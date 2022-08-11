Read full article on original website
Dramatic Video Captures ‘Playpen' Incident That Badly Injured 2 Women on Lake Michigan
New cell phone video shows the harrowing moment when a boat backed into a group of people who were floating in the “Playpen” on Lake Michigan, severely injuring two women in the process. The video, shot by NBC 5 viewer Justin Jachimiec, shows the boat backing into a...
Woman's Feet Severed After Boat Backs Into Raft in ‘Playpen' Area of Lake Michigan
An afternoon for a group enjoying a float out on Lake Michigan this weekend turned dangerous after a boat backed into their raft in the lake's "Playpen" area, severely injured two women, 28 and 34, in the process. According to authorities, one sustained injuries to her hand, and another had...
COVID Variant Tracker: BA.5 Now Responsible for Nearly 90% of Cases in U.S., CDC Says
An omicron subvariant that has been the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the United States since early July is showing no signs of letting up, causing nearly 90% of the current cases in the country. According to the weekly “Nowcast” update provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
As Illinois Heads Back-to-School, There Are CDC Has New COVID Guidelines For Isolation, Exposure
While some Illinois students and teachers are still waiting until later this month to head to the classroom, others have already begun to head back-to-school, including those in District U-46 -- the state's second largest school district. But as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to roll out...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Back-to-School Guidelines, CDC and Testing Changes
What should you do if you test positive for coronavirus?. The answers have changed as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidelines last week just as many prepare to head back to school. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. The...
Liz Cheney Braces for Loss as Donald Trump's Influence Is Tested in Wyoming and Alaska
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, a leader in the Republican resistance to former President Donald Trump, is fighting to save her seat in the U.S. House on Tuesday as voters weigh in on the direction of the GOP. Cheney's team is bracing for a loss against a Trump-backed challenger in the...
IDPH, Experts Offer Monkeypox-Safety Guidance as Schools Prepare for New Year
While plenty of attention has been paid to COVID protocols in Illinois schools, officials also say that they are keeping a close eye on monkeypox (MPV) as well, though no children have thus far tested positive for the virus in the state. In all, 831 cases of MPV have been...
