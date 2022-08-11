FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear called out the Federal Emergency Management Agency for denying too many requests for assistance in flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky, where the number of people who died as a result of the disaster has risen to 39. The official death count rose Thursday when an additional death was counted in Breathitt County, Beshear said. He didn’t identify the person or provide other details. “I ask the commonwealth to join me in praying for our fellow Kentuckians during this difficult time,” the Democratic governor said in a tweet. Earlier this week, a high school athlete who spent days helping his fellow eastern Kentuckians clean up from the historic flooding was added as the 38th person to die as a result of the disaster.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO