassau River. The body of the woman, who is between 20 to 40 years old, was found by an angler around 10:30 a.m. in the Nassau County portion of the river, not far from the Half Moon Island Preserve and Boat Ramp in Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man dead, suspect sought in Eastside Jacksonville shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is dead and police are working to track down the person who shot him Sunday evening on the Eastside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Henson, with the Sheriff’s Office, said police were called to the scene of A. Philip Randolph Boulevard...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

