Read full article on original website
Related
Here's How Long A Tesla Model Y Battery Will Actually Last
Tesla has made quite a mark on the electric vehicle industry since the sale of its first all-electric vehicle in 2008. The automaker has come a long way since the introduction of its Roadster that year, and as of the second quarter of 2022, Tesla accounted for more than 66% of EV registrations in the U.S., according to data compiled by Experian. This is quite a feat, considering the competition stemming from manufacturers that have a long standing in the automotive world like BMW, Volvo, and Audi, all of which have notable electric models in production. Adding to this accomplishment is the idea that many U.S. consumers aren't ready to leap to an all-electric vehicle, preferring to stay with more moderately-priced hybrids instead.
Acura's Electric Car Vision For Performance EVs Won't Be Subtle
In a press release, Acura teased a photo and video of its electric concept car, and it has plans to follow in Honda's overall plan to go electric.
Starlink Got Hacked And SpaceX's Response Was Incredible
Who would have thought that all it would take to hack Starlink, SpaceX's worldwide internet service, would be a $25 modchip? Lennert Wouters, a security researcher from Belgium, was able to hack into Starlink's network as well as its communication links and explore the entire system freely. While that sounds pretty scary, he didn't do it maliciously. Before he ever talked about the hack in public, he made sure to report it to Starlink in full, and SpaceX's response to the hack was nothing short of incredible.
The Story Behind Estrema's 2,000 Horsepower Electric Hypercar
Over the past few years, electric vehicles have gone from a niche idea involving a few companies who catered almost exclusively to enthusiasts, to a booming market set on driving automotive technology forward. Almost every major vehicle manufacturer is offering EVs to its customers, and infrastructure is springing up to make electric vehicle ownership practical. This is on top of the fact that a modern electric vehicle offers far more than fuel economy and environmental benefits. At the high end, companies like Tesla, Lucid, and McMurty are pushing the limits of performance, power, and speed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Xiaomi CyberOne Robot Revealed To Give Tesla Bot A Humanoid Rival
Elon Musk may have a robotic companion on the Tesla roadmap, but Chinese firm Xiaomi is planning some competition, demonstrating a human-sized robot of its own.
Car Tech That Is A Total Waste Of Money
Cars provide endless ways to spend a lot of cash. But when it comes to these pieces of car tech, they're nothing but a waste of money.
Which EVs qualify for new US tax credit? Websites offer help
WASHINGTON (AP) — As part of the rollout of a huge new climate, tax and healthcare law, the U.S. government is moving forward with its plan to award new tax credits to electric vehicle purchasers. Several new websites launched Tuesday to help people identify which vehicles qualify for the credits. Based on data submitted to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, at least 31 new 2022 and 2023 models qualify for the tax credit. For starters, they must be made in North America to be eligible. President Joe Biden signed Democrats’ landmark climate change and health care bill into law on Tuesday. It includes a tax credit of up to $7,500 that could be used to defray the cost of purchasing an electric vehicle. Models included are the 2022 Ford F Series electric pickup, BMW X5, Nissan Leaf, Chevrolet Bolt, Jeep Wrangler plug-in hybrid, and all four Tesla models.
Rivian R1S Vs GMC Hummer EV SUV: Which Is The Better Electric SUV?
The revealing of the Rivian R1T at the 2018 LA Auto Show, followed by Tesla's Cybertruck concept in 2019, brought a sudden interest in new, hip electric truck concepts. At the time of their announcements, however, neither brand had as much clout in the market for trucks and large vehicles as did GMC, who in 2020 announced a forthcoming electric Hummer pickup (via CNBC). In the span of three years, three EV truck concepts were set to reach the market – at some point.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motorola Razr 2022 Foldable Phone Gets The Specs We Wanted But Not The Release
As anticipated, Motorola introduced its next Moto Razr foldable only a day after Samsung announced its similar Flip 4, but there's one major catch.
