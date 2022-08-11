Hurricane Betty’s in Worcester looks to reopen patio following fatal March shooting: ‘It’s hindering our business’

Read full article on original website
jimbo
3d ago
Betty’s is a landmark, more important than Coney Island and should be able to function as they wish! Bravo Betty!!! Woohoo 🎉
Victim of fatal Boston shooting Thursday identified as Xavier Barkon, 19, of Mattapan
The victim of a fatal shooting that occurred in Boston Thursday night has been identified as Xavier Barkon, 19, of Mattapan, according to a news release by Boston Police Department. Police responded at approximately 8:36 p.m. that evening to a report of a person shot in the area of 4...
whdh.com
Police investigating fatal shooting in Boston’s South End
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in Boston are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in the city’s South End neighborhood Saturday night. According to the Boston Police Department, officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim in the area of 58 Dedham Street around 10:00 pm. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
Man dies at Brockton pond Sunday; police investigating
Police are investigating after a man died at a pond in Brockton Sunday morning. The man was found in the water at D.W. Field Park shortly before 10 a.m., Brockton Police Department said on Twitter. The department and the Massachusetts State Police are investigating the unattended death. No other information...
Boston Police officer struck by vehicle on River Street
BOSTON — A Boston Police officer was injured Sunday morning after being struck by a vehicle on River Street in Mattapan. The officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery. According to the department, just after 2:30 a.m., an officer directing traffic in the area...
Man shot, killed in shooting in Boston’s South End
One man is dead after police said he was shot and killed Saturday in Boston’s South End neighborhood. Police responded to a shooting at about 10 p.m. on Saturday in the area of 58 West Dedham St. Officers, upon arriving, found an adult man suffering from a gunshot would.
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on I-290 in Worcester struck by ‘multiple’ cars including tractor trailer, police say
A 27-year-old Worcester man was killed in a hit-and-run on Saturday on Interstate 290 after police say he was struck by “multiple” cars and potentially a tractor trailer while walking on the highway. Police said it is “unclear” if any of the drivers knew they had struck the...
Boston police seeking to identify suspect in indecent assault and battery case
Boston police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in an indecent assault and battery case. The incident occurred at approximately 8:20 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Kneeland Street and Harrison Avenue, police said. The suspect, who could be seen in a security image, is described...
Young man killed after being struck by ‘multiple cars’ on MA highway
WORCESTER, Mass. — A hit-and-run investigation is underway after a 27-year-old man was fatally struck on a busy highway on Saturday night. State police say it is unclear if any of the drivers realized they had struck a person. No vehicles stopped, police said. Massachusetts State Police responded to...
ABC6.com
State Police identify Massachusetts man killed in motorcycle crash on I-95
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police have identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash on I-95 on Saturday. State Police said 58-year-old Michael Morrissey of Sharon, Massachusetts, was driving south in the high speed lane in Providence when he lost control of his motorcycle and hit the barrier in the center median.
Carolyn Putnam identified as 53-year-old Spencer woman found dead in Lake Whittemore at Luther Hill Park
Police this week identified the 53-year-old Spencer woman found dead in a lake in the town earlier this month. A lifeguard discovered the body of Carolyn Putnam floating near the shore of Lake Whittemore in Luther Hill Park on the afternoon of Saturday, Aug. 6, according to a Facebook post from the Spencer Police Department.
One killed, one injured in fiery Attleboro car crash
One man was killed and a second injured when the car they were riding in crashed into a tree in Attleboro Friday afternoon, police said. The Boston Globe reported that Attleboro firefighters were called to a single car crash at the intersection of South Avenue and West Street just after 5 p.m. to find a vehicle fully engulfed in flames.
Bogus 911 call of person with explosive, gun draws large police response in Westfield
A bogus 911 call about a person with an explosive device and a gun drew a significant police response in Westfield on Friday, authorities said. The Westfield Police Department’s 911 center received a call Friday evening from a person saying they had an explosive device and rifle, the department wrote in a Facebook post.
Massachusetts Turnpike crash: 2 people injured in tractor-trailer rollover on Mass. Pike; Cans, bottles strewn across I-90
A tractor-trailer rolled over on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Boston this weekend, leaving two people injured and the highway littered with cans and bottles from the vehicle, according to authorities. The tractor-trailer rollover was reported Saturday morning in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 at mile marker 131, which is...
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in motorcycle crash in Milford
A man suffered life-threatening injuries after crashing his motorcycle in Milford on Friday, news outlets reported. According to WCVB, the motorcyclist was driving down Purchase Street toward downtown when he crashed into a silver Toyota Camry that was exiting Fountain Street. There is a stop sign on Fountain Street. However, it has yet to be determined whether the Camry came to a stop at the sign, police told the news outlet.
Motorcyclist killed in Providence highway crash
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man is dead following a motorcycle crash on I-95 South in Providence on Saturday afternoon. Rhode Island State Police said the single-vehicle crash happened just north of the Thurbers Avenue exit shortly after 2:30 p.m. According to state police, the bike collided with a highway barrier. The victim was pronounced […]
fallriverreporter.com
Police looking for Massachusetts homeless man accused of assault and rape at MBTA station
Boston – A Massachusetts man is wanted on a disturbing charge. Transit Police detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for 28-year-old Steven Wade Coffey for Rape. It is alleged that the Assault and Rape occurred at the MBTA’s Tuft’s Medical Station on Thursday, August 4 at 2:30 a.m.
Wayland sisters, firefighter and nurse, rescue unconscious woman on flight from Boston to Florida
Two sisters from Wayland are being celebrated after they saved a woman’s life during a flight from Boston to Florida. Lindsay Byrne, a firefighter and paramedic at Wayland Fire Department, and Nicole Kelly, a nurse at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, were on a Jet Blue flight from Boston to Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Meyers on Monday, Aug. 1 when the woman was found unresponsive in an airplane bathroom, according to a Facebook post by the fire department.
Water search temporarily closes part of Morrissey Boulevard; person found at work
BOSTON -- A report of a person in the water at Dorchester Bay prompted a massive search Friday morning. The person who jumped in the water ended up being at work, the Boston Acting Deputy Fire Chief Erik Pettaway said. Massachusetts State Police were called to the scene around 4:30 a.m. after a person reported that their friend jumped off Beades Bridge."State Police were able to contact the gentleman we were looking for. He had gone in the water, got out, went home, and went to work so he's presently at work," said Pettaway. The caller said he was supposed to jump as well but got scared. Pettaway said the response was a "pretty involved operation" but he is glad no one was injured.
Driver in custody following crash where multiple vehicles, a person, and a house were struck
CHELSEA, Mass. — A person is in the custody of police following a multi-vehicle crash in Chelsea. The crash took place on Williams Street by Arlington Street, Friday evening. Police say that four vehicles were involved in the crash. One of the vehicles struck an elderly woman. A house was also struck.
Worcester Man Arrested After Police Find Two Loaded Handguns in Fanny Pack
WORCESTER - Police officers arrested Daylin Davidson, 18, of Worcester, after a brief chase on foot in the area of Harding Street on Friday night. According to the Worcester Police Department, Gang Unit officers were on patrol near Crompton Park around 8:15 PM on Friday when they saw Davidson walking on Harding Street. Davidson was wearing a fanny pack. When officers approached him, Davidson sprinted away, crossed Harding Street and jumped a fence.
