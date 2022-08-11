ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glocester, RI

bababooee
4d ago

you sick sob.......I would personally like to meter out this man's punishment.....it will consist of no food and water for 100 days....then he can go home

5
Linda Burgio
4d ago

I sincerely hope he rots in jail. Anyone who can do that to an animal does not deserve to be free.

3
 

ABC6.com

Massachusetts State Police to resume search for missing swimmer near Jaws Bridge

EDGARTOWN, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police are preparing to resume its search Tuesday morning, for a missing swimmer near Jaws Bridge on Martha’s Vineyard. The two men went missing late Sunday night after jumping off the bridge that connects Edgartown and Oak Bluffs. Massachusetts State Police said...
ABC6.com

Neronha’s office says investigation into hazing allegations at North Smithfield High School remains open

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office said the investigation into hazing allegations surrounding the North Smithfield High School football team remains open. Brian Hodge, a spokesman for the attorney general’s office, said Tuesday in a statement that North Smithfield police received several reports...
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
Glocester, RI
East Providence, RI
Rhode Island State
ABC6.com

Coast Guard to resume search for missing swimmer near Jaws Bridge

EDGARTOWN, Mass. (WLNE) — The U.S. Coast Guard is preparing to resume its search Tuesday morning, for a missing swimmer near Jaws Bridge on Martha’s Vineyard. The two men, 26 and 21 years old, went missing late Sunday night after jumping off the bridge. Video shared with ABC...
PUBLIC SAFETY
fallriverreporter.com

Man sentenced to prison for role in Massachusetts drug trafficking organization run in public housing development

BOSTON – A supervisor within a Massachusetts drug trafficking organization has been sentenced in federal court in Boston. Arthur Hodges, 36, was sentenced on August 10 by U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper to 65 months in prison and three years of supervised release. On April 19, 2022, Hodges pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine.
BOSTON, MA
#The Great Dane
ABC6.com

Department of Health: King’s Hawaiian recalls pretzel buns and bites

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health said Tuesday that King’s Hawaiian is recalling pretzel slider and hamburger buns, as well as pretzel bites. Joseph Wendelken, a spokesman for the Department of Health, said that the recall is because of Lyons Magnus, an ingredient in the products, potentially causing a microbial contamination.
FOOD & DRINKS
WTNH

4 CT residents seriously injured in MA crash

RANDOLPH, Mass. (WTNH) – Four Connecticut residents were seriously injured in a crash in Massachusetts early Friday morning. Massachusetts State Police said just before 6 a.m., state troopers responded to a crash on Route 93/Route 1 southbound in Randolph near the Canton line. Officials said a 23-year-old man from South Windsor who was driving the […]
ABC6.com

Rhode Island veterinarian surrenders license amid growing concerns from past

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – A Rhode Island veterinarian has surrendered her license to practice in the state, after a number of concerns regarding animal treatment have resurfaced from her past. This is according to the state’s database for licensed veterinarians. On Thursday a spokesperson with Banfield Hospital confirmed...
JOHNSTON, RI
ABC6.com

Healey to make stops in Bristol County Tuesday

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts gubernatorial candidate Maura Healey is scheduled to make stops in Bristol County Tuesday. Healey will first stop in Attleborough to learn about the progress being made towards reopening the commuter rail station. She’ll then take a tour of the new Attleborough High School.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
ABC6.com

Department of Transportation offers tour of Pell Bridge reconstruction

NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation is offering a tour of the Pell Bridge reconstruction project Tuesday. The tour will give an update on the project’s progress, with Department of Transportation director Peter Alviti taking questions on its status. Anyone that is interested in...
TRAFFIC
ABC6.com

New mobile medical unit to help fight opioid crisis

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health announced a new mobile medical unit Sunday to help fight the opioid crisis. The medical unit belongs to the Codac Behavioral Healthcare and is available to Rhode Islanders every day. The Department of Health said “You can access medications...
WOONSOCKET, RI

