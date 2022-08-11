ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlan, KY

harlanenterprise.net

SKCTC offering EMT training

Those looking to change their career path may consider becoming an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT). Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College are currently offering a training program for individuals wanting to get their career start. Erica Farmer Miller of Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College took the time to share...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
harlanenterprise.net

Harlan County Courthouse News

• Christian Walker vs. Shaniqua King — custody. • Anita Thompson vs. Kelly Thompson — dissolution of marriage. • Randy Deal vs. Charles York, et al. — personal injury. • Deustche Bank Trust Company vs. Betty Sergent, et al. — foreclosure. • Joey Turner vs. Elizabeth...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
The Daily Yonder

Commentary: TVA Owes Eastern Kentucky Reparations for Strip Mining’s Role in Flooding

It is not often that journalists confess they have run out of adjectives to describe an event, but two veterans who are covering the flooding in eastern Kentucky tell me they simply don’t have a sufficient vocabulary to describe what they see all over the region. “Unprecedented” has often been used. An editorial in the Whitesburg, Kentucky, Mountain Eagle last week called it “unnatural.” It can also be called “unnecessary.”
KENTUCKY STATE
harlanenterprise.net

Mosley updates Chamber on flood assistance

Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley spoke to the Harlan County Chamber of Commerce during the organization’s regular monthly meeting on Aug. 10, updating the group on how recent flooding has impacted Harlan and the surrounding counties and what actions Harlan County has taken to assist neighboring counties damaged by heavy flooding.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
harlanenterprise.net

Harlan County soccer notebook

The Harlan County Lady Bears won its first soccer game of the season on Saturday. Visiting Harlan County blanked Hazard 2-0. No scoring details were available. HCHS opened the season Aug. 9 at home against Perry Central. The Lady Commodores claimed a 6-0 victory. The Lady Bears were blanked by...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
WATE

Campbell County dump site overflowing with trash

JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WATE) — The main commercial dump site in Campbell County is overflowing with trash that’s been piling up for months. The sanitation director said he hopes the county commission will approve some machinery that will cut into the mounting problem. After visiting, WATE’s Don Dare said it’s a mess, an eyesore and possibly an environmental health hazard.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
wymt.com

First Bell County Hall of Fame class inducted

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - After three years of planning and dedication, Bell County High School had its inaugural hall of fame class induction on Saturday. Among the 21 first-time inductees were former Bell County and Kentucky women’s basketball player Maci Morris and current Bobcat head football coach Dudley Hilton.
BELL COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Chemical spill in Floyd County creek causes water to turn blue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Floyd County Emergency Management was called to a New Albany creek that turned blue. The agency posted on Facebook saying they were notified Friday of an unknown chemical spill in Fall Run Creek. The Floyd County Health Department and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management also...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
The Associated Press

FEMA faces criticism for response as flood death count grows

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear called out the Federal Emergency Management Agency for denying too many requests for assistance in flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky, where the number of people who died as a result of the disaster has risen to 39. The official death count rose Thursday when an additional death was counted in Breathitt County, Beshear said. He didn’t identify the person or provide other details. “I ask the commonwealth to join me in praying for our fellow Kentuckians during this difficult time,” the Democratic governor said in a tweet. Earlier this week, a high school athlete who spent days helping his fellow eastern Kentuckians clean up from the historic flooding was added as the 38th person to die as a result of the disaster.
KENTUCKY STATE
harlanenterprise.net

Harlan County man perishes in single vehicle wreck

An Evarts man died as a result of a single vehicle incident last Tuesday. David Smith, 74, was pronounced deceased at the scene. According to a news release, at approximately 3:54 p.m. on Tuesday, Kentucky State Police Post 10, Harlan, received a report of a single vehicle collision on KY 38 in the Ages Community. Kentucky State Police Troopers responded to the scene and began an investigation. The initial investigation indicates Smith was operating a 1994 Chevrolet pickup truck on KY 38 when he left the road and hit a ditch. Smith was partially ejected from the vehicle when the truck overturned. Harlan County Coroner Phillip Bianchi responded to the scene and pronounced Smith deceased. Smith was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
The Associated Press

Teen's death is latest tragedy in flood-ravaged Kentucky

The mysterious death of a high school athlete who spent days helping his fellow eastern Kentuckians clean up from historic flooding has added a new layer of grief to the tragedy. On Wednesday, Aaron “Mick” Crawford was counted as the 38th person to die as a result of flash flooding that swept away homes and swallowed communities last month in the Appalachian region. The teen’s death was a crushing loss, said Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle, his friend and pastor. “He was just a joy to be around,” the sheriff said Wednesday. The last time Engle communicated with his 18-year-old friend, Crawford asked where he could pitch in to assist victims as the floodwaters were surging.
wymt.com

Perry County flooding victims identified

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County Deputy Coroner Jeff Combs confirmed the identity of all seven victims in the recent Eastern Kentucky flash flooding. The Coroner’s Office Facebook page shared the identities on Thursday. On July 28th, the coroner’s office responded to the Coneva Community of Perry County. 82...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Heavy rain produces renewed flooding in parts of Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The latest round of heavy rain to work through the mountains has caused renewed flooding concerns in parts of Pike County, including parts of the county hit hard by deadly flooding just two weeks ago. Water quickly rose near Robinson Creek and Little Robinson Creek...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Garrett Kentucky two days after the flood

Garrett, Ky. (WSAZ) -The Eastern Kentucky flooding disaster in late July has caught the attention of all the USA even the world. The devastating scenes will be etched on the minds of those hard hit for a lifetime. Two days after the flood, Tony visited the rural town of Garrett in Floyd County where the hope and determination of the people was incredible!
GARRETT, KY

