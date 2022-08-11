Read full article on original website
Related
WIBW
Man arrested on DUI after smashing into Topeka woman’s car with infant inside
DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man is behind bars after it was found that he was intoxicated when he smashed into an SUV occupied by a Topeka woman and her infant on Highway 40. The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that just before 7:30 p.m. on...
WIBW
Topeka woman arrested after K9 alerts for meth on car with no taillights
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 32-year-old Topeka woman is now behind bars after a K9 with TPD alerted authorities to methamphetamine in her car. According to a report from the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office, a deputy conducted the traffic stop shortly before 11 p.m. on Monday, August 15, when they saw a car with no taillights near SW Topeka Blvd. and SW 7th St.
WIBW
Charges filed against Topeka man accused of multiple felonies
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced he has filed criminal charges against London Pike, 20, of Topeka on Monday. Aggravated Kidnapping (Level 1) Aggravated Robbery; Dangerous Weapon (Level 3) Aggravated Battery (Level 7) Aggravated Intimidation of a Witness or Victim (Level 6) On July 16,...
Wamego police searching for missing girl
WAMEGO (KSNT) – The Wamego Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a missing girl. The missing person in question goes by Trinity and is 15-years-old. She is white, stands about 5’02” and was last seen with red and black hair. Trinity may be in Manhattan, Fort Riley or the Junction […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WIBW
7-year-old dies from injuries suffered in wreck that killed father
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A seven-year boy has passed away from injuries suffered in a multi-vehicle wreck that killed his father, and also injured his mother and younger brother. The Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed that Korbin Tinkel died Saturday. Korbin was in a Ford F250 pickup last Wednesday that his...
Emporia gazette.com
Who's firing shots? Police probe damage in two places
Emporia Police want to know who fired shots in recent weeks which damaged a house and an apartment. The police say the incidents are unrelated.
WIBW
Narcotics found during traffic stop sends Neosho County man to jail
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Neosho County man was taken into custody Monday afternoon when an Osage County Sheriff’s K9 unit found narcotics in his vehicle during a traffic stop at a Casey’s General Store in Lyndon. Officials say Charles A. Ysusi, 50, of Chanute was taken...
KVOE
Latest Lyon County Felony Friday suspect wanted on suspected bond revocation
Lyon County Crime Stoppers has unveiled the latest Felony Friday subject. Justin Yuranko, age 32, is wanted on three counts of suspected bond revocation. Details are pending. There is a reward of up to $1,000 if information leads to Yuranko’s arrest and conviction. To submit tips, call Emporia Police at 620-343-4225 or Crime Stoppers at 620-342-2273. Yuo can also submit tips through www.p3tips.com or the P3Tips mobile app.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIBW
Saturday night UTV crash in Great Bend leaves one dead
Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library open new Level 2 Tech Center. The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library cut the ribbon on a new community tech center Monday, August. 15th.
WIBW
Topeka man sentenced to prison for 2019 stabbing death of alleged bully
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been sentenced to nearly 24 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to his alleged bully’s stabbing death. Shawnee Co. Court records indicate that at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, Andrew Timothy Evans, 43, of Topeka, was sentenced to 285 months - 23.75 years - in prison for the 2019 murder of Raymond Smith.
WIBW
Dana Chandler’s son testifies Friday afternoon in her double-murder retrial in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Day 6 of the Dana Chandler double-murder retrial on Friday featured testimony from a Federal Bureau of Investigation special agent; the brother of Chandler’s murdered ex-husband, who was killed in 2002; and late in the afternoon, Chandler’s son, Dustin Sisco, who is now an adult.
Suspect wanted for attempted Kansas bank ATM theft
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating an attempted ATM theft have made one arrest and are asking the public for help to locate a second suspect identified as 43-year-old Michael Frink. Just after 5a.m. Thursday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a burglary alarm at a bank in the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIBW
Officials identify man arrested, person of interest following ATM theft, chase
AUBURN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have identified the man arrested as well as a person of interest following the attempted theft of an ATM and police chase. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Trimaine Baker, 35, of Topeka, was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 12, after an early-morning attempted ATM theft and police chase in Auburn. He was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for aggravated criminal damage, burglary, theft and criminal damage to property.
WIBW
Narcotics search warrant leads to arrest of 25-year-old Topeka man
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 3000 BLK of SW Twilight DR. Brandon Dali, 25, of Topeka, was arrested and transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following charges:
KVOE
Waverly woman hurt in Neosho County wreck
A Coffey County woman suffered minor injuries after a two-vehicle wreck in Neosho County on Saturday. The Kansas Highway Patrol says 69-year-old Linda Chapman of Waverly was a passenger in an SUV driven by 73-year-old Robert Knabe of Edgerton, who was westbound on Kansas Highway 39 when the crash happened at 10:20 am. A second SUV driven by 33-year-old Stephanie Swaggerty of Humboldt was driving a separate SUV westbound.
Emporia gazette.com
James F. Muckenthaler
James F. Muckenthaler passed away Sunday evening, August 14, 2022 at the Sunflower Care Home. Jim was born in St. Marys, Kansas, March 18, 1938, the second of Manual & Bertha Muckenthaler’s six children. He graduated from St. Marys High School in 1956 and came to Emporia to attend KSTC (Kansas State Teachers College). While at KSTC he had a blind date with Theresa Ann Evans. Their courtship spanned Jim’s enlistment in the Army and six-month basic training in Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri. He continued to serve in the Kansas National Guard for six years.
WIBW
Wamego boys remain in critical condition after father killed in crash
WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - Two boys who lost their father in a collision with a semi-truck remain in critical condition in a Kansas City hospital. Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City tells 13 NEWS that the 2- and 7-year-old boys that were passengers in their father’s truck as it was rear-ended by a semi-truck remain in critical condition.
Emporia gazette.com
Mary May Fuller
Mary May Fuller, 83, of Emporia, Kansas died Thursday, August 11, 2022 at the Flint Hills Care Center in Emporia. Mary was born October 30, 1938 in El Dorado, Kansas the daughter of Isaac Raymond and Cleo Mary (Pfaff) Beach. She was a homemaker. Mary was a member of the First Baptist Church and the ABW (American Baptist Women). She enjoyed knitting, gardening and painting. Mary loved animals and she had an amazing singing voice. She put her faith above all things and had compassion for all.
Comments / 0