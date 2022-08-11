County to republish budget after vendor error, taxpayers will receive updated notices next week

The Emporia High School girls golf team rewrote the record books last season. They had the lowest team average for both 18 and nine holes. They had the lowest individual scoring averages (Avary and Olivia Eckert). They had the lowest tournament scores. They had their first Centennial League champion (Avary). They had the best finish as a team in the Centennial League (second place). The team finished eighth in the state, which is the closest they’ve ever come to making the cut for the second day, and the highest individual finisher — Avary tied for fifth with a 161 (78 and 83).

EMPORIA, KS ・ 11 HOURS AGO