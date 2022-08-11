Do you have what it takes to be the next American Idol winner?

(WSYR-TV) — American Idol’s official Twitter page has been busy tweeting local stations searching for help in finding potential contestants in our region.

Those who feel as though they could belt out a win are encouraged to sign up on their application page linked here .

American Idol began in 2002, premiering on FOX until 2016 when the network cancelled the series. The series was picked back up by ABC network in February of 2021.

The series was created by Simon Fuller and was a replica of a British TV show called “Pop Idol,” which was formatted the same way as its successor.

The concept of the show is to find hidden talent across America and to be mentored by their celebrity judges (Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan), the viewers are in control of the contestants’ fate as they decide who moves on in the competition via SMS text voting and the internet.

Some notable contestants from previous seasons of American Idol include Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson, Jordin Sparks, and Scotty McCreery.

Contestants who are under 18 must have their parents register on their behalf. According to American Idol’s homepage, there are criteria applicants must meet:

You must be born on or between June 2, 1993, and September 15, 2007. If you were born before or after this window, you are not eligible to participate this season.

You must be a legal U.S. resident and be authorized to participate in the competition

You have not competed in any previous season of American Idol

and placed first in the competition

and placed first in the competition You have no other contractual obligations prohibiting you from entering

You disclose other management contracts and complete required forms

You are not a candidate for public office and you will not be until one year after the first airing of the final episode you appear

You, your immediate family members, or members of your household are not employed by Industrial Media Inc. and all majority-owned subsidiaries (as of June 1, 2022)

For further audition information along with frequently asked questions, click here.

According to looper.com, the winner of the competition will receive a record deal with Disney-owned Hollywood Records, the runner-up will also sometimes be signed to the label as well.

Looper.com also reports that artists will receive $125,000 upon signing a contract after the show, and then another $125,000 when they finalize a debut album within four months. Winners will also receive a $300,000 advance budget to record. Winners will then receive $1,000 per week during the recording process and receives $1,000 for each master recording of a song they deliver to Hollywood Records.

Auditions will begin August 12 for the New York region and anyone within the age range is encouraged to sign up!

