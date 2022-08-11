Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orange Park woman faces charges for striking victim with lawnmower, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
Middleburg man arrested in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet parking lot, fentanyl found, deputies reportZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
7 Clay County road projects announced; public meeting to provide detailsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County school bus driver shortage may cause delays in arrival, pick-up timesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
News4Jax.com
Crews respond to house fire in Loretto
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Crews responded Saturday afternoon to a house fire in Loretto. Firefighters could be seen around 2:15 p.m. at the house on Sweetwater Oaks Drive near the intersection of Loretto Road and San Jose Boulevard. The fire was out by that time. News4JAX was told that no...
News4Jax.com
State fire marshal investigating cause of Deercreek house fire
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The state fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of a house fire early Saturday morning in Deercreek, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said. Crews responded shortly before 1:30 a.m. to the fire at a home on Cypress Lakes Drive. JFRD said there were...
First Coast News
Police: Fisherman found woman dead in Nassau River, death being treated as suspicious
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A woman was found dead in the Nassau River Sunday, near the boat ramp at Half Moon Island Preserve, police said. A fisherman spotted the body around 10:30 a.m. and called police. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has homicide detectives on scene. Trauma on the body leads...
Woman’s body found floating in Nassau river in suspicious death
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is conducting a murder investigation after finding a body floating in a river on 17000 North Main St. At around 10:30 a.m., the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office was notified after a fisherman discovered a body floating in the Nassau river.
Early morning shooting on Bermuda Road
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — At approximately 2:45 a.m. Jacksonville Sheriff’s officers responded to a dispute in the 1700 block of Bermuda Rd. While on-scene, officers received a call of a walk-in shooting victim at a local hospital. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Officers responded to the hospital...
News4Jax.com
2 children, 3 adults seriously hurt in crash on I-295 at Duval Road, officials say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two children and three adults were transported with serious injuries after a crash Saturday morning on the city’s Northside, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. The Florida Highway Patrol website shows it happened shortly after 9:05 a.m. on southbound Interstate 295 south of...
Police: Man killed in early morning Atlantic Beach shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man was killed in an early morning shooting on Sunday in the Atlantic Beaches area. Jacksonville police responded to the 500 block of Orchid Street where they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead.
Multi-car crash with multiple injuries reported on I-95 near Airport Rd.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department reported multiple injuries in a multi-car crash Saturday afternoon on the Northside of Jacksonville. JFRD reported shortly after 2:30 p.m to the multi-car pileup on Southbound Interstate 95 near Airport Rd. Traffic delays are to be expected in this area.
Man dies from injuries after shootout on Orchid Street
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — At approximately 4:20 a.m. Sunday, the Atlantic Beach Police Department responded to a shooting on Orchid street. When they arrived, they located an adult male with a gunshot wound. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The victim was taken to a hospital; but efforts to...
News4Jax.com
Motorcyclist dies in Putnam County crash
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A 36-year-old motorcyclist died Sunday afternoon in a crash in Putnam County, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said an SUV was traveling north on State Road 19 while the motorcyclist was traveling southbound. FHP said the SUV driver made a left turn to enter the parking lot of a restaurant and traveled into the path of the motorcyclist, resulting in the collision.
News4Jax.com
Foul play suspected after woman’s body found floating in Nassau River
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Foul play is suspected after a woman’s body was found floating Sunday in the Nassau River. The body of the woman, who is between 20 to 40 years old, was found by an angler around 10:30 a.m. in the Nassau County portion of the river, not far from the Half Moon Island Preserve and Boat Ramp in Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.
33-year-old woman hit, killed in Blanding Blvd. Crosswalk
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the death of a 33-year-old woman after being hit by a car at the intersection of Blanding Boulevard and Parkwood Drive Saturday morning. Troopers say the car had a steady green light when the woman walked into its path in...
JSO: Man suffering life-threatening injuries from shooting on Jason Dr.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported one person suffering life-threatening injuries after being shot near the 5800 block of Jason Dr. When arriving at the scene, officers located a man in his mid-30′s suffering from a gunshot wound to his midsection. JSO reports that...
Gunfire erupts between several cars at busy Westside intersection
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Passengers in several cars fired shots at each other before taking off in Jacksonville’s Westside on Thursday. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said they are surprised nobody was killed or hurt in this shooting spree, but right now are working to identify both suspects and victims.
First Coast News
Man shot during argument on Jacksonville's Westside, in surgery with life-threatening injuries
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was shot in the torso on Jacksonville's Westside Sunday afternoon and is now in surgery with life-threatening injuries, police said. The shooting happened inside a house in the 5800 block of Jason Drive after an "altercation," according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Witnesses say...
News4Jax.com
Man dead, suspect sought in Eastside Jacksonville shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is dead and police are working to track down the person who shot him Sunday evening on the Eastside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Henson, with the Sheriff’s Office, said police were called to the scene of A. Philip Randolph Boulevard...
News4Jax.com
Woman dead, another severely injured in Jacksonville stabbing, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One woman is dead and another has severe injuries following a stabbing early Saturday morning in the Jacksonville Heights West area, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. Officers said they got a 911 call around 3:20 a.m. about a stabbing inside a unit at Addison Landing...
One killed, one injured during stabbing at apartment complex
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call about a person stabbed on 9400 103 street. When the officers arrived, they found a woman with a currently unspecified amount of stab wounds and pronounced her dead on the scene. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX...
JSO and JFRD join forces to help find endangered missing persons
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is using science to save lives. Investigators are using a program called MEPSAR to find missing people. This idea was inspired by a local missing person’s case in 2019 when two young children went missing in a wide-ranged wooded area.
San Marco Publix parking garage floods on opening day despite concerns from locals
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Aliera Peterson captured video Thursday showing people wading through ankle-deep water in the parking garage at the new Publix in San Marco on opening day. “That was after five to 10 minutes of moderate rain,” Peterson said. “I just shudder to think what it’s going to...
