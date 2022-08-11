Read full article on original website
Related
KTAL
La. officials announce reduction in alligator hide tag fee
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Due to suppressed market conditions, officials are granting Louisiana’s alligator industry some temporary relief. According to the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission (LWFC), the relief comes in the form of a notice of intent (NOI) that will reduce the alligator hide tag fee from $4 to $3 until January of 2024.
KTAL
Some NWLA burn bans lifted after much needed rain
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two parishes in Northwest Louisiana lifted their burn bans on Thursday after recent rainfall improved dry conditions in the area. Natchitoches Parish and Bossier Parish officials announced that the bans are no longer necessary. Recent rainfall totals and projected forecasts for more rain have reduced the risk of wildfires. Officials encourage the public to remain cautious when burning.
KTAL
Shreveport man charged in Texas, Louisiana jewelry store heists
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man wanted for a string of jewelry store heists in Texas and Louisiana is in custody in Natchitoches Parish. According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, 39-year-old Lester Ray Moody was arrested during a traffic stop on Interstate 49 near Cypress on Wednesday morning after an NPSO detective spotted him at a nearby business and called for backup.
KTAL
CDC updates COVID guidelines for schools; quarantine no longer required
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Students are returning to school with fewer COVID guidelines for the first time since the start of the pandemic in Spring 2020. The Centers For Disease Control updated their Covid-19 guidance for schools on Wednesday, citing that students no longer need to quarantine – even after exposure. The center also halted ongoing screenings in K12 schools. There is also revised guidance around masking and managing exposure instances.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTAL
Warming this weekend, more rainfall next week
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Happy Friday! We have made it through a week that began with triple-digit heat, saw a few days of needed rainfall, and we’ll likely dry out for the upcoming weekend. If you have been enjoying the rainfall, we have a few days of storms in the forecast next week as well.
Comments / 0