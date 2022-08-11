ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BPD offers $1K reward for information on 2021 murder of Tyis Rush

By Miabelle Salzano
 3 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department Secret Witness Program is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects involved in a 2021 homicide.

On Aug. 14, 2021, BPD officers responded to reports of a shooting at 701 Planz Road around 6 p.m. When they arrived, they said they found Bakersfield resident Tyis Rush, 21, with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Candlelight vigil held for Tyis Rush killed in south Bakersfield

Anyone with information should call BPD at (661) 327-7111, Detective T. Hernandez at (661) 326-3501 or the Secret Witness line at (661) 322-4040.

The Secret Witness line ensures secrecy and operates 24 hours a day.

Information on the Secret Witness process from BPD:

Callers will be asked to select a code name and code number when they provide information to Secret Witness. Should additional contact with the caller be necessary, the code name will be published along with a request for the original caller to establish contact. Once contact is made, the caller will be asked to provide their original code number for verification purposes. The same steps will be taken to pay a reward to the caller. Secret Witness is operated under the direction of an independent, voluntary board of directors representing civic organizations, law enforcement agencies, media outlets, and corporate sponsors.

