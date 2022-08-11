County to republish budget after vendor error, taxpayers will receive updated notices next week

Read full article on original website
City commissions to discuss Red Brick travel plaza
The Emporia City Commission has a full agenda when it meets 11 a.m. Wednesday in the city commission chamber, including discussions on a development agreement with Red Brick LLC. Red Brick LLC is being developed by Johnny Brown of Brownstone 3 Development LLC out of Topeka. Contracts for a 33.70-acre...
Preschool tops what's new in USD 251
North Lyon County schools are starting later than surrounding districts. But that allows some new items to take the spotlight. “The biggest change for our district is the opening of our new Early Learning Center for four-year-old preschool students,” Superintendent Robert Blair said.
Rain, yes. Big trouble, probably no
Thunder may roll. Lighting may strike. But severe weather is not expected across the turnpike. With apologies to Garth Brooks, that's how the weather in the Emporia area looks for Tuesday.
History of the tortilla explained at EPL event
“My mother made flour tortillas every day of my young life,” announced Gene T. Chávez, opening his presentation of “Flour Power: The History of the Tortilla” Saturday afternoon, Aug. 13, at the Emporia Public Library. A community historian and archivist with familial roots in northern New...
Mary May Fuller
Mary May Fuller, 83, of Emporia, Kansas died Thursday, August 11, 2022 at the Flint Hills Care Center in Emporia. Mary was born October 30, 1938 in El Dorado, Kansas the daughter of Isaac Raymond and Cleo Mary (Pfaff) Beach. She was a homemaker. Mary was a member of the First Baptist Church and the ABW (American Baptist Women). She enjoyed knitting, gardening and painting. Mary loved animals and she had an amazing singing voice. She put her faith above all things and had compassion for all.
Who's firing shots? Police probe damage in two places
Emporia Police want to know who fired shots in recent weeks which damaged a house and an apartment. The police say the incidents are unrelated.
Grand opening planned for new STEM education center, makerspace
Imaginarium, a local STEM education center and makerspace, invites the public to its grand opening from 3:30 - 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24. Attendees will be offered a chance to view the space, register for courses onsite, meet with instructors, and enter for a chance to win free classes. Located...
The People Speak
I grew up in Emporia many years ago. I read with dismay that a Catholic private school teacher was fired for leading a pro-abortion march before the abortion election on August 2nd. The USA Constitution clearly calls for a separation between church and state. Churches in return are tax-exempt. However, the Kansas Catholic Church violated the US Constitution by spending over $3 million USD supporting the anti-abortion side in your recent abortion referendum! The Catholic Church should lose their tax-exempt status for this action. Our Founding Fathers had flaws but they were right to mandate no national religion and separation of church and state in our Constitution.
Bridget D. Monroe
Bridget D. Monroe, Emporia, passed away at her home on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at the age of 44. Bridget Deon Combes was born in Emporia, Kansas on March 6, 1978. She was the daughter of Gary Combes and Sheila (Black) Combes Knoll. Bridget married Brad Monroe, and they later divorced. She is survived by her daughter, Brooke Monroe and her son, Camden Monroe, both of Emporia, Kansas; her mother and step-father, Sheila and Gary Knoll, Topeka, Kansas; brother, Brian Combes, Abilene, Kansas. Her father passed away earlier along with her grandparents, George & Bonnie Black, Ray & Cheryl Combes, and Tim & Edith Knoll.
George McMurdo
George McMurdo, 58, of Emporia, Kansas died Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at the Flint Hills Care Center in Emporia. George was born May 7, 1964 in Tachikawa, Japan the son of Raymond and Marjorie (Rife) McMurdo. He served in the US Navy and the Kansas National Guard. He is survived...
Emporia girls golf looking to build off historic season
The Emporia High School girls golf team rewrote the record books last season. They had the lowest team average for both 18 and nine holes. They had the lowest individual scoring averages (Avary and Olivia Eckert). They had the lowest tournament scores. They had their first Centennial League champion (Avary). They had the best finish as a team in the Centennial League (second place). The team finished eighth in the state, which is the closest they’ve ever come to making the cut for the second day, and the highest individual finisher — Avary tied for fifth with a 161 (78 and 83).