IKEA US Is Getting Some Seriously Fast Electric Car Chargers
If you enjoy getting lost in IKEA for hours on end, you might be pleased to know that you'll soon be able to give your EV a quick charge while you're in there, too. The retailer, famous for its massive stores and furniture that can be a challenge to assemble, has just made an announcement that should be of interest to shoppers driving plug-in vehicles. IKEA has long emphasized its interest in being more eco-friendly, including setting the goal of becoming climate positive by 2030. Part of that goal involves greener home deliveries, which translates to a shift toward electric cars. Now, IKEA will be introducing a whole lot of new EV charging stations, and this won't only affect IKEA's delivery trucks.
Hyundai Ioniq 5 Vs. Tesla Model Y: Is Tesla Still King?
If you're looking for an electric vehicle in the near future, should you choose a Hyundai Ioniq 5 or a Tesla Model Y? Could the king be dethroned?
Every James Bond Car Ranked Worst To Best
James Bond is the suave protagonist in one of Hollywood's longest-running and most-loved film franchises. Since Sean Connery introduced the mysterious world of Britain's Secret Intelligence Service in 1963, along with the dark forces of the evil criminal organization SPECTRE, secret agent 007 has wowed fans worldwide with action and spectacle. The Cold War featured in many of the initial Bond flicks, and as the series progressed beyond the fall of the Berlin Wall, spycraft continued to evolve.
Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro Gaming Mouse Serves Up Improved Optical Sensor In Lighter Package
Professional esports players and shrewd PC gamers can both be particular about their gaming mice of choice. Weight, switch quality, maximum DPI, RGB lighting, and even the number of configurable buttons can contribute to the overall quality of a given mouse, and this means it's important to find the right balance of each. Razer is well-known for providing a variety of high-quality gaming mice, and some of its offerings such as the Viper Ultimate gaming mouse are so popular that they've earned their own video game-themed spinoffs.
This Aston Martin DBR22 Is A Super-Rare Roadster For The Super-Rich
Aston Martin's DB models have been hailed as some of the best-looking classic cars, primarily because of their frequent appearances in James Bond movies. Besides their striking curves and a streamlined design for lower drag, the DBs were star performers in multiple racing competitions in the second half of the twentieth century. The Aston Martin DBR1 was instrumental in the company's success during key racing events, coming in second at the 1959 edition of the 24 hours of Le Mans, and finishing first at Nürburgring 1000 KM the same year. To honor its racing legacy, Aston Martin has now released the concept DBR22 open-roof two-seater racing car.
What Whole Food's Palm-Scanning Payment Means For The Future
Love it or hate it, Amazon's strange palm-scanning checkout system is expanding to more Whole Foods stores, renewing talks (and concerns) about privacy.
American Airlines New Supersonic Jets Could Slash Flight Times In Half
The Overture projects a five-hour flight time between Miami and London, less than half the flight time of current airliners flying the route.
2022 Volkswagen Arteon Review: Remembering Elegance
The 2022 Volkswagen Arteon draws comparisons to sedans from high-end makes including Audi and BMW, but at a much lower price point.
The Big News From Galaxy Unpacked 2022 Today: Flip, Fold And BTS
Samsung just wrapped up its second Galaxy Unpacked event for 2022, with the hour-long event seeing the South Korean consumer electronics giant launch new products across multiple categories. As previously rumored, the new devices from Samsung include smartphones from the company's famed foldable lineup, new Galaxy smartwatches, and improved second-generation Galaxy Buds 2 Pro wireless earbuds.
How Smart Motorcycle Helmets Can Change Your Ride
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. If you're a motorcyclist, strapping on a helmet could be the most important thing you can do before riding your bike. According to a data report from the NCBI, head, neck, face, and traumatic brain injuries are the main risks for death among motorcyclists. Wearing a helmet can significantly lessen mortality if you wind up in a road accident.
Here's Why The Suzuki Jimny Is Banned In America
The Suzuki Jimny is a cute solid axel 4x4 that looks like a scaled-down Jeep Wrangler made out of LEGO bricks. It's the successor to the similarly adorable Suzuki Samurai, a vehicle made available in the U.S. starting in the mid-'80s. While the Jimny is a common sight in the rest of the world, you won't see any Jimnys driving down America's roads and trails.
SlashGear
54K+
Followers
19K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.https://www.slashgear.com
Comments / 0