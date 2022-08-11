Read full article on original website
bababooee
4d ago
you sick sob.......I would personally like to meter out this man's punishment.....it will consist of no food and water for 100 days....then he can go home
Reply
5
Linda Burgio
4d ago
I sincerely hope he rots in jail. Anyone who can do that to an animal does not deserve to be free.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Multiple Towns Battle Brush Fire in Quaddick State Forest on High Fire Danger DayQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen Walters
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
The Hidden Garden Hike in Rhode Island that feels like a FairytaleTravel MavenBristol, RI
Related
Massachusetts beach fight: 5 arrested, 1 hospitalized after altercation, police say
WINCHESTER, Mass. — Authorities in Massachusetts arrested five suspects after several people were hurt in an altercation at Mystic Lakes State Park in Winchester, WFXT-TV is reporting. Massachusetts State Police said the incident occurred shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday at Shannon Beach, according to WFXT. Detectives have not confirmed...
ABC6.com
Massachusetts State Police to resume search for missing swimmer near Jaws Bridge
EDGARTOWN, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police are preparing to resume its search Tuesday morning, for a missing swimmer near Jaws Bridge on Martha’s Vineyard. The two men went missing late Sunday night after jumping off the bridge that connects Edgartown and Oak Bluffs. Massachusetts State Police said...
ABC6.com
Neronha’s office says investigation into hazing allegations at North Smithfield High School remains open
NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office said the investigation into hazing allegations surrounding the North Smithfield High School football team remains open. Brian Hodge, a spokesman for the attorney general’s office, said Tuesday in a statement that North Smithfield police received several reports...
Young man killed after being struck by ‘multiple cars’ on MA highway
WORCESTER, Mass. — A hit-and-run investigation is underway after a 27-year-old man was fatally struck on a busy highway on Saturday night. State police say it is unclear if any of the drivers realized they had struck a person. No vehicles stopped, police said. Massachusetts State Police responded to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ABC6.com
Coast Guard to resume search for missing swimmer near Jaws Bridge
EDGARTOWN, Mass. (WLNE) — The U.S. Coast Guard is preparing to resume its search Tuesday morning, for a missing swimmer near Jaws Bridge on Martha’s Vineyard. The two men, 26 and 21 years old, went missing late Sunday night after jumping off the bridge. Video shared with ABC...
ABC6.com
Massachusetts State Police identify missing swimmers near Martha’s Vineyard
EDGARTOWN, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police on Tuesday identified the two missing swimmers near Martha’s Vineyard. State police said that 26-year-old Tavaris Bulgin and 21-year-old Tavaughn Bulgin went missing at about 11 p.m. Sunday after jumping off of Jaws Bridge. Monday, search parties found Tavaris’ body from...
GoLocalProv
Monday: RISP Surveillance - Federal Hill Toscan Social Club’s Visitors Include State House Insiders
Coming Monday -- GoLocal has secured Rhode Island State Police surveillance records tracking the comings and goings at a range of locations, including one of the old-time Federal Hill social clubs — the Toscan Social Club. The club has been raided for illegal gambling over the years and, as...
fallriverreporter.com
Man sentenced to prison for role in Massachusetts drug trafficking organization run in public housing development
BOSTON – A supervisor within a Massachusetts drug trafficking organization has been sentenced in federal court in Boston. Arthur Hodges, 36, was sentenced on August 10 by U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper to 65 months in prison and three years of supervised release. On April 19, 2022, Hodges pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine.
IN THIS ARTICLE
GoLocalProv
Federal Hill’s Toscan Social Club: A Hub for Crime and State House Insiders, According to RISP
GoLocal has secured hundreds of pages of Rhode Island State Police surveillance records. The monitoring was focused on Dino Guilmette — those records tracked the comings and goings at a range of locations, including one of the old-time social clubs on Federal Hill in Providence — the Toscan Social Club.
ABC6.com
Department of Health: King’s Hawaiian recalls pretzel buns and bites
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health said Tuesday that King’s Hawaiian is recalling pretzel slider and hamburger buns, as well as pretzel bites. Joseph Wendelken, a spokesman for the Department of Health, said that the recall is because of Lyons Magnus, an ingredient in the products, potentially causing a microbial contamination.
4 CT residents seriously injured in MA crash
RANDOLPH, Mass. (WTNH) – Four Connecticut residents were seriously injured in a crash in Massachusetts early Friday morning. Massachusetts State Police said just before 6 a.m., state troopers responded to a crash on Route 93/Route 1 southbound in Randolph near the Canton line. Officials said a 23-year-old man from South Windsor who was driving the […]
Anyone on here have an RI plate on car or know where one can be seen?
We’ve been on a national Park road trip and my daughter found 49 different state license plates but we’re still missing Rhode Island. Anyone on here have an RI plate on their car or know where one can be seen that I can drive past so she can finish her set?from thetwerms.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ABC6.com
Rhode Island veterinarian surrenders license amid growing concerns from past
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – A Rhode Island veterinarian has surrendered her license to practice in the state, after a number of concerns regarding animal treatment have resurfaced from her past. This is according to the state’s database for licensed veterinarians. On Thursday a spokesperson with Banfield Hospital confirmed...
When SouthCoast Lawns Featured Bathtub Marys and Yard Shrines
Like many things that change with the generations, the popularity of yard shrines and so-called "Bathtub Marys" is on the decline. On a Sunday drive through deep Catholic neighborhoods in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, however, a keen observer might still find a few displays here and there. Much has been...
ABC6.com
Healey to make stops in Bristol County Tuesday
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts gubernatorial candidate Maura Healey is scheduled to make stops in Bristol County Tuesday. Healey will first stop in Attleborough to learn about the progress being made towards reopening the commuter rail station. She’ll then take a tour of the new Attleborough High School.
spectrumnews1.com
Massachusetts organization showcases special bond between trainers, service dogs
PETERSHAM, Mass. - This week is International Assistance Dog Week, and one local organization is showcasing the special bond their dogs have with trainers and clients. Meghan O'Brien, a trainer at NEADS World Class Service Dogs, wanted to become a dog trainer because it combines two of her favorite things: working with animals and helping people.
ABC6.com
Department of Transportation offers tour of Pell Bridge reconstruction
NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation is offering a tour of the Pell Bridge reconstruction project Tuesday. The tour will give an update on the project’s progress, with Department of Transportation director Peter Alviti taking questions on its status. Anyone that is interested in...
ABC6.com
New mobile medical unit to help fight opioid crisis
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health announced a new mobile medical unit Sunday to help fight the opioid crisis. The medical unit belongs to the Codac Behavioral Healthcare and is available to Rhode Islanders every day. The Department of Health said “You can access medications...
ABC6.com
Two accused of forging signatures for Rhode Island governor candidate set to appear in court
JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Two North Kingstown residents accused of forging signatures for a Rhode Island governor candidate are set to appear in court Friday. Police said Owen Lokey and Gracie Flynn, both 18 years old, forged signatures of Jamestown residents on nomination papers for Zachary Hurwitz. The Jamestown...
fallriverreporter.com
Owner of Massachusetts construction company indicted for $11 million tax offenses, allegedly lying about fatal workplace accident
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with a tax fraud scheme that resulted in a tax loss of approximately $4.4 million and allegedly making false statements about a fatal workplace accident. Mauricio Baiense, 55, was indicted on one count of...
Comments / 3