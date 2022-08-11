Read full article on original website
bridgemi.com
Rural Michigan fears airline route changes will be ‘disastrous’
Michigan’s small airports will lose nonstop service from Delta in September. New routes mean travelers may pay more, compete for seats and face overnight stays in Detroit or Minneapolis to make their connections. Community leaders say the changes come at a cost, especially to business recruitment. In what’s already...
Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail
It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I saw that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
wtaq.com
Green Bay Murder Suspect’s U.P. Assault Victim Speaks Out
IRON COUNTY, MI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The only surviving victim of a man’s crime spree that spanned three states, including Wisconsin, says she’s lucky to be alive. Caleb Anderson, 23, is accused of murdering a person in Green Bay and then driving to Alabama and killing another person.
milwaukeeindependent.com
Wisconsin joins Midwest states in plan to build a Lake Michigan road trip route for electric vehicles
Governor Tony Evers, together with three Midwest governors, today announced a collaboration to build America’s next iconic road trip route, specifically for electric vehicles (EV) on August 2. The Lake Michigan EV Circuit Tour will consist of a network of EV chargers spanning over 1,100 miles of drivable shoreline...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Arby’s to discard classic cowboy hat sign, only a few left across the country
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An iconic and historic sign is coming down on Green Bay’s west side. The local Arby’s, located at 1593 W Mason Street, currently possesses one of the last Arby’s cowboy hat signs in the country- and soon it will be gone.
WBAY Green Bay
SMALL TOWNS: Menominee, Mich., parents honor son’s legacy by granting wishes
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WBAY) - Twenty-eight years ago, the people of Menominee, Michigan, came together to ensure a dying boy’s wish came true. Since then, that boy’s parents have been giving back in an unbelievable way thanks to a sailboat race in his honor. This week in Small Towns,...
wearegreenbay.com
BurgerFest underway this weekend in Outagamie County
SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – Downtown Seymour is going to be filled with eventgoers throughout the next couple of days as BurgerFest makes its return. The event enters its 33rd year with the parade theme being “Burgers of the Future.” The fun starts on Friday night with hot air balloons at Rock Ledge School and Park.
wearegreenbay.com
Five counties in northeast Wisconsin are experiencing high COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,587,799 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,268 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,587,7991,586,117 (+1,597) Received one dose of vaccine3,771,934 (64.7%)3,771,542 (64.7%) Fully...
UPMATTERS
Suspect search continues in Menominee County for Wallace drive-by shootings
WALLACE, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan State Police from the Gladstone Post and deputies with the Menominee County Sheriff’s Department are requesting assistance from the public in an ongoing investigation into two drive-by shootings in Wallace, Michigan. Two separate homes were shot along County Road G08 in Wallace during...
Door County Pulse
Invasive Species Alert: European Frogbit Found in Little Sturgeon and Fish Creek Areas
Conservationists team up to remove the floating invader. New invasive species keep popping up around the Great Lakes. When Amanda Smith of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) discovered the most recent coastal invader recently, Door County groups quickly mobilized to remove as many of the plants as possible.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Crash on WIS 57 in Brown County has been cleared
FRIDAY 8/12/2022 – 5:22 p.m. ROCKLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that closed down all lanes of traffic on WIS 57 in Brown County. Officials say that the crash has been cleared and all lanes have now been reopened. The incident took...
wearegreenbay.com
Our Town Algoma: N.E.W. Plastics
(WFRV) – If living in Kewaunee County sounds good to you, a family-oriented company is hiring. Local 5 Live gives viewers a look into N.E.W. Plastics where they make BPA-Free, safe for food and drink bottles and they were the first to make plastic lumber out of recycled products showing that sustainability is an important platform from the beginning.
WBAY Green Bay
Brand-new Great Lakes freighter coming into Port of Green Bay Sunday
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The shiniest new freighter on the Great Lakes is coming in to the Port of Green Bay this weekend. The Mark W. Barker just made its maiden voyage on the Great Lakes two weeks ago. The port says the freighter is delivering a load of...
wearegreenbay.com
Annual Burger Fest served well-done in Seymour
SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – Bellies were full and smiles were bright in Seymour this weekend thanks to the 33rd annual Burger Fest. Burger lovers near and far traveled to the burger hub of Wisconsin to once again enjoy the Burger-themed festival in all its glory. At the festival attendees...
doorcountydailynews.com
Shanty Days Parade, fair horse show postponed
You will have to wait 24 hours to see the floats ride through Algoma. The hard rains and high winds forced the organization in charge of Shanty Days in Algoma to postpone the parade 24 hours until noon on Sunday. The event's car cruise has been cancelled. The Door County...
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - August 11 & 12, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Thursday, August 11 & Friday, August 12, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
wearegreenbay.com
Railroad crossing repair will shut down part of North Military in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A section of North Military Avenue near Velp will be shut down from August 15-19 for railroad crossing repair. The closure of North Military will take place between Donald Street and Hurlbut Street beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday and going through 5 p.m. on Friday.
wearegreenbay.com
The impacts of grilling with charcoal vs. propane
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s summer, so it’s the perfect time to be out there on the patio with your family cooking up a nice barbeque. However, grills can be fueled by different gases, but the main two are charcoal and propane. These both emit greenhouse...
94.3 Jack FM
Authorities Investigating U.P. Drive-By Shootings
MENOMINEE COUNTY, MI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Upper Michigan authorities are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a pair of drive-by shootings. The shootings happened at two residence along County Road G08 in Wallace on the evening of June 24. Officials did not indicate if anyone was hurt...
U.P. man found guilty of poaching multiple 8-point deer ordered to pay $18K in restitution
An Upper Peninsula suspect was recently found guilty of poaching three eight-point bucks and ordered to pay $18,000 in restitution, officials said. Conservation officers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources recently testified at a jury trial related to the 2020 case, according to a news release from the DNR.
